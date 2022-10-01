Read full article on original website
PCSO investigates an officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven
Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Winter Haven on Tuesday around 11:31 a.m.
mycbs4.com
Ocala Fire Rescue gives life-saving awards to two off-duty first responders
OCALA, Fla. — cala Fire Rescue (OFR) recognized two off-deputy first responders Tuesday for their lifesaving actions at the scene of a motor vehicle accident they encountered during their commute. The awards were given during Ocala’s City Council meeting to Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby....
Florida Highway Patrol trooper rescued from Hardee County floodwaters
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and car were pulled from floodwaters Thursday night in Hardee County after Hurricane Ian washed out a road. The trooper was inside the car when the road gave out, the Ocala Police Department said in a Facebook post. After the...
21-Year-Old Polk County Sheriff Deputy Killed While Serving Warrant In Polk City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a deputy was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while serving a felony search warrant. The deputy, who has not been named at this time, was 21 years of age and only with the department
WINKNEWS.com
3 dead after floodwaters trap vehicle in Hardee County
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating at least two hurricane-related deaths in Hardee County. According to troopers, on Friday, in the aftermath of Ian, an SUV was traveling on flooded Sweetwater Road, in the area of Charlie Creek Bridge, when it was swept in the flood water. One occupant in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man shoots and wounds another man in altercation
An altercation between two Crystal River men Saturday, Oct. 1, in Crystal River went from bad to worse when one man shot the other in the leg, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office report. Tommy Lee Tompkins Sr., 50, Crystal River was charged and arrested for aggravated battery...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man with two prior theft convictions arrested after allegedly stealing from Walmart
A 40-year-old Ocala man with two prior theft convictions was arrested after he was accused of stealing merchandise from a Walmart in Marion County. On Friday, September 30, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the Walmart located at 17961 S Highway 441 in Summerfield in reference to a retail theft incident.
Independent Florida Alligator
University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
leesburg-news.com
Sumter corrections officer accused of brandishing gun during love triangle dispute
A 42-year-old corrections officer is accused of showing a firearm during an argument with his estranged wife’s on-and-off boyfriend in the Leesburg home where all three live. Shawn Justin Williams was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after the incident, which happened shortly...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville Police Department warns city residents about scammer impersonating officer
The Gainesville Police Department issued a fraud warning Monday to alert people about scammers pretending to be an officer. Scammers will call from a number made to look like GPD’s and identify themselves as GPD Sgt. Nick Ferrara, according to a press release They will tell the call receiver there’s a warrant for his or her arrest for money laundering and drug offenses from a traffic stop near the U.S. and Mexico border, a press release wrote.
click orlando
3 arrested in fatal shooting in Polk County, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Three Orlando men were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old in unincorporated Haines City, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies found the 26-year-old victim shot in the area of Lake Marion Creek and Midway roads on Saturday, Sept. 24 around 12:35 a.m., after receiving calls of a man stumbling in the road and covered in blood.
WESH
VIDEO: Florida State Highway Patrol vehicle pulled from floodwaters in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Florida police recovered a state highway patrol car from floodwaters in Ocala on Sunday. A trooper was in the vehicle when the road washed away due to flash flooding brought on by Hurricane Ian on Thursday. “The trooper was able to escape through the window and...
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can enjoy a cup of coffee and and a conversation with a GPD officer on Wednesday. The event is an opportunity for you to ask questions or share concerns. You can also learn about open GPD job opportunities. The event will run from 8 a.m....
WCJB
WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
Wauchula residents left with nothing: 'The building is on fire, and there's no help coming'
WAUCHULA, Fla — Hardee County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, including flooding, strong winds knocking down trees and wiping out power, and flooding from the Peace River in the days that followed. On Wednesday night, as Hurricane Ian was passing through Wauchula, an apartment fire started at Valencia...
Why are X’s spray-painted on homes in Hardee County?
If you live in Hardee County and returned home to find spray paint on your house, you might be wondering why.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies seek info after several puppies abandoned in Flagler County neighborhood
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance after an adult male dog and several male puppies were found abandoned in the Huntington Village residential area. Photos shared online show the brown and black puppies in a storage container. Deputies said the Granada...
fox35orlando.com
Marion County first responders assisting in Southwest Florida
Dozens of first responders from Marion County are assisting with recovery efforts in Southwest Florida. They are going door-to-door looking for survivors.
WCJB
Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a woman and her dog in Marion County after her home caught fire on Sunday. Around 3 p.m., Marion County and Ocala fire rescue crews responded to reports of a house fire on Northwest 42nd Lane in Ocala. Rescue crews entered the...
WCJB
