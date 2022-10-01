Ohio State football’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t play vs. Rutgers, but went through pregame warmup

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ask Tony Alford how he feels TreVeyon Henderson has played in his second year as an Ohio State football player, and he’ll speak highly of him. The running backs coach will point out all the good the former five-star recruit has done this season, even if it’s often been in a small sample size as he’s dealt with injuries. It hasn’t been perfect, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t quality.

