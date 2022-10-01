ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Rye Fest Lands in Fishkill, NY This Month

I don't know about you, but when the chill of fall rolls through the Hudson Valley I change up my drinking habits. I go from the fun, light, and fruity to something bolder that exudes a warm feeling through my body. There's nothing quite like whiskey by the fireside, right? If you're anything like me or are looking to explore the world of rye, Boutique Wines, Spirits and Ciders is hosting New York Rye Fest.
FISHKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides

Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
SIDNEY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dazzling ‘Lumagica’ Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley

The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
STONE RIDGE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The Beach Boys Just Announced A Very Special Treat For Upstate New York

As the weather turns colder in New York, just like we pack away the tank tops and swimwear some might pack away their Beach Boys CDs. We just ended a great summer in Upstate for Beach Boys fans – Brian Wilson and Chicago visited SPAC in July and Mike Love’s touring Beach Boys visited Saratoga with The Temptations in August.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

What’s a Grange and Why are There so Many in The Hudson Valley?

Did you ever drive past something and wonder what it was? Instead of turning around you may try to remember what you saw, google the location or simply forget about it. Sometimes, I turn around to see what I almost missed, especially if it's related to history in New York state. From historic markers to sites and homes, there's an extensive amount of history right in our area.
AGRICULTURE
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America

One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
POLITICS
matadornetwork.com

New York Has 180 State Parks, but These Are the 10 Best

New York might be synonymous with the city that doesn’t sleep, but the Empire State is more than crowded subway cars and steely skyscrapers. While NYC covers 193,000 acres, the state’s park system covers roughly 350,000 acres – meaning New York’s landscape is actually more green-space sanctuary than concrete jungle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

