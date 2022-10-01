Caleb Martin says ‘it’s kind of a sign of disrespect’ that Miami Heat fans are so worried about the team’s PF spot

Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas stationKristen WaltersFlorida State
Magic Mike Live is coming to Miami and there's plenty of food and drinkBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.Alissa RoseFlorida State
Heat Nation
Miami, FL
ABOUT
Miami Heat news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Heat fans everywhere.https://heatnation.com/
