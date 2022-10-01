Read full article on original website
Canadiens Prospect Pyramid – Start of 2022-23
Fans of the Montreal Canadiens have had to strap into a roller coaster of emotions. From suffering through watching their team finish 32nd in a 32-team NHL, to winning the draft lottery and then hearing the bad news on franchise cornerstone Carey Price that he will not play at all this season, and possibly will never play again.
Wild Gameday Preview: St. Louis Blues – 10/4/2022
While preseason games may not count for much, the Minnesota Wild are likely to walk into Enterprise Center with revenge on their mind. The Wild ended a fantastic regular season on a disappointing note after being beaten by the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the 2022 Playoffs. The Blues also had the Wild’s number during the 2021-22 regular season as they lost all three games against them.
3 Bruins Bounceback Candidates for 2022-23
The Boston Bruins are entering the 2022-23 season with a strong roster on paper, but the problem is that they also have numerous injuries to key players. As a result, they will need some players who had down seasons to rebound this year. In my opinion, three players stand out the most as bounce-back candidates, and here’s why.
6 Storylines from Jets 2022-23 Preseason
The calendar is lurching ever-closer to the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Winnipeg Jets’ opening game on Oct. 14 is less than two weeks away. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the biggest stories of the preseason thus far. 1) Jets Roster Is...
Flames’ Andersson Should’ve Made the NHL’s Top 20 List
As we inch closer to the first puck drop of the season, people across the globe have been busy writing down their predictions and rankings for the 2022-23 NHL season. For those readers outside of Canada, TSN (The Sports Network), the country’s second-largest sports network behind Rogers Sportsnet, just began to reveal its list of Top 50 players.
2022-23 Central Division Rankings: Forwards
In the third and final piece of my Central Division Rankings series, it’s time to focus on the forwards. The Central Division is top-heavy on talent and features a few key players who could be on their way out by the time the 2023 trade deadline approaches. Please keep...
Maple Leafs’ Depth Stepping Up Is Creating a Great Problem
“It’s only preseason”. Every year around this time, hockey fans find themselves repeating this statement. Whether it’s a seemingly minors-destined player scoring a few extra goals in the exhibition games, or a star player looking a step behind out of the gates, it’s always important to remind yourself that what happens in preseason, whether good or bad, should always be taken with a grain of salt.
Oilers’ Holloway Should Not Only Make the Team, But Play Top-6
A big topic of conversation heading into this year’s training camp for the Edmonton Oilers was if Dylan Holloway would be able to make the team. They had numerous options to fill spots in the lineup at forward, but have been gladly surprised by the skill, speed, and effectiveness Holloway has shown from the start.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Sandin, Liljegren, Robertson & Steeves
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at Rasmus Sandin’s return to game action this weekend. Second, I’ll look at two injured roster members who have only yesterday begun to skate – those are John Tavares and Timothy Liljegren. Third, I’ll...
Islanders Extending Barzal Helps Team Both Now & in Future
Just days left until the 2022-23 NHL season started, the New York Islanders made the move of their offseason. General manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello extended Mathew Barzal with an eight-year deal, keeping him with the team throughout the prime of his career. Barzal was going to be a pending free agent after this season, but the deal removes that underlying fear that the star player was going to be moved or possibly leave the team at the end of the season.
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Opener Takeaways & Banner Raising
Four months after a gruelling Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoff battle, the Windsor Spitfires turned the page this weekend, opening their 2022-23 season. It was a look into the future while also honouring the past. Losing Game 7 of the OHL Championship wasn’t easy but it created a building block...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Robertson, Murray & Muzzin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at two players who have been under the fans (and the organization’s) microscope this offseason. Those players are Nick Robertson and Matt Murray. As the regular season approaches, how do these players look?...
Flames Prospect Cole Schwindt May Have Unheralded Upside
Let’s talk about Cole Schwindt. “Who?” you might ask. On July 22, Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving traded star winger Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Tkachuk had told the Flames that he was not interested in signing an extension, and fellow star Johnny Gaudreau had already departed for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency. To avert what would have been a disastrous offseason, Treliving managed to flip Tkachuk and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick for the biggest return he could find: Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar, a conditional 2025 first-rounder, and Schwindt.
Devils’ Goaltending Shines in First Taste of Preseason Action
Entering the season, the New Jersey Devils were viewed as having a young team with a potent offense and a strong defense. They added Ondrej Palat, John Marino, and Brendan Smith in the offseason, but there were doubts in regard to goaltending. Last year, the Devils started seven different goalies, by far the most in the NHL. They tried to remedy this situation by trading for former Washington Capitals netminder Vitek Vanecek, but questions still remained. In the Devils’ first three preseason games, Vanecek and Blackwood both impressed, and what was once the team’s biggest weakness could end up being one of the team’s strengths.
Devils Standouts From Week 1 of Preseason
The New Jersey Devils’ first week of preseason games concluded with them winning three of their first four contests. Plenty of players stood out during their first set of games and have put themselves in a good position heading into the final week of the preseason. Here’s who’s made a positive impression as the Devils begin to narrow down their roster ahead of opening night.
Oilers’ Benson Making Case to Be on Opening Night Roster
Tyler Benson has recorded 38 goals and 153 points in 174 American Hockey League (AHL) games, and when the Edmonton Oilers re-signed him to a one-year, two-way deal for league minimum this past offseason, the likely plan was for him to be a veteran presence with their farm team, the Bakersfield Condors.
NHL Rumors: Stars, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, NHL insider Kevin Weekes is hinting that something is going down with the Dallas Stars. What might that be? Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks apparently aren’t close in their offers to Bo Horvat. There are some predictions about what Auston Matthews’ next contract is...
Blackhawks: Highlights & Takeaways of First 4 Preseason Games
As of Sunday night, the Chicago Blackhawks have now competed in four preseason tilts. They dropped their first contest last Tuesday to the Saint Louis Blues, 4-1. Then the second-string players enjoyed a rowdy 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Alas, the Red Wings repaid the favor with a 3-0 shutout over the Hawks on Saturday. Finally, on Sunday the team faced the Minnesota Wild in a special home-away-from-home game in Milwaukee, WI. Another 3-0 shoutout didn’t exactly round out this stretch of exhibition games in a good way.
Ottawa Senators 2022-23 Prospect Pyramid
The Ottawa Senators are entering the 2022-23 season as one of the most exciting teams in the NHL. Their offseason was one of the best in the league, with most analysts agreeing that it should get at least an A grade. The team went from one that finished in the bottom 10 for five seasons to a potential playoff contender seemingly overnight. Although they may be a few seasons away from making an impact in the postseason, the fanbase is more hopeful than they have been in years.
Blackhawks Roundtable: 4 Positive Predictions for 2022-23
Safe to say, not much is expected out of the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. They are in the midst of an aggressive rebuild and their results are sure to align. However, that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of good reasons to follow along anyway. After navigating through an offseason...
