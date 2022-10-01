Kuna author's book teaches kids how to handle loss of loved ones

Dorrance Publishing Company is putting out a children’s book authored by S.A. Swenson of Kuna.

The small book, titled “I’ll Be Okay, Mama” teaches kids how to deal with loss, according to a press release from the publishing company. In the book, the main character’s older brother has died, and his mom tells him his brother is in a better place watching over him.

“Explaining the loss of a loved one to a young child in a way they understand can be difficult. This tiny book attempts an approach to this discussion,” the release said.

Swenson, who has spent much of his life in Idaho, wrote the book after witnessing the struggle of trying to explain the loss of a loved one to his 4-year-old nephew, according to the release.

The book is available for purchase online at bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ill-be-okay-mama , it is $23 a copy.