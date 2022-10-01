Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
I-83 SB reopens in York County following crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say I-83 Southbound has re-opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Emergency officials tell CBS 21 News that a vehicle accident has shut down part of I-83 SB in York County. According to authorities, it happened just after 8:00 PM on I-83 Southbound,...
local21news.com
Three injured, one dead following crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that injured three people and left one dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Rd. Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Toyota Corolla was...
local21news.com
Man charged after putting firearm to the back of juvenile's head
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 30-year-old Mechanicsburg man is charged with holding a gun against the head of a 16-year-old girl last Saturday, Oct. 1 inside a Subway restaurant, police say. Aaron Babner, 30, took the gun into the Subway at the Newberry Commons shopping mall in Newberry Township...
local21news.com
Franklin Township man charged with murder after Tinder date found dead
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested Cody Allen Gerber Tuesday on charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and abuse of a corpse following a two-year investigation into the death of Emily Pritsch. The Pennsylvania State Police began investigating a suspicious death reported by Gerber on Oct. 4, 2020, in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
Fourth person pleads guilty in 2016 Lancaster County home-invasion killing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The fourth and final defendant pleaded guilty Monday for his involvement in the 2016 home-invasion killing of Dennis Pitch at his Salisbury Township home. Brandon Bills, 41 of Coatesville, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of robbery, and a count of criminal...
local21news.com
Windsor employee steals thousands using 31 unauthorized cash refunds
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested an employee from a Windsor who allegedly stole money through 31 unauthorized cash refunds over the course of almost two months, according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department. Officials were first tipped off about the incident after receiving a call from...
local21news.com
Late 1700s tavern being renovated into Perry County welcome center
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A non-profit in Duncannon is committed to restoring one of the area’s oldest landmarks. The group just received some federal funding to help. The Clarks Ferry Tavern was the earliest on record in the 1780s. At that time a glass tax signified how properties were taxed. Before heading west, the building was a stop for travelers in their covered wagons.
local21news.com
Phoenix Academy closed due to flooding from water main break
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Phoenix Academy posted on its Facebook page informing it would be closed on Oct. 4 because of a water main break. The break caused flooding on the lower levels of the building. According to the post, the city water authority turned off the water...
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
Police investigating 'Rumored social media threat' at John Harris High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE | According to the Central Dauphin East high School, a student posted on their social media that they were going to blow up a classroom at the high school. An investigation with law enforcement determined the post to be a "joke." They also note that...
local21news.com
Volunteers from Lititz head to Florida to help rebuild after Hurricane Ian
LANCASTER COUNTY (WHP) — Almost a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida, a lot remains unknown as communities continue to deal with high water and the resulting damage. Mennonite Disaster Service in Lititz sent its first team member down to Sarasota on Monday to assess the damage...
local21news.com
Middletown Area S.D. outlines plan to address hazing in district
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Several students were expelled after disturbing hazing allegations rocked Middletown Area High School. Criminal charges were also filed against multiple football players stemming from graphic videos that were posted on social media. On Tuesday night, the school unveiling its long-term plan to put an...
local21news.com
Parents arrested after 5-year-old boy found wandering streets at 1:30 AM in diaper
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Two parents in Schuylkill County are facing child endangerment charges after police say their 5-year-old son was found wandering the city streets around 1:30 AM last Wednesday. According to Skook News, Pottsville Police say a 5-year-old boy was found in the 400 block of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
Middletown School District meeting Tuesday, will address future of anti-hazing program
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — The Middletown Area School District will be meeting Tuesday night, and according to the agenda officials are expected to address an anti-hazing program being implemented in the wake of multiple hazing incidents within the football team. In September, the Dauphin County district attorney announced charges...
local21news.com
Lancaster org. honoring victims and survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — If you are a victim of domestic violence, help is just a phone call away. The DVS 24-Hour Hotline is 717-299-1249. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1.800.799.SAFE (7233). You can now text a DVS advocate by sending SAFE to 61222. October is Domestic Violence...
local21news.com
Sunshine set to make a return following damp and cloudy Tuesday night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — This pattern will continue tonight with more clouds and occasional showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 40's tonight. Hang in there because changes are coming! Tomorrow will also be cloudy for much of the day with a few stray showers. Skies will finally start to clear late in the day.
local21news.com
More clouds, still raining, but expecting the skies to clear out later today
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Expect clouds to linger through midafternoon with some occasional showers and light rain. As we head toward this evening, skies will clear from west to east with a cool afternoon high in the mid to low 60s. SUNSHINE RETURNS:. Tomorrow is looking good with the return...
local21news.com
Hearing to discuss environmental justice in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss environmental justice in the state. Legislators heard from activists who say minority and low-income populations are disproportionately impacted by harmful pollutants and air quality, which ultimately affects their...
local21news.com
Starting the week with more clouds and rain from Ian
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The remnants of Hurricane Ian are now a Coastal area of low pressure that is centered near Delmarva. As a result, we can expect more clouds and occasional showers to start the work week. Our Eastern Counties will have the highest rainfall amounts, while western Counties will see far less rain over the next couple of days.
local21news.com
WellSpan 'shocks' calcified arteries with new treatment
York, PA — Despite two years of pandemic slowdowns, the healthcare field is marching on with the development of new technology. WellSpan Hospitals are using a new treatment to clear blocked arteries, giving patients a new lease on life. “This is a very safe technology that allows us to...
local21news.com
Oz, Shapiro share stage, discuss issues, at Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — US Senate Republican Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic Candidate for Governor, Josh Shapiro shared the stage Monday night at the Hershey Lodge for the annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner. It started with a casual conversation with Former Republican NJ Governor, Chris Christie, and...
Comments / 0