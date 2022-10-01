NFL scouts hold Will Levis in high regard

Penn State will be sending out Sean Clifford today against Northwestern but in the heart of SEC country, a former Nittany Lion continues his meteoric rise.

Will Levis , who played for Penn State for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, appeared in 14 games for the Nittany Lions before deciding he wanted to have something more and transfer to Kentucky . Since he started his career as the starting quarterback for the Wildcats, Levis has had the nation’s attention.

Now it seems he has the full attention of the NFL.

On the broadcast of the game between Ole Miss and Kentucky, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay reported that NFL scouts are in love with Levis as a prospect. While the physical traits of Levis and his performances can be debated when comparing him to other passers, apparently it is how he is off the field that has teams and scouts clamoring over him.

McShay stated that “People online have different opinions but when you talk to guys in the NFL, Will Levis is a top 3 QB and a potential #1 overall draft pick…some NFL scouts I’ve talked to have Levis over Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young.”

While the idea of Levis being drafted over players like Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young, or even C.J. Stroud may seem wild to some, evidently it isn’t the opinions that matter.

Each year draft discourse dominates social media, understandably so. It appears much as Malik Willis was weighed last year that this year Will Levis is poised to split people and teams apart.

So far in his Kentucky career, Levis has accumulated 4,011 passing yards and 34 touchdowns heading into today’s game against Ole Miss. As a starter, he has a record of 14-3 over the last two seasons. While Penn State seems to be more than comfortable with its choice to stick with Sean Clifford, one can’t help but wonder what the Will Levis era at State College would have been like.

