ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans waive Julius Chestnut, add Jordan Roos to 53-man roster ahead of Colts game

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWDtB_0iIFRQj100

The Tennessee Titans signed offensive lineman Jordan Roos to the active roster from the practice squad and waived running back Julius Chestnut, the team announced Saturday.

Roos, who played 14 games in three seasons in Seattle before joining the Titans practice squad last season, played in Sunday's win over the Raiders. The Titans now have nine active offensive line on the 53-man roster.

Chestnut, an undrafted free agent out of Sacred Heart, impressed during the preseason but has been inactive all three regular season games as a reserve running back.

The team also designated defensive back Theo Jackson and linebacker Joe Schobert as game-day elevations from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game at the Colts.

SCOUTING REPORT:Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Score predictions, scouting report for Week 4 NFL game

BEST RB IN THE NFL?Who Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry says might be NFL's best running back may surprise you

BIG GAME IN THE AFC SOUTH:Tennessee Titans' path to AFC South title is paved in Indianapolis. Sunday is no different

Jackson, the sixth-round pick out of Tennessee who went to Overton High School, will play in his first NFL game Sunday if he's active.

Schobert, a sixth-year linebacker, has 76 starts over the last five seasons with the Browns, Jaguars and Steelers. Starting linebacker Zach Cunningham has been ruled out of Sunday's game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Colts Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Indianapolis Colts signed kicker Chase McLaughlin to their 53-man roster this Tuesday. In order to make room for him, they waived wide receiver Dezmon Patmon. Patmon was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of Washington State. While at Washington State, Patmon had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Colts#American Football#Afc South#Overton High School
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans OLB Bud Dupree leaves Colts game, questionable to return with hip injury

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a hip injury and is questionable to return, according to the team. Dupree returned to practice this week after suffering a hip injury in Week 2 at Buffalo and missing last week's win over the Raiders. He started Sunday's game and recovered a Matt Ryan fumble on the game's first drive before leaving the game. It was not immediately clear when Dupree was injured on Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans sign DL Sam Okuayinonu to active roster

The Tennessee Titans made several roster moves Tuesday, including adding defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu to the active roster. Okuayinonu, who played at Maryland (2019-21), was promoted from the team's practice squad. The native of Lowell, Massachusetts, went through training camp with the Titans. At Maryland he played in 28 games...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

How Lane Kiffin's uptempo Ole Miss offense may impact Vanderbilt football's young defensive players

Under Lane Kiffin, the Ole Miss football offense is known for a quick tempo and an aggressive approach that will be a test of depth for Vanderbilt football, which has been trying to get more players in each game. "Anytime you have the luxury of bodies to play, or people to get into the game against the tempo offense, you're going to have the ability to stay fresher longer," coach Clark Lea said Tuesday. "That'll be the...
OXFORD, MS
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy