Read full article on original website
Related
ocala-news.com
Marion County school bus with students onboard involved in crash on CR 475
A Marion County school bus carrying 55 children was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a sedan was traveling southbound on County Road 475, just north of County Road 467, and a Marion County school bus was heading northbound on County Road 475.
ocala-news.com
MCSO detectives looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that can help to identify and locate a male suspect in an attempted kidnapping case. On Thursday, September 22, at around 9:30 a.m., MCSO deputies responded to a report of an attempted abduction. The juvenile victim told the deputies that a man tried to force her into his vehicle while she was at a bus stop in the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla.
mycbs4.com
Ocala Fire Rescue gives life-saving awards to two off-duty first responders
OCALA, Fla. — cala Fire Rescue (OFR) recognized two off-deputy first responders Tuesday for their lifesaving actions at the scene of a motor vehicle accident they encountered during their commute. The awards were given during Ocala’s City Council meeting to Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby....
2 people arrested following shooting involving Winter Haven officer
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Two people are in custody following a shooting involving a Winter Haven police officer at around 11:31 a.m. Tuesday, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a news release. The first officer that arrived at a home on Kings Pond Avenue was speaking with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
leesburg-news.com
Sumter corrections officer accused of brandishing gun during love triangle dispute
A 42-year-old corrections officer is accused of showing a firearm during an argument with his estranged wife’s on-and-off boyfriend in the Leesburg home where all three live. Shawn Justin Williams was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after the incident, which happened shortly...
21-Year-Old Polk County Sheriff Deputy Killed While Serving Warrant In Polk City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said a deputy was shot and killed early Tuesday morning while serving a felony search warrant. The deputy, who has not been named at this time, was 21 years of age and only with the department
leesburg-news.com
Nicaraguan DUI suspect busted with Corona beer on Florida Turnpike
A Nicaraguan drunk driving suspect was busted with Corona beer on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday morning clocked a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 41-year-old Rigoberto Bucardo Gonzalez traveling 80 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone. The trooper followed the pickup truck and noted that the driver had difficulty maintaining his lane. When the trooper made contact with Gonzalez during a traffic stop, he noted that Gonzalez had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath as well as glassy, bloodshot, watery eyes. When the trooper opened the truck’s door to have Gonzalez get out, a Corona Extra beer bottle fell out. The trooper also saw a 12-ounce Corona bottle by his feet. Gonzalez claimed he spoke no English.
click orlando
Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police. The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida Man Arrested Stealing From Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Vehicles
TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles designated for Hurricane Ian repair work. At approximately 4:30 AM on Tuesday, October 4, Tampa Police Officers responded to 701 E. Bird St, a staging area for hurricane relief vehicles and contracted
Polk County Sheriff Charges 3 Orange County Men In Weekend Murder Near Haines City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in unincorporated Haines City Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, and detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have charged three men with his murder; the suspects and victim are all from Orange County. All three suspects
ocala-news.com
Ocala man with two prior theft convictions arrested after allegedly stealing from Walmart
A 40-year-old Ocala man with two prior theft convictions was arrested after he was accused of stealing merchandise from a Walmart in Marion County. On Friday, September 30, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the Walmart located at 17961 S Highway 441 in Summerfield in reference to a retail theft incident.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man caught hiding drug pipes in his Cadillac
A Leesburg man was arrested after he reportedly tried to hide two drug pipes behind his dash panel during a traffic stop. John Grant Cullen, 44, of 1801 Westmont Lane, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license (third offense). Cullen’s red Cadillac was pulled over by a Leesburg police officer on U.S. Highway 441 at around 5:30 a.m. Friday for having a headlight out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man shoots and wounds another man in altercation
An altercation between two Crystal River men Saturday, Oct. 1, in Crystal River went from bad to worse when one man shot the other in the leg, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office report. Tommy Lee Tompkins Sr., 50, Crystal River was charged and arrested for aggravated battery...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession
A 23-year-old man from Ocala is facing up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg made the announcement earlier today that Jaedyn Tiryse Presley has pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge. Presley has also agreed to forfeit the firearm that was used in commission of the offense.
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
Citrus County Chronicle
Central Florida men agree to plea guilty for hate crime in Citrus County
A pair of white men and brothers from Central Florida agreed to be sentenced to up to a decade in federal prison for attacking a Black man in Citrus County during a hate crime. Dunnellon 56-year-old Roy Lashley Jr. and 52-year-old Robert Lashley, of Brandon, respectively signed agreements Sept. 19...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies seek info after several puppies abandoned in Flagler County neighborhood
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance after an adult male dog and several male puppies were found abandoned in the Huntington Village residential area. Photos shared online show the brown and black puppies in a storage container. Deputies said the Granada...
WCJB
WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
villages-news.com
Community Watch employee won’t face prosecution in DUI case
A Community Watch employee won’t face prosecution in a case in which she had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. The prosecutor’s office announced last month that the evidence is “legally insufficient” to prosecute 69-year-old Charlotte Darlington of The Villages. She had...
Comments / 0