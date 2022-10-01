Read full article on original website
United Way of Florida launches state-wide Hurricane Ian Relief Fund
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Communities across our state are coming together to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Usually when a disaster strikes people turn to non-profits and agencies like The United Way for help but now many of those facilities located on the west coast of Florida are in desperate need of help themselves.
How you can help with Hurricane Ian relief
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Relief efforts are underway in the areas hardest hit by the storm, with many organizations and teams from across the state lending aid to local first responders on the west coast of Florida.
Homeless pets impacted by Hurricane Ian transported to shelters nationwide
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is continuing to show support to the state of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Due to road closures, more than 100 Florida pets were flown by a local pilot to safety, foundation organizers said. Pets will then make their...
Death toll from Hurricane Ian rises to 72, 1 confirmed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida District Medical Examiners have confirmed 72 deaths as a result of Hurricane Ian in the state of Florida. Of those deaths, one has been confirmed in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death is that of the 34-year-old worker in...
Boynton Beach Police Department collecting school supplies for West Coast of Florida
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach Police Department is collecting school supplies for both teachers and students on the West Coast of Florida following Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post they wrote, "The goal is to open schools by the end of the week, however, there is a...
Submit the questions you want asked at the Gubernatorial Debate
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and challenger Charlie Crist will square off in their only scheduled debate of this election season has been postponed to a later date in October but you can still ask them some questions. Watch the candidates at the Sunrise Theatre...
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
Brightline announces maximum speed tests on Treasure Coast, some residents unhappy
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, Brightline announced they’ll be testing trains at speeds up to 110 miles-per-hour in Martin and St. Lucie Counties later this month. While some welcome the addition of transportation throughout the Treasure Coast, others aren’t so thrilled. Local residents tell CBS12 they’re concerned...
Gas prices drop as state gas tax holiday begins
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — The price at the pump fell over the weekend as the state's Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect on October 1, according to AAA. The state suspended the 25.3 cent tax on each gallon of gas until the end of October.
