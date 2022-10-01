ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 74

Sayer Smith
3d ago

Are you kidding me he has a new team, new coaches , new players to work with in a new environment?????? On top of all that he's only been in charge of this new program for not even 100 days ???? Whoever wrote this article is absolutely garbage 🗑 .

Reply(6)
53
America Freedom
3d ago

this absolutely sounds like ESPN trash that they put out I've been in Oklahoma Sooner fan for 54 years damn give the man a chance he is pretty much starting from scratch see how you feel in a year or two you have to keep in mind a lot of coaches and players left the program he is working with what he has he is a hell of a recruiter give him and his staff time people and if you're not happy with the Oklahoma Sooners find another team to root for and far as ESPN goes everybody knows how they are anyway they are pure trash always has been against any team from Oklahoma

Reply(2)
19
Billye Harger
3d ago

Lincoln Riley took OU players with him when he booked it to usc Brent is having to Rebuild the team. I trust it will be improved

Reply
18
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
cowboystatedaily.com

Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Dabo
Person
Colin Cowherd
KTUL

'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kansas State#Sooners#Wildcats#Tcu#Sec
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KOCO

Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
MOORE, OK
kswo.com

Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache. The Apache Police Department said it started on Thursday when 53-year-old Brett Howard caused a verbal disturbance at the sports complex. An officer chased him at speeds over 110 mph,...
APACHE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy