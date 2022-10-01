ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
Washington Missourian

Hoffmanns add Gallery Augusta to portfolio

Gallery Augusta, owned by Vic and Ruth-Ann Brown since 1984, is the latest Augusta business purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by billionaire David Hoffmann and his wife Jerri Hoffmann. The company has purchased dozens of businesses in and near the town with plans to invest...
AUGUSTA, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday

Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
SULLIVAN, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis taco restaurant serving up third Kansas City-area location

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Mission Taco Joint is opening its third Kansas City-area location and first in Kansas at Leawood’s Park Place shopping center. The West Coast-style taco restaurant will open next year inside a 4,554-square-foot space formerly occupied by The Ainsworth, an upscale sports bar that opened in 2018. St. Louis-based Mission Taco Joint tapped SPACE Architecture + Design to redesign the space at 11563 Ash St., which will seat about 120. The restaurant overlooks Park Place’s outdoor area used for concerts, movies and ice skating.
LEAWOOD, KS
progressivegrocer.com

Schnucks Introduces Flexforce Employment Option

Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets, Inc. has introduced the “Schnucks Flexforce” employment option at select St. Louis-area stores. This flex assignment perk allows associates to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Archdiocese buys small parcel next to cemetery

The St. John Cemetery in High Ridge has grown a little bit bigger. The St. Louis Archdiocese has agreed to buy a 0.25-acre piece of property off West Rock Creek Road next to the cemetery. The west entrance to the cemetery is on that small piece of property, which Benjamin...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold officials say they must clamp down on spending

Arnold officials say they need to find a way to rein in expenses after the City Council approved a budget that has the city spending $2,781,885 more than it is expected to bring in during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which runs from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2023. According to...
FOX 2

Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year

ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

