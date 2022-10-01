ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairless Hills, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Wells Fargo cites digital banking in closing 2 branches

Wells Fargo has closed two more branches in eastern Pennsylvania as digital banking continues to take the place of brick-and-mortar branches. The Hamburg, Berks County, branch at 26 S. Fourth St. and the Jenkintown office at 400 Old York Rd. in Montgomery County closed Sept. 21. The Wells Fargo office...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
lbmjournal.com

Wehrung’s expands in Pennsylvania

Ottsville, Pa. — Third-generation Ottsville-based Wehrung’s Family of Businesses has expanded its homegrown niche in Macungie, Pennsylvania. With the second acquisition in the past two years of other family-owned and operated home improvement and hardware store locations, Wehrung’s Family of Businesses has announced that a grand opening will be held to celebrate Wehrung’s Macungie in the Greater Lehigh Valley on Oct. 22.
MACUNGIE, PA
chainstoreage.com

A Giant Supermarket becomes a children’s health center in metro Philadelphia

Medical care centers looking to get closer to patients are starting to build sizeable outposts in neighborhood centers. Nemours Children’s Health is one of them, and has signed a lease with Urban Edge Properties for a 19,329-sq.-ft. facility at Broomall Commons outside of Philadelphia, sharing space with Amazon Fresh, PetSmart, Pep Boys, and Planet Fitne.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence

Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PhillyBite

Best Golf Courses in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking to play golf in Pennsylvania, there are several great options. These include Oakmont in Oakmont, Merion in Ardmore, Aronimink in Newtown Square, and Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh. All are worth a visit. In addition to the ones listed here, there are also many other courses in the state that you might want to check out.
OAKMONT, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Watershed restoration in Bristol Twp.

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero (D-10th dist.) and state Rep. Tina Davis (D-141st dist.) announced that Bristol Township will receive $255,000 in state funding for a watershed restoration project. The project will improve the existing swales along Mill Creek near Plumbridge Drive in the township, helping to combat erosion of the...
BRISTOL, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union Announce New 170,000 Square Foot Waterfront Complex

Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
beckersasc.com

11 universities that produce the wealthiest alumni

A fourth of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S. in 2022 went to one of 11 universities, with the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) producing the highest number of wealthy alumni, according to an article published Oct. 2 by Forbes. Eleven universities that produce the most billionaires:. Note: Two universities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Levittown resident, DMVA employee recognized

Thirty Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs employees and Pennsylvania National Guard members were recognized for their service to veterans and citizens across the commonwealth and nation. Among those recognized during a recent ceremony at the State Capitol was Levittown’s Deborah Olivieri, a DMVA employee. “It is with...
LEVITTOWN, PA
billypenn.com

Patronage, politics, and parking tickets: Why the PPA is the way it is

When it first came into existence in 1950, the Philadelphia Parking Authority was an independent, state-chartered agency created by City Council, with a board of mayoral appointees. The money it made mostly went toward the city’s general fund. That largely remained the case for about 50 years, and most...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
