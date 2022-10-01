ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Hurricane Ian: Storm follows pilot who flew plane from Florida to South Carolina

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzyAb_0iIFQ6IL00

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — A Florida man who was evacuating planes for his flight school from Florida to South Carolina before Hurricane Ian arrived had an unwelcome surprise -- the storm followed him after he fled north.

“How on earth can you be so lucky?” Cullen Moorhead, 20, of Clearwater, said sarcastically to The New York Times on Friday. “We were safe and going to be coming home today. Nope.”

Moorhead, a senior majoring in communications at the University of South Florida in Tampa, is a private pilot in Clearwater, the newspaper reported. As Ian took aim at the Tampa Bay region on Monday, Moorhead was instructed by the flight school to help move the facility’s planes to a safer spot.

At 7 a.m. EDT, he loaded his parents and their possessions into a Cessna plane and flew them to Georgetown, South Carolina, to his grandmother’s home at Pawleys Island, according to the Times.

Moorhead, who safely stored the airplane 15 miles away at a local airport, then watched in dismay as Ian battered the southwest Florida coast, crossed the peninsula and took aim at the South Carolina coast.

Ian, which regenerated to a Category 1 hurricane after losing its punch while traveling across Florida, made landfall for a third time -- near Georgetown and his grandmother’s home.

“Then you’re like, ‘That kind of looks like it’s headed toward me,’” Moorhead told the Times.

It was.

Waves topping 7 feet crashed into the South Carolina home, while the Tampa Bay area was spared from the worst of Ian.

The water rose and flooded the ground floor of the house, the Times reported. Moorhead and his father waded in waist-deep water to prevent a propane tank from floating away.

Unfortunately, mementos of his grandfather, who died several weeks ago, were damaged by the waters.

“My mom is devastated,” Moorhead told the newspaper. “Everything of my grandpa’s is just floating in water.”

Moorhead, who expects to graduate from USF in May, has been a pilot at the Clearwater flight school for nearly two years.

“Aviation has always been my passion ever since my first flight as a child,” Moorhead’s resume on LinkedIn states.

Moorhead told the Times he viewed flying as a way to escape from reality, but those sensations were crushed by Ian’s destructive force.

“Of all the places flying has taken me so far, I never thought it’d lead me right into the path of a hurricane,” Moorhead told the newspaper.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely

The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm's aftermath, several school systems in hard-hit counties in southwestern Florida can't...
FLORIDA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to Hurricane Ian's wrath. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, FL
City
Pawleys Island, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater, SC
City
Clearwater, FL
State
South Carolina State
WHIO Dayton

In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida's barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Area#Southwest Florida#The New York Times#Cessna
WHIO Dayton

Donations jump for Georgia GOP's Kemp, Warnock stays strong

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer, taking in $28.7 million for his campaign and an associated leadership committee in a three-month period. The Republican on Wednesday announced his fundraising numbers through Sept. 30 as he seeks to keep pace...
GEORGIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Haaland: US expanding Native American massacre site

DENVER — (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to t he massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S....
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WHIO Dayton

Ohio elections chief announces new public integrity unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Ohio's Republican elections chief on Wednesday announced a new public integrity unit in response to what he called Americans' "crisis of confidence" in the electoral process even while acknowledging the state's reputation for secure voting. The unit, taking effect next week, will consolidate...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York

NEW YORK — (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company...
BUSINESS
WHIO Dayton

In Wisconsin, Michels' shift on abortion isn't 1st reversal

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Republican Tim Michels was talking to a roomful of party activists in early September when he fielded a question about his position on abortion. Michels vowed he would never change, and said he was “winning” his race against Democratic Gov. Tim Evers precisely because people saw him as “a man of conviction, a man who doesn't waffle.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
130K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy