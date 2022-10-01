ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardee County, FL

ocala-news.com

MCSO detectives looking for attempted kidnapping suspect

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that can help to identify and locate a male suspect in an attempted kidnapping case. On Thursday, September 22, at around 9:30 a.m., MCSO deputies responded to a report of an attempted abduction. The juvenile victim told the deputies that a man tried to force her into his vehicle while she was at a bus stop in the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala Fire Rescue gives life-saving awards to two off-duty first responders

OCALA, Fla. — cala Fire Rescue (OFR) recognized two off-deputy first responders Tuesday for their lifesaving actions at the scene of a motor vehicle accident they encountered during their commute. The awards were given during Ocala’s City Council meeting to Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby....
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Nicaraguan DUI suspect busted with Corona beer on Florida Turnpike

A Nicaraguan drunk driving suspect was busted with Corona beer on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday morning clocked a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 41-year-old Rigoberto Bucardo Gonzalez traveling 80 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. The trooper followed the pickup truck and noted that the driver had difficulty maintaining his lane. When the trooper made contact with Gonzalez during a traffic stop, he noted that Gonzalez had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath as well as glassy, bloodshot, watery eyes. When the trooper opened the truck’s door to have Gonzalez get out, a Corona Extra beer bottle fell out. The trooper also saw a 12-ounce Corona bottle by his feet. Gonzalez claimed he spoke no English.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man caught hiding drug pipes in his Cadillac

A Leesburg man was arrested after he reportedly tried to hide two drug pipes behind his dash panel during a traffic stop. John Grant Cullen, 44, of 1801 Westmont Lane, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license (third offense). Cullen’s red Cadillac was pulled over by a Leesburg police officer on U.S. Highway 441 at around 5:30 a.m. Friday for having a headlight out.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River man shoots and wounds another man in altercation

An altercation between two Crystal River men Saturday, Oct. 1, in Crystal River went from bad to worse when one man shot the other in the leg, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office report. Tommy Lee Tompkins Sr., 50, Crystal River was charged and arrested for aggravated battery...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200

In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala convicted felon pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession

A 23-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg made the announcement earlier today that Jaedyn Tiryse Presley has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. Presley has also agreed to forfeit the firearm that was used in commission of the offense.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Community Watch employee won’t face prosecution in DUI case

A Community Watch employee won’t face prosecution in a case in which she had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. The prosecutor’s office announced last month that the evidence is “legally insufficient” to prosecute 69-year-old Charlotte Darlington of The Villages. She had...
THE VILLAGES, FL

