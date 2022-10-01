ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

OCTA Authorizes Emergency Track Stabilization After Train Service Suspension in South Orange County

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

NB Police Department Awarded $350K Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads

The Newport Beach Police Department was awarded a $350,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on roads. The Newport Beach Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Manager Update: E-Bike Safety, Renew Newport Volunteer Day

As electronic bicycles, or e-bikes, grow in popularity, the City of Newport Beach is committed to an ongoing community education program to increase safety for all bicyclists and vehicle drivers. In recent months, the Newport Beach Police Department has conducted educational outreach with schools and community groups, as well as...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
localocnews.com

Free Santa Ana virtual landscaping classes starting on Oct. 4

The Public Works Agency’s Water Resources Division invites you to learn about water wise gardening for your home through a series of online workshops offered through Metropolitan Water District. The first virtual class will start this Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 6 p.m. The following classes are especially for...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Free health fair in Santa Ana on Oct. 9

Join the Tzu Chi Orange County Community Health Fair on Sunday, October 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 950 W. Highland. This event is open to everyone, both kids and adults. The following services will be offered for free:. medical consultations,. prescriptions,. acupuncture and. dental appointments (cleanings,...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Anaheim’s track record on transitional, supportive housing cited in response to state lawsuit

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Oct. 3, 2022) — Anaheim has responded to a lawsuit by the state of California over a proposed group transitional home in a neighborhood in the city:. “Anaheim’s track record and commitment to transitional and supportive housing is clear and unmatched in Orange County, as seen with our longstanding partnership with Grandma’s House of Hope,” city spokesman Mike Lyster said on behalf of Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do to share a county update at the October Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome 1st District County Supervisor Andrew Do as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, October 11th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. The 2022 redistricting has put the city of Cypress into the 1st Supervisorial District and, moving forward, the city will be represented by Andrew Do. The Chamber is hosting Supervisor Do in order to introduce him to the business community as well as hear an update on the status of county government and policies that will impact the city of Cypress and our businesses.
CYPRESS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Octa#Rideshare Week#Apple Watch Se
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Understand the Needs of Residents

As a member of the Newport Beach Harbor Commission, I know firsthand the economic importance of the Harbor, and its role in enhancing the property values of all Newport Beach residents. I also know that preserving and protecting the Harbor requires a proactive agenda and ongoing investment. That is why...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Council to Vote Whether to Support South Coast Water’s Desalination Plant

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
localocnews.com

Candidate statement by Bonnie Peat, running for Cypress City Council

I am passionate about the City of Cypress and the values and characteristics that make it a wonderful place to live, work and play. With my years of involvement within the city, I know the importance of being engaged, listening to the community, and balancing the best interests of the majority of the residents, while respecting the rights of all.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

The SAPD is searching for a man who stabbed a woman on Monday

The SAPD is on the hunt for an unidentified man who stabbed a woman on Monday in Santa Ana. The SAPD received calls about the crime at about 5:20 a.m. The stabbing occurred near Highland and S. Sycamore streets, according to the SAPD. The victim was taken to a hospital...
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy