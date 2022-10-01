Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Bridgewater, the Pass Rush, and More

How optimistic should we be after the 3-1 start? What's the prognosis for the offense with Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

From Dug-E-Fresssh (@fluflu3):

I know that talk about the circumstances leading to Tua's start has become echolalic. So, so, so, so... "Since experts unaffiliated with them are included in the NFL Concussion Protocol deciding if a player can play, is it accurate to say that Tua starting was MOSTLY on the Fins?

Hey there, per The Athletic, "each step of the league’s concussion protocol is determined by a team physician in consultation with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC). Once it was deemed that Tua did not sustain a head injury against Buffalo and did not have to go in the concussion protocol, then the decision rested solely with the Dolphins.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, do you think if Tua goes into IR, the Dolphins season is over? I certainly didn't like what I saw from Bridgewater, I think at best he is an average QB, a journeyman that at times can play good enough but at other times he just simply doesn't have it.

Hey Jorge, no, I don’t think for a second that the Dolphins season is over if Tua has to go on injured reserve. Bridgewater has plenty of starting experience in the NFL and this new Dolphins offense is QB-friendly, so dismissing the idea that it could be productive with him at quarterback is off the mark. I’m not saying it will happen with certainty, but I don’t think we should eliminate the possibility.

From Jason Mitchell (@Mr_Ivorian)

Hey Alain, so we would have all taken a 3-1 start at the start of the season. And even in the Bengals loss I thought we played well on both sides of the ball given injuries & the quick turnaround after the Bills game. Is this the most optimistic you/we should be since the ‘90s?

Hey Jason, yes, Dolphins fans should be optimistic despite the loss at Cincinnati because this is still a good team and one that I think still will make the playoffs. I’m not sure about making grand declarations about being more optimistic about this team than any Dolphins team since the 1990s, though. Right off the top of my head I think back to the 2002 team that had a great running game with Ricky Williams and a very, very good defense and got off to a 5-1 start before the season went off track after starting QB Jay Fiedler (who was off to the best start of his career) was sidelined for three games with a thumb injury. I say we just leave it at there being reason for optimism for this year’s team.

From Lloyd Heilbrunn (@LloydHeilbrunn):

Shouldn't the media be identifying and interviewing the team and NFL physicians involved in the concussion protocol last Sunday, and its medical follow-up, rather than asking Mike McDaniel medical questions?

Hey Lloyd, that is a very valid point you make, but we also have to understand that’s not about to happen anytime soon. Answering those kind of questions, fair or not, fall into the job description of being an NFL head coach and McDaniel obviously answers with the information he’s been given.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlixee):

Is Teddy genuinely our number 2 or does he play because he’s paid well and has experience? Many fans want to see Skylar. Could that happen?

Hey OGJ, Teddy Bridgewater is the No. 2 quarterback because he’s got the experience (obviously) and because he can be trusted more than a rookie who’s only seen very basic defensive schemes in the preseason. That’s why as impressive as Thompson was in the preseason, it should be viewed in the right perspective.

From doug (@finsluva):

Based on how the rookie looked at QB during camp and preseason, does he warrant a shot of Tua can’t go? I know the guaranteed money Teddy is getting. However, he hasn’t looked very good to me.

Hey Doug, can we wait to pass judgment on Bridgewater until he actually has a week of practice with the first-team offense (assuming Tua is sidelined for the Jets game)? I think we might find that he performs a lot better under those circumstances. And, again, I caution against assuming that because Thompson lit it up in the preseason that it’s going to translate in the regular season. It’s just not that simple because now opposing DCs are going to throw a whole bunch of different looks at him to try to confuse him and Thompson wouldn’t be the first to struggle with that.

From CRSpotter1 (@CRSpotter1):

Overseas Dolphins fan here. Expectations for QB play in the next month assuming it’s Teddy Bridgewater starting?

Hi there, I think Dolphins fans might be pleasantly surprised by what they see. While I’m certainly not suggesting to expect the same kind of production the Dolphins had with Tua, understand that this is an offense (with the scheme and the speed) that creates some nice throwing windows for the QB and generally is very QB-friendly. And it’s not like Bridgewater hasn’t had his moments in the NFL.

From Choc vanStraw (@ssacko4):

Special teams is an issue. What should we do to fix it?

Hey there, yeah, special teams has been an issue, but I’m not sure there’s an easy fix other than keep working at it in practice. The one constant so far has been punter Thomas Morstead, but even he had a mediocre punt in the Cincinnati game.

From Martin Contreras (@MartinC52447654):

Your evaluation of the pass rush generated by DEs?

Hey Martin, before answering the question we have to differentiate between DEs and edge defenders like Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram. Factoring in those players, the pass rush has been decent, not great, though Ingram has made a lot of impact plays and Phillips is coming off his best game against Cincinnati. And we really have to count them because the only true defensive end on the roster, from this vantage point, is Emmanuel Ogbah. And Ogbah has had his moments, particularly in the Buffalo game.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Tackling or rather lack thereof seems to be an ongoing issue. I get the defense was probably still gassed, but been an issue since game 1. True or am I over the too critical? Appreciate your great reporting, Alain.

Thanks, Dave. I’ll be honest, I’m not sure I see the Dolphins being much worse than other teams in that department, and they had good games and bad games. They’ve also not missed many tackles against the run, that’s for sure, because that area of the game has been very good. What I’m more concerned about defensively has been the lack of a consistent pass rush and the coverage downfield.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

Bridgewater has replaced Tua twice. His play on both occasions was not stellar. His performance in preseason was similar. You can tell by the play calling McDaniel believes he’s limited. Skylar against lesser comp/was good. If Teddy continues to struggle, when do we see Skylar?

Hey Dana, I hope you realize that coming into a game late in the second quarter and starting after a full week of practice with the first-team offense are two completely different things, and it also can open up the playbook for what McDaniel can call with Bridgewater. I’m also not sure I’d bash on his performance so far because against Buffalo he was in the game for three plays and against Cincinnati he actually made some plays until the crucial interception, which appeared to be the result of a miscommunication with Mike Gesicki as much as anything else. Long answer short: I think Bridgewater would have a pretty long leash before McDaniel turned a rookie seventh-round pick, no matter how good he looked in the preseason.

From Pat McCollum (@PatMcCollum):

Hey, Alain! You’ve done a great job of staying on top of this. Tua will be out for a few weeks. Teddy B. is a known quantity. The schedule will be getting easier. Would this be a good time to really see what we have in Skylar T.?

Hey Pat, I understand and appreciate the question, but the Dolphins have gotten off to a 3-1 start and have legitimate playoff aspirations even if Tua winds up having to miss a few games. This is not the time for experimentation. If the Dolphins do end up turning to Thompson at some point this season, I’m pretty sure it will be because Bridgewater really is struggling or because injuries leave them no choice.