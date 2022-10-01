ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

FOX Carolina

USDA rabies vaccine drop to treat wildlife in western NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will begin dropping oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits from airplanes in parts of western North Carolina and surrounding areas starting Thursday. The USDA said the ORV bait distribution program is part of management activities to prevent the westward movement...
HEALTH
FOX Carolina

DHEC beginning to review care facility investigation process

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are continuing our investigation into a care facility in the Upstate and checking to see what action state officials have taken after promising changes. Our reporting revealed a history of issues at Oakridge Community Care, the Inman assisted living center that investigators say put...
INMAN, SC
cbs17

After 7 hours I-95 northbound just south of Benson reopens

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 95 near Benson for about 20 minutes Sunday afternoon, officials and the NCDOT said. The southbound lanes later reopened but the northbound lanes remained closed for seven hours at exit 77, which is...
BENSON, NC
WNCT

Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

The science behind fall foliage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of the things we love about our area in the fall is the beautiful show Mother Nature puts on with the fall foliage. But if you’ve ever wondered why the leaves change color this time of year, here’s a break down of the science.
SCIENCE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and that's why so many people visit it every year. From breathtaking beaches, to charming small towns, and plenty outdoor activities to choose from, this beautiful state truly has something for everybody. With that being said, if you have never visited the amazing state of North Carolina, definitely add it to your list and pay it a visit in the near future. There are high chances it will become your favorite state in the country! And speaking of visiting, make sure you make a list of great restaurants to stop by. To help you get started, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love good food - and who doesn't? Here's what made it on the list:
DURHAM, NC
FOX Carolina

Staying safe during deer hunting season in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deer season has just begun in South Carolina, and officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) want to remind you to stay safe while hunting. Greg Lucas with SCDNR said there are three types of deer hunting seasons:. Archery - Aug. 15-31,...
LIFESTYLE
cbs17

Central North Carolina in flood watch all of Friday, into Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Hurricane Ian moving into North Carolina, the National Weather Service Raleigh has issued an all-day flash flood warning for Friday that looks to spill into Saturday. More than 30 central North Carolina counties were issued the flash flood warning from the NWS Thursday night....
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Carolina

Two dogs quarantining after being exposed to rabid skunk in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that a skunk found in the Upstate recently tested positive for rabies. Officials said the skunk was found near Clarendon Court and Carolina Oaks Drive in Chesnee, SC. According to officials, the skunk was...
CHESNEE, SC
WRAL

Durham police respond to fatal shooting off Hillandale Road, I-85

The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
DURHAM, NC

