Soccer

BBC

'It was not a choice' - C﻿asemiro absence explained

Plenty of critics have questioned why Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag opted not to select multiple title-winner midfielder Casemiro in his starting line-up at Manchester City on Sunday. Today, Ten Hag has given his reasoning. The United boss pointed out that Scott McTominay has played in all the recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE

