Tennessee Titans waive Julius Chestnut, add Jordan Roos to 53-man roster ahead of Colts game

The Tennessee Titans signed offensive lineman Jordan Roos to the active roster from the practice squad and waived running back Julius Chestnut, the team announced Saturday.

Roos, who played 14 games in three seasons in Seattle before joining the Titans practice squad last season, played in Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Titans now have nine active offensive line on the 53-man roster.

Chestnut, an undrafted free agent out of Sacred Heart, impressed during the preseason but has been inactive all three regular season games as a reserve running back.

The team also designated defensive back Theo Jackson and linebacker Joe Schobert as game-day elevations from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game at the Colts.

Jackson, the sixth-round pick out of Tennessee who went to Overton High School, will play in his first NFL game Sunday if he's active.

Schobert, a sixth-year linebacker, has 76 starts over the last five seasons with the Browns, Jaguars and Steelers. Starting linebacker Zach Cunningham has been ruled out of Sunday's game.