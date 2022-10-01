Read full article on original website
Missouri Bowhunter Finally Bags ‘Buck of 10 Lifetimes’ After Five Years
Joe Heuser from the YouTube channel “Respect the Game TV” bagged the biggest buck of his career last week in his home state of Missouri. The major hunting achievement was documented by fellow outdoor enthusiast Clint Schwach, who called it “a hunt of 10 lifetimes.”. The kill...
KKTV
Colorado man attacked by a bear in his yard, search for the wild animal underway
NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KKTV) - A New Castle man is expected to recover after he was reportedly attacked by a bear in his home, marking a second bear attack in the small community this year. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting the incident happened Saturday at about 10:30 at night,...
Volunteer firefighter dies in Nebraska Sandhills wildfire
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducts checkpoints during a busy hunting weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had crews out at checkpoints about an hour east of Colorado Springs at Punkin Center. They were stopping drivers that had been hunting. Hunters were required to go to the check station to get their vehicles checked. According to CPW, they have been planning this for around 6 months.
WATCH: Massive Flock of Sheep Cause Traffic Jam in Utah National Forest
This crazy footage below shows a massive sheep herd causing a traffic jam in the Manti-La Sal National Forest in Utah on Monday. Photos taken by the driver of a blocked vehicle show a sea of white—hundreds of sheep congregate along a road and completely block any cars from passing through.
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
'First turns' reported at Colorado ski resort, following recent snowfall
According to Silverton Mountain, the recent accumulation of snow made it possible to ski the first turns of the season at their remote, southwestern Colorado ski area over the weekend. "Any turns are good for turns on October 2," wrote the resort, noting that "moist" snow at varied depths was...
Glacier National Park May Begin Removing Non-Native Rainbow Trout
Last week, Glacier National Park began public scoping for a proposed plan to preserve native fish species in its waterways. In order to do so, the park is conducting an environmental assessment (EA). This will help determine if it needs to remove the non-native rainbow trout from the area. The...
22 Unwritten Colorado Rules That All Centennial Staters Know
We have rules in Colorado. They're not necessarily on the books, but they do exist. These are 22 unwritten rules every Coloradoan knows by heart. Most of these fall well within the realm of obvious. Some, as well known as they are, can sometimes slip under the radar. Just so we're all on the same page, here's a quick refresher.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
oilcity.news
Study exploring new southern Wyoming–northern Colorado public transit options as region grows
CASPER, Wyo. — A new study involving multiple transportation agencies is looking into the possibility of creating a new public transit connection between the Cheyenne, Wyoming, area and the north Front Range in Colorado. “As northern Colorado and southern Wyoming continue to grow, a regional transit system connecting the...
Nearly every county in Colorado has low COVID-19 community level
COVID-19 rates remain low in Colorado, even with the arrival of fall and cooler temperatures.
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but being playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods, thought it was the greatest thing ever, and decided it was playtime. Mountain lions are...
Tenth Colorado resident dies from West Nile Virus, officials urge caution
A resident from La Plata County has died from complications associated with West Nile virus, according to a news release from San Juan Basin Public Health. This marks the tenth West Nile virus death in Colorado this year. "West Nile virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be passed on...
Officials Considering Criminal Charges After Rescuing Hikers From Blue Ridge Mountains
A group of hikers was rescued by officials in Blue Ridge Mountains. The hikers were so unprepared officials are considering criminal charges. The two men, Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H., and Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, decided to go for a hike at Franconia Notch State Park back in June. Although they had planned to go, they were massively underprepared. According to MSN, the men only wore shorts and short sleeves, didn’t bring any other layers. They also had no equipment with them, or any food and water.
SHOTS FIRED: Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 PM on Saturday, the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots. This scared the bear away.
Warning: Another Colorado Email Scam Going Around. Don’t Fall For It
Yet another email scam is going around Colorado that you need to be on the lookout for. We know it's hard to keep track of what's real and fake sometimes, but we're here to help. Be On The Lookout For This Colorado Scam. It feels like we're getting a scam...
Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report
Following Hurricane Ian’s massive ravaging, Florida’s Medical Examiners’ Commission has released a grim report showing… The post Hurricane Ian: Florida Medical Examiners Issue Grim Report appeared first on Outsider.
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado
Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
