FOX Carolina
USDA rabies vaccine drop to treat wildlife in western NC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will begin dropping oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits from airplanes in parts of western North Carolina and surrounding areas starting Thursday. The USDA said the ORV bait distribution program is part of management activities to prevent the westward movement...
FOX Carolina
DHEC beginning to review care facility investigation process
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are continuing our investigation into a care facility in the Upstate and checking to see what action state officials have taken after promising changes. Our reporting revealed a history of issues at Oakridge Community Care, the Inman assisted living center that investigators say put...
cbs17
After 7 hours I-95 northbound just south of Benson reopens
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 95 near Benson for about 20 minutes Sunday afternoon, officials and the NCDOT said. The southbound lanes later reopened but the northbound lanes remained closed for seven hours at exit 77, which is...
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
cbs17
‘It’s a sad day’: Supermarket owner closing after 20 years in east Durham following rent hike
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For 20 years, Miguel Collado ran Los Primos Supermarket at the intersection of East Main Street and North Alston Avenue in Durham. “This store was the heart of this community here,” Collado said. Collado said the supermarket was a family business he started in...
WXII 12
Power outages on the rise as Ian batters Carolinas; how to report power outages
Ian could mean power outages. Keep this so that you can easily report an outage and find out when service will be restored. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages have increased in North Carolina as heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Ian crept into the state Friday from the storm’s South Carolina landfall.
FOX Carolina
The science behind fall foliage
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the things we love about our area in the fall is the beautiful show Mother Nature puts on with the fall foliage. But if you’ve ever wondered why the leaves change color this time of year, here’s a break down of the science.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
FOX Carolina
Staying safe during deer hunting season in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deer season has just begun in South Carolina, and officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) want to remind you to stay safe while hunting. Greg Lucas with SCDNR said there are three types of deer hunting seasons:. Archery - Aug. 15-31,...
Where are the flood-prone areas of the Piedmont Triad? Here’s where to find out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With much of North Carolina now under a tropical storm warning for the remnants of Hurricane Ian, a significant amount of rain is expected. The forecast amounts vary across the Piedmont Triad, but generally they are between 3 inches and 6 inches. Those amounts can vary locally, which can cause flash […]
cbs17
Principal of Johnston County middle school arrested on stalking charge, deputies say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of misdemeanor stalking. A spokesperson for the school district confirmed Whitaker — now suspended — has been an employee of Johnston...
cbs17
Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
FOX Carolina
‘I almost had a heart attack’ Greenville Co. man wins big in lottery
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Greenville County man recently won $200,000 after playing the lottery for nearly a year. Officials said the man bought a Palmetto Cash 5 at the Sunoco Quick Mart along Laurens Road on August 23. “I almost...
As Ian becomes a hurricane again, here’s how it will affect the Triangle and central NC
Winds could be gusty Friday, even hitting tropical storm levels greater than 30 mph. But water accumulation is the biggest concern.
FOX Carolina
Two dogs quarantining after being exposed to rabid skunk in Chesnee
CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that a skunk found in the Upstate recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Clarendon Court and Carolina Oaks Drive in Chesnee, SC. According to officials, the skunk was...
Durham rapper gets life in prison for 9-year-old's murder, linked to 2nd drive-by shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two gang members linked to the death of a 9-year-old child in Durham were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in an emotionally taxing day at a federal courthouse in Greensboro.
Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like most states, North Carolina distributes its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits according to the same schedule every month. In the Tar Heel State, benefits are paid between...
Fayetteville, Cumberland County officials make special preparations for Hurricane Ian
First responders are making special preparations in Cumberland County and Fayetteville ahead of the severe weather coming Friday.
WRAL
Durham police respond to fatal shooting off Hillandale Road, I-85
The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
