localocnews.com
OCTA Authorizes Emergency Track Stabilization After Train Service Suspension in South Orange County
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
localocnews.com
NB Police Department Awarded $350K Grant to Deter Unsafe Behaviors, Increase Safety on Roads
The Newport Beach Police Department was awarded a $350,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to deter unsafe behaviors and increase safety on roads. The Newport Beach Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: E-Bike Safety, Renew Newport Volunteer Day
As electronic bicycles, or e-bikes, grow in popularity, the City of Newport Beach is committed to an ongoing community education program to increase safety for all bicyclists and vehicle drivers. In recent months, the Newport Beach Police Department has conducted educational outreach with schools and community groups, as well as...
localocnews.com
Seal Beach Police investigating serious traffic collision involving two vehicles on Lampson Avenue
Two vehicles collided while traveling on Lampson Avenue in Seal Beach, resulting in one driver sustaining serious injuries. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at about 5:57 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a serious traffic collision which occurred near the intersection of Lampson Avenue and Candleberry Avenue.
localocnews.com
Free Santa Ana virtual landscaping classes starting on Oct. 4
The Public Works Agency’s Water Resources Division invites you to learn about water wise gardening for your home through a series of online workshops offered through Metropolitan Water District. The first virtual class will start this Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 6 p.m. The following classes are especially for...
localocnews.com
Free health fair in Santa Ana on Oct. 9
Join the Tzu Chi Orange County Community Health Fair on Sunday, October 9 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 950 W. Highland. This event is open to everyone, both kids and adults. The following services will be offered for free:. medical consultations,. prescriptions,. acupuncture and. dental appointments (cleanings,...
localocnews.com
Anaheim’s track record on transitional, supportive housing cited in response to state lawsuit
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Oct. 3, 2022) — Anaheim has responded to a lawsuit by the state of California over a proposed group transitional home in a neighborhood in the city:. “Anaheim’s track record and commitment to transitional and supportive housing is clear and unmatched in Orange County, as seen with our longstanding partnership with Grandma’s House of Hope,” city spokesman Mike Lyster said on behalf of Anaheim.
localocnews.com
Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do to share a county update at the October Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome 1st District County Supervisor Andrew Do as our guest speaker at the October Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, October 11th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. The 2022 redistricting has put the city of Cypress into the 1st Supervisorial District and, moving forward, the city will be represented by Andrew Do. The Chamber is hosting Supervisor Do in order to introduce him to the business community as well as hear an update on the status of county government and policies that will impact the city of Cypress and our businesses.
localocnews.com
Carrie Hayashida releases candidate statement for her run for Cypress City Council
As a 27-year Cypress resident, I look forward to serving the community that provided a good life for my family. This small town community has a big heart and offers something for every generation. I plan to work on behalf of the residents to maintain the quality of life that makes Cypress a top place to live.
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Understand the Needs of Residents
As a member of the Newport Beach Harbor Commission, I know firsthand the economic importance of the Harbor, and its role in enhancing the property values of all Newport Beach residents. I also know that preserving and protecting the Harbor requires a proactive agenda and ongoing investment. That is why...
localocnews.com
Saint Columban School in Garden Grove on lockdown due to a possible armed suspect in the area
A reader sent us a tip a few minutes ago that Saint Columban School, in Garden Grove, is on lockdown due to a threat posed by an armed and dangerous suspect who may be near the school. The tip came from a reader who has a relative that works at this school.
localocnews.com
Council to Vote Whether to Support South Coast Water’s Desalination Plant
localocnews.com
Candidate statement by Bonnie Peat, running for Cypress City Council
I am passionate about the City of Cypress and the values and characteristics that make it a wonderful place to live, work and play. With my years of involvement within the city, I know the importance of being engaged, listening to the community, and balancing the best interests of the majority of the residents, while respecting the rights of all.
localocnews.com
Cypress City Council candidates field difficult questions at Cypress Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum
Six of the seven candidates for the three open seats on the Cypress City Council this November faced some tough questions during the candidates forum hosted by the Cypress Chamber of Commerce at Cypress College on the evening Wednesday, September 28. The forum was broadcast live on Facebook. A recorded...
localocnews.com
Working Wardrobes raises over $430,000 at annual gala, Growing Through the Decades
Working Wardrobes raised OVER $430,000 at its annual fundraising gala, Growing through the Decades, on September 24 at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. This funding will enable over 175 clients to receive service through the rebuilding careers program. “Growing Through the Decades was my first Gala as CEO of...
localocnews.com
The SAPD is searching for a man who stabbed a woman on Monday
The SAPD is on the hunt for an unidentified man who stabbed a woman on Monday in Santa Ana. The SAPD received calls about the crime at about 5:20 a.m. The stabbing occurred near Highland and S. Sycamore streets, according to the SAPD. The victim was taken to a hospital...
localocnews.com
CureDuchenne Hosts Annual ‘Napa in Newport’ to Help Find a Cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne and Vintner Chair Dana Estates will host the Eighth Annual Napa in Newport on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point. Napa in Newport brings some of the most acclaimed Napa Valley vintners together under one roof to serve their finest...
localocnews.com
OC Health Care Agency announces partnership with Anaheim Ducks promoting mental health
The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) is partnering with the Anaheim Ducks National Hockey League (NHL) Club in its first ever multi-year partnership to promote mental health awareness. As part of the three-year partnership, the HCA will cross-promote its mental health wellness resources platform, the OC Navigator with the Anaheim...
localocnews.com
An armed robber on a bike stole a necklace from a victim near Rosita Elementary School
On September 18, 2022, the victim was walking westbound on Hazard Avenue, directly in front of Rosita Elementary, when the wanted suspect approached him. The suspect was armed with a black handgun, which he brandished at the victim and demanded his gold necklace. The victim complied and handed over the necklace.
localocnews.com
The Orange Police arrested two probationers on drug, weapon and stolen car charges
An Orange patrol officer stopped a vehicle on South Main Street this Sunday and it turned out the passenger was on probation. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located an unregistered loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia. The probationer was booked at Orange County Jail and another gun was...
