TPD investigating early morning shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department was called to the scene of a shooting on Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at a residence in the 3000 block of SE Powell. When officers arrived to the scene around 6 a.m. Saturday, one person had minor injuries from a gunshot.

The individual was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time. No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

