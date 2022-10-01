Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t play vs. Rutgers, but went through pregame warmup

Read full article on original website
Ohio State football’s banged-up secondary needs to limp through one more week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s secondary has not been healthy since about one week into preseason camp, at best. That could change over the next two weeks — the second of which includes the “bye” week in the Buckeyes’ Big Ten schedule. For...
What’s up with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Ohio State football’s running backs?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ask Tony Alford how he feels TreVeyon Henderson has played in his second year as an Ohio State football player, and he’ll speak highly of him. The running backs coach will point out all the good the former five-star recruit has done this season, even if it’s often been in a small sample size as he’s dealt with injuries. It hasn’t been perfect, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t quality.
What’s up with Ohio State football’s Emeka Egbuka and his muffed punt against Rutgers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Emeka Egbuka has more than proven himself as a steady returner for the Ohio State football team, whether that’s on punts or kickoffs, which made what happened Saturday against Rutgers so weird. The sure-handed wide receiver muffed the first punt of the game, delaying the offense’s...
What is Ohio State football’s depth chart against Michigan State?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blowout wins are helping Ohio State football build the depth it needs — for now and next season — on the offensive line. The second string of left tackle Zen Michalski, left guard Enokk Vimahi, center Jakob James, right guard Tegra Tschabola and right tackle Josh Fryar debuted with eight snaps against Arkansas State. That same unit was largely intact for 23 snaps against Toledo, nine against Wisconsin and 12 against Rutgers.
Ohio State football is on pace for its fewest sacks in a decade, but that stat is lying to you
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost since the moment Chase Young stepped off the field in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State football’s ability to record sacks has draw scrutiny. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles missed the first two years of that debate. Yet he now oversees a defense that, in raw numbers, continues to drag behind even the underperforming units that prompted Ryan Day to go out and hire him.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game against Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will play its first road game of the season when it travels to Michigan State on Saturday. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. on ABC with Chris Fowler on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit as color commentator and Holly Rowe as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s third game on ABC this season, with wins over Notre Dame and Wisconsin being prime-time kickoffs.
Michigan State’s newest transfer portal pickup for Ohio State football fans to worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football braced for Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III a year ago when the Wake Forest transfer emerged as one of the nation’s best running backs. That threat ended shortly after Haskell Garrett dropped Walker for a loss on his first carry and...
Wisconsin fires Paul Chryst eight days after blowout loss to Ohio State football
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football exposed exactly how far Wisconsin has fallen as a Big Ten power with a 52-21 victory on Sept. 24. Yet the final straw for the Badgers’ administration with coach Paul Chryst came in Saturday’s 34-10 home loss to Illinois and former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema. Chryst was fired Sunday, ending his tenure in the fifth game of his eighth season.
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
