Hardee County, FL

mycbs4.com

Ocala Fire Rescue gives life-saving awards to two off-duty first responders

OCALA, Fla. — cala Fire Rescue (OFR) recognized two off-deputy first responders Tuesday for their lifesaving actions at the scene of a motor vehicle accident they encountered during their commute. The awards were given during Ocala’s City Council meeting to Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby....
OCALA, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Hardee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
County
Hardee County, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 dead after floodwaters trap vehicle in Hardee County

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating at least two hurricane-related deaths in Hardee County. According to troopers, on Friday, in the aftermath of Ian, an SUV was traveling on flooded Sweetwater Road, in the area of Charlie Creek Bridge, when it was swept in the flood water. One occupant in...
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man shoots and wounds another man in altercation

An altercation between two Crystal River men Saturday, Oct. 1, in Crystal River went from bad to worse when one man shot the other in the leg, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office report. Tommy Lee Tompkins Sr., 50, Crystal River was charged and arrested for aggravated battery...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
#Rescue Team#North Central Florida#Opd#Mcso
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Police Department warns city residents about scammer impersonating officer

The Gainesville Police Department issued a fraud warning Monday to alert people about scammers pretending to be an officer. Scammers will call from a number made to look like GPD’s and identify themselves as GPD Sgt. Nick Ferrara, according to a press release They will tell the call receiver there’s a warrant for his or her arrest for money laundering and drug offenses from a traffic stop near the U.S. and Mexico border, a press release wrote.
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

3 arrested in fatal shooting in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Three Orlando men were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old in unincorporated Haines City, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies found the 26-year-old victim shot in the area of Lake Marion Creek and Midway roads on Saturday, Sept. 24 around 12:35 a.m., after receiving calls of a man stumbling in the road and covered in blood.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can enjoy a cup of coffee and and a conversation with a GPD officer on Wednesday. The event is an opportunity for you to ask questions or share concerns. You can also learn about open GPD job opportunities. The event will run from 8 a.m....
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a woman and her dog in Marion County after her home caught fire on Sunday. Around 3 p.m., Marion County and Ocala fire rescue crews responded to reports of a house fire on Northwest 42nd Lane in Ocala. Rescue crews entered the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Burglar arrested after car chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy. After...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

