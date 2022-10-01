WOODSTOCK — The Virginia High School League recently approved a request by Central High School to drop down from Class 3 to Class 2 next year, and they will decide on Sept. 23 if the Falcons will also return to the Bull Run District where they competed in 2018-19. The VHSL’s alignment committee voted unanimously, 22-0, on July 29 to approve the Shenandoah County school’s appeal for reclassification filed in early July. Central moved up from 2A to 3A just last year.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO