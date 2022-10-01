ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

WATCH: Man, grandmother saved from Sanibel Island after using reflector to attract helicopter crew

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeP5o_0iIFPSQ300

SANIBEL, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people and their dog were rescued from Sanibel Island Thursday after their neighborhood was ravaged by Hurricane Ian.

Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard showed an MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly over a neighborhood on the island before hoisting Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Kilbane to the ground.

VIDEO: 6 injured after giant wave slams sidewalk in South Florida

The guardsman is then seen speaking to a man named Colin and his grandmother standing outside their home as they stood with their dog.

“You did good!” Kilbane told the residents, commending them for being able to get the crew’s attention with a reflector.

The guardsman asked the residents if there was anyone left in the neighborhood, to which the residents answered that no one else was around to their knowledge.

The woman was the first to be taken into a basket that was then airlifted into the chopper above.

After the woman was safely aboard, Kilbane walked back, pet the dog, and got Collin and his pup in the basket next, which also airlifted the pair back to safety.

Kilbane and his crew have rescued several people from the aftermath in Sanibel. One recent rescue was a family and their cat .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Sanibel, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Sanibel, FL
Accidents
City
Sanibel, FL
WFLA

Photographer rides out Ian to capture storm for others

Chuck Larsen has lived on Sanibel Island for 12 years and until last week had never experienced a major hurricane. The 76-year-old who moved from California decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in his condominium with little idea of the horror he was about to go through.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reflector#Accident#Hurricane Ian#The U S Coast Guard#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10NEWS

Son swims through flooded streets to rescue his 84-year-old mother

NAPLES, Fla. — Johnny Lauder hunkered down inside his Naples home during Hurricane Ian. His home quickly began to take on water. Lauder’s son called his 84-year-old grandmother who was staying inside her home nearby. She is disabled and is in a wheelchair. When he was finally able...
WFLA

WFLA

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy