ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSDK

Honor Our Brave: 2022 Inaugural Folds of Honor St. Louis Gala

ST. LOUIS — Folds of Honor St. Louis provides life-changing scholarships to local spouses and children of fallen or disabled US service members. This November you're encouraged to join Folds of Honor at their upcoming Inaugural Gala on Saturday, November 5, to Honor our Brave and discuss their new expanded mission to support all first responders.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Move Church is having a huge prayer summit

ST. LOUIS — We are two days away from the start of a prayer summit at Move Church in Florissant. Everyone is welcome for a time of prayer, praising, and pausing to see how the Holy Spirit will move. It starts Thursday, October 6th, and continues through Friday, October...
FLORISSANT, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walk#Downtown St Louis#Strut#Local Life#Women Of Color#Localevent#Parade#Festival
St. Louis American

Grinston now manager at CASA of St. Louis

CaSSandra Grinston was recently promoted to the manager of case advocacy services for CASA of St. Louis. Grinston graduated from SIU-Edwardsville with a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and obtained a master’s degree in human resources development from Webster University. She enjoys working with and advocating for children in care. She realizes the work is hard, but it’s necessary. Prior to coming to CASA of St. Louis, she worked for the State of Mo Children’s Division for almost 17 years. Grinston knows it’s her duty and mission to assist the children in care and CASAs to the best of her ability. In her current role, she supervises and supports staff as well as CASAs, oversees some of the daily operations of the program and works closely with the chief program officer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KMOV

St. Louis nuisance property sees drastic reduction in police calls following temporary closure

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A business on the City of St. Louis’ nuisance property list saw a drastic drop in calls for service in the first full month of a temporary closure. In August, the city ordered Grand Motel on Grand Blvd in North City to close for five months following a history of police calls to the location. According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 86 calls for service, which consisted of accused rapes, assaults, drug overdoses and more from August 2021 to August 2022.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis police release photos, video of people they believe shot children near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for three people they consider suspects in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old injured last month. Police said they are looking for three people that were seen on surveillance video walking in the area of Warne and Natural Bridge avenues in the afternoon on Sept. 12. Police said the suspects fired multiple shots toward the 4000 block of Palm Street, where the two victims were shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy