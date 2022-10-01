Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo cites digital banking in closing 2 branches
Wells Fargo has closed two more branches in eastern Pennsylvania as digital banking continues to take the place of brick-and-mortar branches. The Hamburg, Berks County, branch at 26 S. Fourth St. and the Jenkintown office at 400 Old York Rd. in Montgomery County closed Sept. 21. The Wells Fargo office...
These Bucks County Zip Codes Were Listed As Some of The Wealthiest in the Greater Philadelphia Region
Two Bucks County areas made a recent list of the wealthiest zip codes in the Philadelphia area, a testament to county’s prestige. Todd Romero wrote about the areas for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list includes ten zip codes in and around the Greater Philadelphia area, where 38% of...
Falls Township Continues Work With Real Estate Developer, Enters Leasing Agreement for Construction
The lease will allow for the further development of the new center.Image via Kadean Construction Company. A major development plan in Bucks County continues after a transportation company signed a lease with Falls Township. Staff writers at the Lower Bucks Times had the details.
This Bucks County Catholic School Recently Had Students Recognized by a Major Scholarship Corporation
The school had several students that were recognized for their academic prowess.Image via Archbishop Wood Catholic High School. Students from a Bucks County Catholic school were recently recognized by a major scholarship foundation for their academic records. Staff writers at CatholicPhilly.com wrote about the local students.
lbmjournal.com
Wehrung’s expands in Pennsylvania
Ottsville, Pa. — Third-generation Ottsville-based Wehrung’s Family of Businesses has expanded its homegrown niche in Macungie, Pennsylvania. With the second acquisition in the past two years of other family-owned and operated home improvement and hardware store locations, Wehrung’s Family of Businesses has announced that a grand opening will be held to celebrate Wehrung’s Macungie in the Greater Lehigh Valley on Oct. 22.
chainstoreage.com
A Giant Supermarket becomes a children’s health center in metro Philadelphia
Medical care centers looking to get closer to patients are starting to build sizeable outposts in neighborhood centers. Nemours Children’s Health is one of them, and has signed a lease with Urban Edge Properties for a 19,329-sq.-ft. facility at Broomall Commons outside of Philadelphia, sharing space with Amazon Fresh, PetSmart, Pep Boys, and Planet Fitne.
Having Parsed Montco’s Public Schools and Districts for 2023, Niche Now Rates Its Private Ones
Niche has rated the state's private schools and identified 13 standouts in Montgomery County. Montgomery County is home to 13 of 50 best private high schools in Pa. for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the state’s 2023 best private high schools, Niche analyzed key...
See Which Four Private High Schools in Bucks County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023
See which Bucks County schools made the list.Image via iStock. Bucks County is home to four of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche.
Everything about this N.J. winery, from the name to the awards, says top of the line
For years, the South Jersey producer was called Heritage Vineyards, and it was doing quite well. Actually, it began doing so well that it necessitated a rebranding, including a new name. “We decided to rebrand from Heritage Vineyards to William Heritage Winery because a wine writer from Robert Parker’s Wine...
billypenn.com
All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence
Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
PhillyBite
Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
Watershed restoration in Bristol Twp.
State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) and state Rep. Tina Davis (D-141st dist.) announced that Bristol Township will receive $255,000 in state funding for a watershed restoration project. The project will improve the existing swales along Mill Creek near Plumbridge Drive in the township, helping to combat erosion of the...
NBC Philadelphia
Philadelphia Union Announce New 170,000 Square Foot Waterfront Complex
Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year,"...
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
Primary Care Service Provider Opens Latest Medical Practice in Doylestown Area
A major provider of direct primary care services has recently opened their latest medical center in the Bucks County area. John George wrote about the new center for the Philadelphia Business Journal. PeopleOne Health, which has multiple centers throughout Pennsylvania, just opened their latest location in Doylestown, their first in...
beckersasc.com
11 universities that produce the wealthiest alumni
A fourth of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S. in 2022 went to one of 11 universities, with the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) producing the highest number of wealthy alumni, according to an article published Oct. 2 by Forbes. Eleven universities that produce the most billionaires:. Note: Two universities...
Levittown resident, DMVA employee recognized
Thirty Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs employees and Pennsylvania National Guard members were recognized for their service to veterans and citizens across the commonwealth and nation. Among those recognized during a recent ceremony at the State Capitol was Levittown’s Deborah Olivieri, a DMVA employee. “It is with...
billypenn.com
Patronage, politics, and parking tickets: Why the PPA is the way it is
When it first came into existence in 1950, the Philadelphia Parking Authority was an independent, state-chartered agency created by City Council, with a board of mayoral appointees. The money it made mostly went toward the city’s general fund. That largely remained the case for about 50 years, and most...
Comments / 0