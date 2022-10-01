ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

local21news.com

I-83 SB reopens in York County following crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say I-83 Southbound has re-opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Emergency officials tell CBS 21 News that a vehicle accident has shut down part of I-83 SB in York County. According to authorities, it happened just after 8:00 PM on I-83 Southbound,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Three injured, one dead following crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that injured three people and left one dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Rd. Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Toyota Corolla was...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man charged after putting firearm to the back of juvenile's head

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 30-year-old Mechanicsburg man is charged with holding a gun against the head of a 16-year-old girl last Saturday, Oct. 1 inside a Subway restaurant, police say. Aaron Babner, 30, took the gun into the Subway at the Newberry Commons shopping mall in Newberry Township...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Franklin Township man charged with murder after Tinder date found dead

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested Cody Allen Gerber Tuesday on charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and abuse of a corpse following a two-year investigation into the death of Emily Pritsch. The Pennsylvania State Police began investigating a suspicious death reported by Gerber on Oct. 4, 2020, in...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Windsor employee steals thousands using 31 unauthorized cash refunds

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested an employee from a Windsor who allegedly stole money through 31 unauthorized cash refunds over the course of almost two months, according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department. Officials were first tipped off about the incident after receiving a call from...
WINDSOR, PA
local21news.com

Late 1700s tavern being renovated into Perry County welcome center

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A non-profit in Duncannon is committed to restoring one of the area’s oldest landmarks. The group just received some federal funding to help. The Clarks Ferry Tavern was the earliest on record in the 1780s. At that time a glass tax signified how properties were taxed. Before heading west, the building was a stop for travelers in their covered wagons.
DUNCANNON, PA
local21news.com

Phoenix Academy closed due to flooding from water main break

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Phoenix Academy posted on its Facebook page informing it would be closed on Oct. 4 because of a water main break. The break caused flooding on the lower levels of the building. According to the post, the city water authority turned off the water...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Volunteers from Lititz head to Florida to help rebuild after Hurricane Ian

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Almost a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida, a lot remains unknown as communities continue to deal with high water and the resulting damage. Mennonite Disaster Service in Lititz sent its first team member down to Sarasota on Monday to assess the damage...
LITITZ, PA
local21news.com

Middletown Area S.D. outlines plan to address hazing in district

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Several students were expelled after disturbing hazing allegations rocked Middletown Area High School. Criminal charges were also filed against multiple football players stemming from graphic videos that were posted on social media. On Tuesday night, the school unveiling its long-term plan to put an...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
local21news.com

Sunshine set to make a return following damp and cloudy Tuesday night

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — This pattern will continue tonight with more clouds and occasional showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 40's tonight. Hang in there because changes are coming! Tomorrow will also be cloudy for much of the day with a few stray showers. Skies will finally start to clear late in the day.
ENVIRONMENT
local21news.com

Hearing to discuss environmental justice in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss environmental justice in the state. Legislators heard from activists who say minority and low-income populations are disproportionately impacted by harmful pollutants and air quality, which ultimately affects their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Starting the week with more clouds and rain from Ian

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The remnants of Hurricane Ian are now a Coastal area of low pressure that is centered near Delmarva. As a result, we can expect more clouds and occasional showers to start the work week. Our Eastern Counties will have the highest rainfall amounts, while western Counties will see far less rain over the next couple of days.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

WellSpan 'shocks' calcified arteries with new treatment

York, PA — Despite two years of pandemic slowdowns, the healthcare field is marching on with the development of new technology. WellSpan Hospitals are using a new treatment to clear blocked arteries, giving patients a new lease on life. “This is a very safe technology that allows us to...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Oz, Shapiro share stage, discuss issues, at Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — US Senate Republican Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic Candidate for Governor, Josh Shapiro shared the stage Monday night at the Hershey Lodge for the annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner. It started with a casual conversation with Former Republican NJ Governor, Chris Christie, and...
HERSHEY, PA

