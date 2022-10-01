ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DoingItLocal

Norwalk News – Assault Arrest

DoingItLocal told you about the assault when it happened, not days later!. #Norwalk CT–On October 4, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Christopher Polk was taken into custody for having assaulted another man at a football game two days prior. Norwalk Police Officers were dispatched to the football field of...
NORWALK, CT
sheltonherald.com

Tips, video and confession led to arrests in Bridgeport double-homicide at gas station, warrants show

BRIDGEPORT — Everton Brooks knew something was wrong when an unknown, masked man approached him and Jahmir Daniel on July 10. The man told Brooks and Daniel that Kazzmaire Dorsey, 18, was at a gas station across the street. Unable to explain why, Brooks said he drove a white scooter from a park on Fairfield Avenue toward the Atlas Gas Station where several people gathered with their ATVs and dirt bikes for a meet-up. Daniel then pointed his gun directly at Dorsey and opened fire, according to Brooks' confession to police and surveillance footage in his arrest warrant.
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Larceny

#Milford CT– On September 28, officers were dispatched to Marshalls for a shoplifting complaint. The Loss Prevention Officer said that a male and a woman, later identified as Robert and Kimberly Cosmos, were observed taking items from the store without paying for them. A description was given to arriving officers, who stopped the Cosmos pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot. During the investigation, it was determined that they used a method of theft to attempt to go undetected by the store. The total value of the items stolen was $269.94. Both were placed under arrest and released on a promise to appear in court. They were charged with:
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
MERIDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Norwalk Man Accused Of Threatening DMV Employee

A Fairfield County man is accused of calling and emailing the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles numerous times and threatening a state employee. Jakari Burks, age 26, of Norwalk, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Connecticut State Police. Burks was charged with second-degree breach...
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury woman receives probation for role following 2020 skate park stabbing

DANBURY — The city woman accused of helping two young men avoid police following a deadly altercation at the Danbury City Center Skate Park in 2020 was sentenced last week. Shalina Tallman, 39, received a suspended 364-day jail sentence plus three years probation on Sept. 29 at state Superior Court in Danbury. Tallman said Tuesday morning she pleaded guilty to the charges and waived her right to a trial but contested the facts that the prosecutors presented.
DANBURY, CT
The Daily Scoop

New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy Charges

(Creative Commons/ssalonso) The United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery and Special Agent in Charge of The New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, David Sunberg announced that on September 22nd, a federal grand jury in Harford returned an indictment charging Tihaja Ortiz-Tucker, also known as "TJ," from New Haven, with carjacking, firearm, and conspiracy offenses.
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Threatening

#Fairfield CT– Police are investigating two threatening phone calls at Planet Fitness at 111 Black Rock Turnpike.
FAIRFIELD, CT

