Red and Green
3d ago
Oh it’s no secret that Shapiro received a lot of money From his rich rich friends I wonder if the truth is ever going to come out where all the pandemic relief money went because it sure the hell didn’t come to the working middle class
9
jccook2
3d ago
I don't care how much money he has doesn't mean.he will make a good governor
10
Senatorial candidate Oz makes appearance in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the most closely watched races in the nation, the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Republican Senatorial Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a campaign rally Tuesday afternoon at the FOP Lodge 2 in Scranton. Oz touted his support for law enforcement and attacked his Democratic opponent John Fetterman […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor's race: Candidate profiles for Josh Shapiro and Doug Mastriano
Pennsylvania voters will be choosing a new governor in the November election. Below you'll find a WGAL interview with Shapiro from earlier this year and a profile of Mastriano. WGAL also has a breakdown of where Shapiro and Mastriano stand on the issues. That is posted here. 1. Josh Shapiro...
Fetterman leading Oz by 6 points in Pennsylvania Senate race: survey
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) leads Republican Mehmet Oz by 6 points in the race for the open Senate seat in the state, according to a new poll. A USA Today-Suffolk University poll released Tuesday showed Fetterman with 46 percent support to Oz’s 40 percent. Fetterman’s lead is slightly smaller than the 9-point margin […]
echo-pilot.com
2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.
Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
WFMZ-TV Online
Carrie DelRosso spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $10.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Carrie DelRosso has spent more than any other Republican. DelRosso is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 33 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. DelRosso raised...
Dr. Oz campaign claims Fetterman lied during 'Big K Morning Show' interview
The Dr. Memhet Oz’s campaign is responding after an exclusive interview on KDKA Radio with Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman on “The Big K Morning Show” with Larry Richert and Marty Griffin.
Pennsylvania governor vetoes bill to limit parole for violent offenders
(The Center Square) – Over the weekend, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill approved by the General Assembly that would prohibit premature release of a prisoner that has committed a violent offense while imprisoned. The bill, known as “Markie’s law” and sponsored by Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Ellwood City,...
Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race are hitting the campaign trail in our area.On Sunday, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz met with faith leaders in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.They talked about ways to reduce crime during a roundtable discussion at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman spoke to supporters in Centre County about the importance of voting.He was joined by Senator Bob Casey.Fetterman says he will visit Bristol, Bucks County next Sunday.
WGAL
Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner
HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District
“Carbon will play a key role in deciding District 7,” Carbon County Democratic Chairperson Tina Henninger said. “So the swingiest area (Lehigh Valley) in the swingiest state (Pennsylvania) now has Carbon County as a wild card.” The post How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Some Pennsylvania counties will let voters fix mail-in ballot issues this election
A Commonwealth Court judge rejected a move to ban counties from letting voters fix minor issues. But the case may not have much effect on the midterms. A Pennsylvania state court has ruled mail-in voters can be allowed to fix small issues with their ballots before they’re counted – but not all counties may offer the option during the midterms.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Guest Editorial… Pennsylvania voters: Register to vote for key midterm election
The Pennsylvania midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Pennsylvania voters will cast ballots for governor and U.S. senator, among other elected offices. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat first elected in 2014, is unable to run for re-election due to term limit restrictions. If Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano wins, Republicans...
Pennsylvania judge orders ban on guns at PA city parks and pools
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A judge has barred enforcement of an executive order signed by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney last week banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. Common Pleas Judge Joshua Roberts on Monday ordered Philadelphia “permanently enjoined” from enforcing the order after […]
Pennsylvania Offering $5 Million In Grants For Targets Of Hate-Crimes
After reports that hate crimes have tripled in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth is offering vulnerable nonprofits some help to beef up their security. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced $5 million in grants for nonprofit organizations helping communities targeted by hate crimes. This initiative is part of the Nonprofit Security Program, signed into law after the 2018 Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting, where 11 people were murdered. The money will be available for churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other nonprofit organizations subject to hate crimes to enhance their physical security.
This Week in Pennsylvania: Jordan Harris
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about the new polls that were released regarding the upcoming elections, as well as how Doug Mastriano’s campaign says it is planning 40 days of fasting and prayer in the final […]
WGAL
USDA reports new avian flu cases in Pennsylvania
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — TheU.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting new cases of avian flu across the country and in Pennsylvania. A backyard chicken flock in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, is among the latest to test positive. The flock is one of two in the Susquehanna Valley...
WGAL
President Biden to survey Hurricane Ian damage in Florida
President Joe Biden is headed to hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. Hurricane Ian has resulted in at...
Opinion: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
WGAL
Pennsylvania Task Force One searches for survivors, victims of Hurricane Ian
Pennsylvania's Task Force One is in hurricane-ravaged Florida. Justin Zimmerman is one of 44 members of the task force working in Fort Myers, searching what's left of houses there and combing through the rubble, block by block. "Right now, we're just doing wide area searches of all the buildings, making...
Pennsylvania legislators push for legalizing recreational cannabis
Lawmakers in our region have been working to legalize recreational cannabis in Pennsylvania. A state senator wants progress in that direction, while Philly residents have their own points of view.
