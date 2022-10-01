Read full article on original website
'I don't know what John Fetterman's doing': Widow of killed officer slams candidate over parole board appointment
Maureen Faulkner, the widow of a slain police officer, slammed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman for his appointment of Celeste Trusty, who had called her husband's convicted killer a "buddy" to the state's Board of Pardons.
Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, once said women should be charged with murder for violating an abortion ban
The state senator, at the time of the 2019 interview, was a lead sponsor of legislation that would ban abortions after a heartbeat is detected.
Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer, a Pittsburgh native, dies, called 'a tireless champion for children'
Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has been in the eye of the storm in recent years as it decided a series of hot-button issues that ranged from covid responses and reapportionment to election reform. At its center was Chief Justice Max Baer. Baer, 74, died Friday night at his home near...
Pennsylvania Supreme Court won’t fast-track governor’s lawsuit against constitutional amendment
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied Governor Tom Wolf’s request to fast-track his lawsuit against legislation seeking to amend the state’s constitution to say that there is no “right to abortion” in Pennsylvania.
Fetterman cast lone vote in failed bid to free man convicted in first-degree murder of high schooler
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman last year voted in favor of commuting the life sentence of a man convicted of first-degree murder.
EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman failed to disclose EIGHT properties near Pittsburgh worth $100,000, watchdog reveals, after rival Dr. Oz did same with New Jersey and Florida mansions
A watchdog group is filing a complaint asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate why Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman did not disclose eight real estate assets on his most recent personal financial disclosure. The total value of the properties he left off his disclosure form was $108,800. All eight of...
Pennsylvania authorities search property for missing mom Amanda DeGuio who vanished in 2014
Pennsylvania authorities searched a property Wednesday in their effort to find the mother of two girls who vanished in 2014. Law enforcement in Delaware County executed a warrant in connection to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported. Some officials were seen with shovels. The 24-year-old vanished on...
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Chased Unarmed Black Jogger With Gun In 2013
Reports say Fetterman pulled a shotgun on a Black jogger after he mistook gunshots for fireworks.
Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows
Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
Judge orders GPS monitoring for Rachel Powell, woman accused of participating in U.S. Capitol riot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Mercer County who has been charged in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol will have to wear GPS monitoring until her trial.The Post-Gazette reports that a judge granted the government's request for the monitoring.The U.S. Attorney's Office says Rachel Powell has repeatedly violated the conditions of her release.Powell is accused of smashing a window at the Capitol with a pipe and yelling instructions to other rioters.
Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly
The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
Largest North American catfish to be brought back to Pennsylvania rivers
With blue catfish – the largest catfish species in North America – beginning to show up in the Ohio River in southwestern Pennsylvania after an absence of about a century, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission this week launches restoration efforts for the fish in rivers in the state.
Pressure mounts on Fetterman as Pennsylvania Senate race tightens
Democratic nominee John Fetterman is facing new pressure amid signs the Pennsylvania Senate race is tightening a little more than a month before Election Day. Two new polls this week have shown Fetterman’s lead over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz shrinking, a development that comes as he faces growing scrutiny over his health, Republicans attack him […]
See how Rep. Mike Kelly and Pennsylvania's senators voted recently
Return each week Congress is in session to see how Rep. Mike Kelly, of Butler, R-16th Dist., and Pennsylvania Senators Pat Toomey (R) and Robert Casey (D) voted. Find the latest votes and search database at data.goerie.com/roll-call. Find more datasets from the Erie Times-News at Data Central, data.goerie.com. Find more...
Judge declares officials can remove Columbus statue from Schenley Park
An Allegheny County judge has declared that Pittsburgh officials are free to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Schenley Park. The 800-pound statue of the 15th-century explorer
Fetterman to hold Worker’s Rally in Erie Thursday
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will make a stop in Erie on Thursday. John Fetterman, along with other Democratic lawmakers, will hold a worker’s rally at the UE Local 506 building in Lawrence Park. The rally will feature Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, as well as Ohio Senator Sherrod...
Fetterman maintains polling lead on Oz, but Pa. US Senate race is tightening
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Republican Mehmet Oz gained ground in polls during September in the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, so much so that election analysts like those from the Cook Report considered it virtually a tie. But Democrat John Fetterman maintains his lead in a new poll released...
