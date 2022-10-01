Read full article on original website
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
photonews247.com
Parkway Middle School Steppers Perform at Sista Strut Cancer Walk in St. Louis
Parkway Middle School Steppers dance team performed at the 13th Annual Sista Strut Cancer Walk in St. Louis on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in downtown St. Louis. It was clear skies and beautiful with a slight chill which made it a perfect day to walk. iHeartMedia of St. Louis continues...
Historic Scott Joplin House vandalized in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Scott Joplin historic home in St. Louis is closed to the public while crews clean up and catalog the damage after a break-in Sunday. "It was jaw-dropping," Missouri State Parks's Brian Stith said. "It was very upsetting [and] very concerning." Stith said he arrived Sunday...
Fallen St. Louis firefighter to be honored in national ceremony
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A local firefighter is one of dozens who will be honored during a national remembrance ceremony later this week. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation holds the event to honor firefighters who lost their lives the previous year. The 2022 tribute will honor the 148 firefighters...
Bourbon Festival coming to St. Louis October 21, 2022
Marc Cox sits down with members of the St. Louis Bourbon Society to discuss their upcoming event, the St. Louis Bourbon Festival, which will be held on Cherokee Street on October 21st, 2022.
St. Louis American
Grinston now manager at CASA of St. Louis
CaSSandra Grinston was recently promoted to the manager of case advocacy services for CASA of St. Louis. Grinston graduated from SIU-Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and obtained a master’s degree in human resources development from Webster University. She enjoys working with and advocating for children in care. She realizes the work is hard, but it’s necessary. Prior to coming to CASA of St. Louis, she worked for the State of Mo Children’s Division for almost 17 years. Grinston knows it’s her duty and mission to assist the children in care and CASAs to the best of her ability. In her current role, she supervises and supports staff as well as CASAs, oversees some of the daily operations of the program and works closely with the chief program officer.
Many St. Louis area high schools, districts well-praised in Niche’s new national rankings
Many high schools and school districts around the St. Louis area are being recognized not only as Missouri's best, but also as some of the top institutions in the nation.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Bi-state will have comfortable harvest weather
Farmers harvesting crops and people enjoying the fall are in for a treat. The St. Louis forecast is gorgeous with cool temperatures at night.
St. Louis opens hundreds of new mixed-income apartments
A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.
St. Louis Police Charge Man in Wild Ambulance Chase
Dwane Vardiman is charged with vehicle tampering, assault and resisting arrest
KMOV
St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of a temporary closure. In August, the city ordered Grand Motel on Grand Blvd in North City to close for five months following a history of police calls to the location. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 86 calls for service, which consisted of accused rapes, assaults, drug overdoses and more from August 2021 to August 2022.
KMOV
St. Charles County Executive calls on St. Louis City, region to get control of crime problem
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann hopes a proposal penned to the state legislature will help the St. Louis region combat its ongoing crime problem. In the plan, Ehlmann proposes the state take back control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department if the city is...
Roaming St. Louis: A playground for puppies (and people too) at Bar K
KMOX weekend radio host Scott Jagow is “Roaming St. Louis” every Sunday morning. Each week, he finds a new place in the city to visit and learn about. In the latest episode, he landed at Bar K, a complex that is part dog park and part bar/restaurant.
Assault at Midtown Bar parking lot leads to carjacking and other St. Louis crimes
A man offered three people a ride to Midtown Bar on Sunday evening in St. Louis, leading to a series of crimes that began with the group hurting him and taking over his car in the parking lot of the bar, police say.
KSDK
Gun violence is claiming the lives of St. Louis children. Here's a look at why kids are getting shot
ST. LOUIS — The rise in the number of kids dead or injured by gun violence is alarming. It's a nationwide epidemic that is sweeping through the St. Louis region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 116 children and teens die by guns every year in Missouri, and about 60% of those deaths are homicides.
St. Louis police release photos, video of people they believe shot children near Fairground Park
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for three people they consider suspects in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old injured last month. Police said they are looking for three people that were seen on surveillance video walking in the area of Warne and Natural Bridge avenues in the afternoon on Sept. 12. Police said the suspects fired multiple shots toward the 4000 block of Palm Street, where the two victims were shot.
KSDK
How business leaders are working to keep young professionals in St. Louis
According to financial website SmartAsset, St. Louis is experiencing "brain drain." That means it's losing more college-educated people than it's gaining.
