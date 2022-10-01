TPD investigating early morning shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting on Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of SE Powell. When officers arrived to the scene around 6 a.m. Saturday, one person had minor injuries from a gunshot.
The individual was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.
The shooting remains under investigation at this time. No arrests have been made.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s Top Stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0