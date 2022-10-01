Read full article on original website
City eyes slate of tax subsidies for $325M north riverfront plan
The city of St. Louis has begun to advance a slate of subsidies that could be granted to the $325 million entertainment, restaurant and retail complex proposed along the Mississippi River in north St. Louis. The 67.5-acre Lighthouse Point project at 11000 Riverview Drive, on the border of St. Louis...
The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
Historic Scott Joplin House vandalized in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Scott Joplin historic home in St. Louis is closed to the public while crews clean up and catalog the damage after a break-in Sunday. "It was jaw-dropping," Missouri State Parks's Brian Stith said. "It was very upsetting [and] very concerning." Stith said he arrived Sunday...
Business is still booming at The Dome at America’s Center
There is new life for The Dome at America’s Center.
Lambert International Airport's nonstop flight to this major city isn't coming back
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport last month said it anticipated that a major nonstop flight to San Francisco would come back early next year on United Airlines. That's not going to happen. Lambert spokesperson Roger Lotz said the airport was notified by United that the flight...
St. Louis opens hundreds of new mixed-income apartments
A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.
Hoffmanns add Gallery Augusta to portfolio
Gallery Augusta, owned by Vic and Ruth-Ann Brown since 1984, is the latest Augusta business purchased by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which is owned by billionaire David Hoffmann and his wife Jerri Hoffmann. The company has purchased dozens of businesses in and near the town with plans to invest...
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
St. Louis taco restaurant serving up third Kansas City-area location
LEAWOOD, Kan. — Mission Taco Joint is opening its third Kansas City-area location and first in Kansas at Leawood’s Park Place shopping center. The West Coast-style taco restaurant will open next year inside a 4,554-square-foot space formerly occupied by The Ainsworth, an upscale sports bar that opened in 2018. St. Louis-based Mission Taco Joint tapped SPACE Architecture + Design to redesign the space at 11563 Ash St., which will seat about 120. The restaurant overlooks Park Place’s outdoor area used for concerts, movies and ice skating.
Schnucks Introduces Flexforce Employment Option
Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets, Inc. has introduced the “Schnucks Flexforce” employment option at select St. Louis-area stores. This flex assignment perk allows associates to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.
Archdiocese buys small parcel next to cemetery
The St. John Cemetery in High Ridge has grown a little bit bigger. The St. Louis Archdiocese has agreed to buy a 0.25-acre piece of property off West Rock Creek Road next to the cemetery. The west entrance to the cemetery is on that small piece of property, which Benjamin...
St. Louisans continue Hurricane Ian relief efforts in southwest Florida
ST. LOUIS — Several more St. Louisans have joined the Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida. The volunteers said the devastation and need continue to grow every day, so much so that many of the people that were on standby have already arrived or have been asked to deploy to Fort Meyers and other parts of southwest Florida.
Career Central: Mercy's push to hire job seekers with disabilities
ST. LOUIS — From job fairs to a career expo, there is something for every job seeker in this week's Career Central. The Mercy health system is hiring and it's specifically looking for job seekers with disabilities. The St. Louis hiring event happens Tuesday, October 4, at the hospital's...
Arnold officials say they must clamp down on spending
Arnold officials say they need to find a way to rein in expenses after the City Council approved a budget that has the city spending $2,781,885 more than it is expected to bring in during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which runs from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2023. According to...
Renters face eviction after complaining of conditions
There are warnings about possible power outages tied to July’s flooding at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County. The Public Works Department says it’s found flooded electrical equipment was never replaced at the complex in Breckenridge Hills.
A Midwestern Suburb is Home to One of the World's Most Haunted Roads
With Halloween on the horizon and haunted houses open for the season, some thrill seekers look to nature instead for the fall's greatest thrills. For those in a certain St. Louis suburb, that thrill is waiting right in their backyard with a trip down "Zombie Road." Formally known as Lawler...
Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year
ST. LOUIS – The Citizens Utility Board said Ameren Illinois‘ said electricity price has gone up 126 percent compared to one year ago on Saturday, October 1. CUB is now saying Illinois could see one of the most expensive winters in history. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) said Ameren’s non-summer per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) price to compare […]
Roaming St. Louis: A playground for puppies (and people too) at Bar K
KMOX weekend radio host Scott Jagow is “Roaming St. Louis” every Sunday morning. Each week, he finds a new place in the city to visit and learn about. In the latest episode, he landed at Bar K, a complex that is part dog park and part bar/restaurant.
Jennings spends tax dollars on monument for current mayor
Homeowner Jeannine Powers wants Jennings officials to do more to make the city safer. She’s tired of the nightly gunshots that she hears in her neighborhood.
Hyundai rolls out security kits, at the cost of owners in the Metro
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It is a tale that’s become all too familiar for both Kia and Hyundai owners across the Metro. “I’ve never had a car stolen before, just this one,” said Robin Walz, whose 2017 Hyundai Elantra was stolen over the weekend. It has...
