The Gainesville Police Department issued a fraud warning Monday to alert people about scammers pretending to be an officer. Scammers will call from a number made to look like GPD’s and identify themselves as GPD Sgt. Nick Ferrara, according to a press release They will tell the call receiver there’s a warrant for his or her arrest for money laundering and drug offenses from a traffic stop near the U.S. and Mexico border, a press release wrote.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO