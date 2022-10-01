ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

Los Banos man accused of having drugs and a stolen gun after leading police on pursuit

By Shawn Jansen
 3 days ago

A 39-year old Los Banos man was arrested after police said he led officers on a short pursuit Friday morning.

Los Banos Police Department Sgt. Jesus Parras and Det. Luis Beltran observed a car in the area of Place Road and B Street in Los Banos at 9:15 a.m.

The driver, later identified as Noel Chavez, was not wearing his seat belt and failed to stop when the officers turned on their emergency lights and siren.

The pursuit was canceled for safety reasons when Chavez began driving toward a local school, police said.

Shortly after, the vehicle crashed into a parked car and officers said the suspect ran from the area.

Officers said they observed Chavez running holding a handgun as he attempted to hide in a nearby backyard. The area was surrounded and police said Chavez was taken into custody without further incident.

A handgun, previously reported stolen out of San Bernardino, was recovered. Chavez was also found in possession of a radio scanner, suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Chavez was booked into the Merced Couny Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of a stolen firearm, being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of illegal narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $434,400, according to jail records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHRMT_0iIFNGQn00
A 39-year old Los Banos man was arrested for possessing a stolen firearm and narcotics after leading police officers on a pursuit on Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022, in Los Banos, California. Los Banos Police Department

Comments / 0

 

