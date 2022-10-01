ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman failed to disclose EIGHT properties near Pittsburgh worth $100,000, watchdog reveals, after rival Dr. Oz did same with New Jersey and Florida mansions

A watchdog group is filing a complaint asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate why Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman did not disclose eight real estate assets on his most recent personal financial disclosure. The total value of the properties he left off his disclosure form was $108,800. All eight of...
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows

Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
The Independent

Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly

The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
WBRE

Pressure mounts on Fetterman as Pennsylvania Senate race tightens

Democratic nominee John Fetterman is facing new pressure amid signs the Pennsylvania Senate race is tightening a little more than a month before Election Day. Two new polls this week have shown Fetterman’s lead over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz shrinking, a development that comes as he faces growing scrutiny over his health, Republicans attack him […]
yourerie

Fetterman to hold Worker’s Rally in Erie Thursday

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will make a stop in Erie on Thursday. John Fetterman, along with other Democratic lawmakers, will hold a worker’s rally at the UE Local 506 building in Lawrence Park. The rally will feature Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, as well as Ohio Senator Sherrod...
