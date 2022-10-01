ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Pushed in the Street by Mysterious Man in New ‘Amsterdam’ Trailer: Watch

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Taylor Swift is featured in the latest trailer for David O. Russell’s murder mystery movie Amsterdam .

The new 30-second teaser , released on Saturday (Oct. 1), begins with a worried looking Swift running up to stars Christian Bale and John David Washington in the bustling streets of the 1930s.

“Is somebody watching me?” Swift, dressed in a jade green tweed coat and skirt ensemble, fearfully asks the concerned looking men. “I don’t know if I can talk about this.”

As she dramatically delivers her last line, Swift’s character gets violently pushed into the street by a mysterious man. She’s then heard screaming as a car horn is heard blaring in the background.

Few details are known about Swift’s Amsterdam role, but the 32-year-old superstar reportedly plays the mourning daughter of a prominent man murdered toward the beginning of the film. Lead characters played by Bale, Washington and Margot Robbie are wrongfully accused of having murdered him, which leads them down the path of uncovering a mysterious plot and altering “the course of American history,” according to a previous trailer .

Leading up to the Oct. 7 premiere of Amsterdam , posters showcasing each individual actor in the main cast were released on social media to give viewers a sneak peek at the movie’s characters. Posing with one gloved hand on her hip and another resting on her chest, Swift appeared in her image dressed in an outfit inspired by 1930s fashion, complete with a luxurious black fur collar and hat.

In addition to its leads, Amsterdam ‘s all-star lineup includes Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola.

Watch the latest Amsterdam trailer below.

