Caleb Martin says ‘it’s kind of a sign of disrespect’ that Miami Heat fans are so worried about the team’s PF spot

They say age is just a number, but that number is all too important if you’re an NBA player. Few players are able to stick around into their 40s. There’s no Tom Brady or Zdeno Chara in the NBA, as legends rarely play into their mid-40s. The current crop of the oldest NBA players is actually relatively young, but there are still a few out there that are still making an impact on NBA rosters.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO