Seminole police officer shot during traffic stop
SEMINOLE, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving a Seminole police officer. Ramon Castillo-Lopez, 27, has been charged with attempted capital murder and evading after he reportedly fired at the officer. According to Seminole PD, an officer made a traffic stop around 10:12 a.m. on Oct....
Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving. According to […]
West Texas officer recovering after being shot during traffic stop
SEMINOLE, Texas – A Seminole police officer is now in recovery after being shot during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon. Seminole Police Chief Bernie Kraft said one of his younger officers was conducting a traffic stop around 10:15 a.m. Saturday for a violation. He said the violation was the driver peeling out of a parking lot, spinning the tires, excessive accelerations, etc.
Police said officer shot, suspect arrested in Seminole Saturday
SEMINOLE, Texas — A police officer was recovering after being shot during a traffic stop Saturday morning, according to press release from the Seminole Police Department. The incident occurred in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street in the parking lot of St. James Catholic Church. SPD said an...
KCBD
Rep. Jodey Arrington reacts to officer involved shooting in Seminole
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19) released the following statement in response to an illegal immigrant opening fire on an officer in Seminole, Texas, over the weekend. “Over the weekend in the parking lot of a church in TX-19, an illegal immigrant opened fire on a...
Rollover on S Loop 289 flyover leaves one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a rollover on the S Loop 289 flyover to northbound Interstate 27. The crash occurred just before noon on Sunday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on the Loop when it flipped, according to police. One person was left with moderate injuries.
Active shooter apprehended in Seminole
SEMINOLE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Seminole police Department, on October 1, 2022 at approximately 10:12 AM, a Seminole PD officer was conducting a traffic stop in 200 Blk. of NW 11th Street. The suspect vehicle pulled up into the St. James Catholic Church parking lot. The officer was approaching the driver when the driver pulled out a handgun and began firing at the officer. Officer was struck, but was able to move to cover and return fire. The suspect exited the vehicle and ran to the west. The suspect jumped a fence and dropped the handgun. The suspect was seen running north. A short time later, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of 800 NW I Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody.
Midland mom and daughter followed
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – One Midland mother and her daughter walking around their neighborhood say follow your gut if something doesn’t feel right. We spoke to a mother and daughter who do not want to reveal their identties, both say they were targeted Thurdsay night. She says her...
Midland man killed in Ward Co crash
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene. Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
Midland man sentenced to 25 years in prison after 7th DWI arrest
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County District Attorney, Laura Nodolf announced on Friday that Myles Trahan was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a trial by jury. According to the District Attorney’s office, Trahan was stopped by Midland Police Department for driving erratically on Loop 250. Trahan refused to participate in field sobriety or breathalyzer tests but admitted he was highly intoxicated. Officers also found numerous bottles of alcohol in his car.
Duo arrested in connection with stolen vehicle, items
Hobbs police say a Hobbs man was found with almost $100,000 worth of stolen items after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the 1400 block of North Turner Street. Rogelio Cervantes, 37, of Hobbs, was arrested on Sept. 15 on a warrant for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
MPD searching for suspect accused of attacking Walmart employee
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 18, the woman pictured below was confronted by a Walmart asset protection employee- she reportedly assaulted that employee and then left the scene in a red […]
Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted woman. Tessa Welch, 29, was indicted by a Grand Jury for theft. She’s accused of stealing between $150,000 and $300,000 worth of property. If you know where Welch can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If […]
Season 10 Ink Master and Lubbock tattoo studio to host Black Gold Tattoo Expo
HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Mike Diaz, a tattoo artist on Season 10 of Ink Master, and Sunken City Ink are hosting the 2nd annual Black Gold Tattoo Expo. The expo will be at the Lea County Event Center in Hobbs, New Mexico, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9.
Farmers: This year’s cotton harvest is the worst in more than a decade
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a hot and dry summer, West Texas farmers are seeing what is left. While producers expect dry and hot weather, Jeremy Brown, a Dawson County cotton producer, says he has not seen it this dry in quite some time. “You know, 2011 was probably, in...
Unbeaten Hobbs Eagles now 6-0
LAS CRUCES – For the first time since 2000, the Hobbs football team is 6-0. The Eagles maintained their undefeated season with a 44-28 win over the Bulldawgs in Las Cruces Friday night. “This is a huge win,” Hobbs coach Ken Stevens said. “I told the boys going in,...
