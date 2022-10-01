Are you kidding me he has a new team, new coaches , new players to work with in a new environment?????? On top of all that he's only been in charge of this new program for not even 100 days ???? Whoever wrote this article is absolutely garbage 🗑 .
this absolutely sounds like ESPN trash that they put out I've been in Oklahoma Sooner fan for 54 years damn give the man a chance he is pretty much starting from scratch see how you feel in a year or two you have to keep in mind a lot of coaches and players left the program he is working with what he has he is a hell of a recruiter give him and his staff time people and if you're not happy with the Oklahoma Sooners find another team to root for and far as ESPN goes everybody knows how they are anyway they are pure trash always has been against any team from Oklahoma
Lincoln Riley took OU players with him when he booked it to usc Brent is having to Rebuild the team. I trust it will be improved
