FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Blues 4-2 Victory Over the Wild – 10/4/22
The St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild met Tuesday night in the Blues’ fourth preseason game of the year. As fans began to file into the arena, they were greeted with a live performance from Nick Gusman and the Coyotes. This was the first game between these two clubs since May 12, 2022, when the Blues knocked the Wild out of the playoffs in a 5-1 victory. The Wild came to St. Louis with a perfect 4-0 record outscoring their opponents 22-7.
The Hockey Writers
6 Storylines from Jets 2022-23 Preseason
The calendar is lurching ever-closer to the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Winnipeg Jets’ opening game on Oct. 14 is less than two weeks away. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the biggest stories of the preseason thus far. 1) Jets Roster Is...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Bounceback Candidates for 2022-23
The Boston Bruins are entering the 2022-23 season with a strong roster on paper, but the problem is that they also have numerous injuries to key players. As a result, they will need some players who had down seasons to rebound this year. In my opinion, three players stand out the most as bounce-back candidates, and here’s why.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: What Does a Successful 2022-23 Season Look Like?
The Detroit Red Wings are ready to take the next step in their rebuild after a busy summer. But how do you quantify that next step?. We can do so by setting goals for the season – similar to corporate annual planning. The Red Wings are technically a business, after all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hockey Writers
5 Fantasy Hockey Draft Sleeper Options in 2022-23
The best strategy in fantasy hockey is to grab a couple of elite forwards, then try to fill your defence and goaltending before finishing off your offence because there are many opportunities for forwards to emerge and change lines. This is why the deep sleepers I’ve assembled today are all forwards who should put up a lot more fantasy points than expected and will be available at the end of most drafts.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Andersson Should’ve Made the NHL’s Top 20 List
As we inch closer to the first puck drop of the season, people across the globe have been busy writing down their predictions and rankings for the 2022-23 NHL season. For those readers outside of Canada, TSN (The Sports Network), the country’s second-largest sports network behind Rogers Sportsnet, just began to reveal its list of Top 50 players.
The Hockey Writers
5 Bold Bruins Predictions for Krejci, DeBrusk, Zacha & More
After a slow and quiet 2022 offseason for the Boston Bruins, it’s time for the 2022-23 season. There was very little change over with the roster and they are running it back with a lot of the same names from last season. Boston will begin the season minus Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk who are all recovering from offseason surgeries.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Central Division Rankings: Forwards
In the third and final piece of my Central Division Rankings series, it’s time to focus on the forwards. The Central Division is top-heavy on talent and features a few key players who could be on their way out by the time the 2023 trade deadline approaches. Please keep...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Goaltending Shines in First Taste of Preseason Action
Entering the season, the New Jersey Devils were viewed as having a young team with a potent offense and a strong defense. They added Ondrej Palat, John Marino, and Brendan Smith in the offseason, but there were doubts in regard to goaltending. Last year, the Devils started seven different goalies, by far the most in the NHL. They tried to remedy this situation by trading for former Washington Capitals netminder Vitek Vanecek, but questions still remained. In the Devils’ first three preseason games, Vanecek and Blackwood both impressed, and what was once the team’s biggest weakness could end up being one of the team’s strengths.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Depth Stepping Up Is Creating a Great Problem
“It’s only preseason”. Every year around this time, hockey fans find themselves repeating this statement. Whether it’s a seemingly minors-destined player scoring a few extra goals in the exhibition games, or a star player looking a step behind out of the gates, it’s always important to remind yourself that what happens in preseason, whether good or bad, should always be taken with a grain of salt.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Mailbag: New Mascot, Prospects & More
Welcome to the Seattle Kraken Mailbag here at The Hockey Writers. This monthly column will allow members of the Kraken team to answer any Kraken-based questions from social media. Make sure to keep an eye out for next’s month call for questions at the beginning of November. In this...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Holloway Should Not Only Make the Team, But Play Top-6
A big topic of conversation heading into this year’s training camp for the Edmonton Oilers was if Dylan Holloway would be able to make the team. They had numerous options to fill spots in the lineup at forward, but have been gladly surprised by the skill, speed, and effectiveness Holloway has shown from the start.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
4 Islanders Who Can Contend for an NHL Award in 2022-23
The NHL season is just around the corner and the New York Islanders are entering the year with the hopes of bouncing back from 2021-22 and competing for the Stanley Cup. The offseason was a quiet one with minimal additions but the team is still entering the campaign with a deep roster that looks to be in the middle of a competitive Metropolitan Division. A big year from the Islanders would not only remind the league that they have one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference but it would allow some players and coaches to possibly win awards at the end of the season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Trade Options for Oilers With the Rise of Dylan Holloway
Placed alongside 2020 Hart Trophy winner Leon Draisaitl and skating with the hard-working and skilled Zach Hyman, Dylan Holloway scored three goals and an assist on Monday evening. Granted, the Edmonton Oilers’ 7-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks came at the expense of an AHL-heavy opponent, but Holloway was flying, looked poised, ready, and confident — much like he has most of this preseason.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Stars, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, NHL insider Kevin Weekes is hinting that something is going down with the Dallas Stars. What might that be? Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks apparently aren’t close in their offers to Bo Horvat. There are some predictions about what Auston Matthews’ next contract is...
The Hockey Writers
Flames Prospect Cole Schwindt May Have Unheralded Upside
Let’s talk about Cole Schwindt. “Who?” you might ask. On July 22, Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving traded star winger Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Tkachuk had told the Flames that he was not interested in signing an extension, and fellow star Johnny Gaudreau had already departed for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency. To avert what would have been a disastrous offseason, Treliving managed to flip Tkachuk and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick for the biggest return he could find: Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weegar, a conditional 2025 first-rounder, and Schwindt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Penguins, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Stars
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins are making Pierre-Olivier Joseph available. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are still trying to sort out their cap situation and the play of Dylan Holloway during preseason might make the direction the club takes a bit clearer. The Toronto Maple Leafs might...
The Hockey Writers
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Opener Takeaways & Banner Raising
Four months after a gruelling Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoff battle, the Windsor Spitfires turned the page this weekend, opening their 2022-23 season. It was a look into the future while also honouring the past. Losing Game 7 of the OHL Championship wasn’t easy but it created a building block...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Standouts From Week 1 of Preseason
The New Jersey Devils’ first week of preseason games concluded with them winning three of their first four contests. Plenty of players stood out during their first set of games and have put themselves in a good position heading into the final week of the preseason. Here’s who’s made a positive impression as the Devils begin to narrow down their roster ahead of opening night.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Biggest Training Camp Battles for 2022-23
The Calgary Flames have key newcomers and many players battling for spots on the team in training camp this season. Some surprise players have made the decisions tougher, and whatever the roster makeup is right now, it’s bound to change come opening night. There are three key training camp...
