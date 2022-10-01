Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News – Assault Arrest
DoingItLocal told you about the assault when it happened, not days later!. #Norwalk CT–On October 4, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Christopher Polk was taken into custody for having assaulted another man at a football game two days prior. Norwalk Police Officers were dispatched to the football field of...
Facing Firing, Thrice-in-Trouble Cop Quits
A city police officer with a history of domestic violence resigned from the force — days before he could have been fired for a repeated track record of not telling the truth on the job. The officer, Alex Morgillo, worked as a city cop for more than a decade...
Hartford man killed in ‘clearly targeted’ shooting on Orange Street, police say
Hartford police are investigating the city's second homicide of the week and 30th of the year.
sheltonherald.com
Tips, video and confession led to arrests in Bridgeport double-homicide at gas station, warrants show
BRIDGEPORT — Everton Brooks knew something was wrong when an unknown, masked man approached him and Jahmir Daniel on July 10. The man told Brooks and Daniel that Kazzmaire Dorsey, 18, was at a gas station across the street. Unable to explain why, Brooks said he drove a white scooter from a park on Fairfield Avenue toward the Atlas Gas Station where several people gathered with their ATVs and dirt bikes for a meet-up. Daniel then pointed his gun directly at Dorsey and opened fire, according to Brooks' confession to police and surveillance footage in his arrest warrant.
17-year-old student shot, killed on Bishop Street in Waterbury
A 17-year-old was shot and killed in Waterbury Tuesday night.
fox61.com
Bridgeport police search for suspect who allegedly robbed 11-year-old
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are asking for the public's assistance in solving a crime that included the robbery of an 11-year-old right after she got off her school bus last week. September 28, just after 4 pm, in the area of Pearl St. and E. Main St., in the...
Register Citizen
Driver ambushed in deadly Hartford carjacking attempt and shootout, police say
HARTFORD — The two suspected carjackers in Monday's deadly triple shooting appeared to take their victim by surprise, ambushing him in a brazen attempt to steal his car at gunpoint in broad daylight before he shot them, killing one, police said. One of the suspects died in the exchange...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Larceny
#Milford CT– On September 28, officers were dispatched to Marshalls for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention Officer said that a male and a woman, later identified as Robert and Kimberly Cosmos, were observed taking items from the store without paying for them. A description was given to arriving officers, who stopped the Cosmos pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot. During the investigation, it was determined that they used a method of theft to attempt to go undetected by the store. The total value of the items stolen was $269.94. Both were placed under arrest and released on a promise to appear in court. They were charged with:
1 dead, 2 injured in attempted carjacking on Park Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting outside an apartment building on Park Street in Hartford.
Eyewitness News
Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
Erratic Driving Traffic Stop In Enfield Leads To Discovery Of Stolen Handgun, Police Say
A 51-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of an erratic vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 46 in Enfield at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to Connecticut State Police.
Norwalk Man Accused Of Threatening DMV Employee
A Fairfield County man is accused of calling and emailing the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles numerous times and threatening a state employee. Jakari Burks, age 26, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Connecticut State Police. Burks was charged with second-degree breach...
Accused Bank Robber From Hartford Nabbed After Chase, Bristol Crash, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly holding up a victim at a Webster Bank ATM at gunpoint. The incident took place in Bristol around 11:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at the bank located at 575 Farmington Ave. According to Lt. Craig O'Connor of the Bristol Police, William Walker,...
NewsTimes
Danbury woman receives probation for role following 2020 skate park stabbing
DANBURY — The city woman accused of helping two young men avoid police following a deadly altercation at the Danbury City Center Skate Park in 2020 was sentenced last week. Shalina Tallman, 39, received a suspended 364-day jail sentence plus three years probation on Sept. 29 at state Superior Court in Danbury. Tallman said Tuesday morning she pleaded guilty to the charges and waived her right to a trial but contested the facts that the prosecutors presented.
23-Year-Old Indicted For Allegedly Shooting 3 People In Yonkers
A 23-year-old man was indicted on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting three people in Westchester County over the summer. Jaquan Henderson, of Yonkers, was charged in the shooting that injured three people in Yonkers in July, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 3. The DA's...
Waterbury police arrest 11-year-old after threat made to Gilmartin Elementary
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police arrested an 11-year-old Monday after a threat was made on social media to Gilmartin Elementary School, according to authorities. The student does not attend the school, according to police. The threat was made Sunday, and extra police were present at the school on Monday. The student faces charges of […]
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy Charges
(Creative Commons/ssalonso) The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery and Special Agent in Charge of The New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, David Sunberg announced that on September 22nd, a federal grand jury in Harford returned an indictment charging Tihaja Ortiz-Tucker, also known as "TJ," from New Haven, with carjacking, firearm, and conspiracy offenses.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Threatening
2022-10-03@6:49pm–#Fairfield CT– Police are investigating two threatening phone calls at Planet Fitness at 111 Black Rock Turnpike. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
News 12
Poughkeepsie PD: Male fatally shot at Courtyard Marriott; 2 suspects in custody, explosive material found
Poughkeepsie police say a male was found fatally shot Sunday morning at the new Courtyard Marriott hotel off Route 9, and explosive material was found in the room of two male suspects in custody. They say the victim was the parent of a Marist College student as the majority of...
Police: Fishkill man arrested for firing shots into pizzeria
State police say they arrested a Fishkill man who fired shots into Antonella's Pizza on Sunday afternoon.
