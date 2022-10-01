Read full article on original website
WHSV
EndZone Game of the Week Announcement - Week 7: Luray vs. Central
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A pair of unbeaten Bull Run District teams will meet in week seven of the high school football season. Luray and Central are scheduled to square off Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Bulldogs are 5-0 overall and coming off a...
pagevalleynews.com
Central’s Falcons drop to 2A and may return to Bull Run District in 2021-22
WOODSTOCK — The Virginia High School League recently approved a request by Central High School to drop down from Class 3 to Class 2 next year, and they will decide on Sept. 23 if the Falcons will also return to the Bull Run District where they competed in 2018-19. The VHSL’s alignment committee voted unanimously, 22-0, on July 29 to approve the Shenandoah County school’s appeal for reclassification filed in early July. Central moved up from 2A to 3A just last year.
WHSV
H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football rankings entering week seven. Top eight teams in each region qualify for the playoffs. 16. Harrisonburg (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Valley District) Region 3C. 4. Staunton (5-0 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District) 5. Spotswood (4-1 Overall, 0-0 Valley District) 6. Wilson Memorial (4-1 Overall, 1-0...
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott fed up with dumb penalties, threatens to bench culprits as UVA is most penalized team in ACC
Tony Elliott is fed up with his team’s lack of discipline, and is considering benching some of his players to get his message across. In Saturday night’s loss to Duke, key penalties — some of them needless personal fouls — cost the Cavaliers dramatically. The most egregious of those came on the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive.
ohstalon.com
New Stadium Field Creates Climate of Pride and Unity
Last year in May, Osbourn high school made a huge announcement that by August we would have a brand new stadium field. For athletes and spectators alike, this was a longtime dream. Dreams came true on August 25th, when OHS hosted a ribbon cutting for the new and improved field....
pagevalleynews.com
Harold Leon Kibler
Harold Leon Kibler, 81, of Luray, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Envoy of Staunton. He was born on February 27, 1941, in Rileyville and was a son of the late Willis Dearing Kibler and Sudie A. Smith Kibler. Harold was a member of the Forward For Christ...
pagevalleynews.com
Marjorie Ellen Judd Seal
Marjorie Ellen Judd Seal, 79, of Luray, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. She was born on July 21, 1943, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Desper D. Judd and Hazel Virginia Mauck Judd. Marjorie was employed at Wrangler for...
pagevalleynews.com
Robert Lee ‘Bobby’ Breeden
Robert “Bobby” Lee Breeden, 78, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Breeden was born March 29, 1944, in Page County and was the son of the late Vernon and Gertie Meadows Breeden. He grew up in Jollett Hollow and enjoyed hunting, gardening and working on cars.
pagevalleynews.com
Steve Alan Clatterbuck
Steve Alan Clatterbuck, 60, of Sperryville, Va. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1962. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at the Sperryville Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray,...
pagevalleynews.com
Bonnie Sue Strickler Comer
Bonnie Sue Strickler Comer, 71, of Timberville, Va. passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1951. The family will hold visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at The Bradley Funeral Home, 187 E. Main St. in Luray. A funeral service...
pagevalleynews.com
U.S. Air Force, Heritage of America wind section making tour stop in Luray Saturday, Oct. 8 at PAL
LURAY — This Saturday night, Performing Arts of Luray (PAL) will host members of the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band for a live musical performance in downtown Luray. More specifically, the Heritage Winds Dectet will be performing the wind component of works by Schubert and Stravinsky...
pagevalleynews.com
Heritage Festival celebrates 20 years
October 5, 1989 — The 20th anniversary of the Page County Heritage Festival will this Saturday and Sunday offer another glimpse of the county’s pioneer past. The event at the Page Valley Fairgrounds in Luray features arts and crafts demonstrations, displays and sales, traditional music and dancing, a historic home tour, an antique steam and gasoline engine show, a chili cook-off and an abundance of home- cooked foods.
WSET
American country singer Reba McEntire, performing in Charlottesville in 2023
(WSET) — Get ready, Reba is coming to town!. Reba McEntire announced that she will be extending her "Reba: Live Concert Tour" into 2023. Below are Reba's 2023 concert tour dates according to her website. March 9: Jacksonville, FL at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. March 10: Columbia, SC...
WHSV
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
Lane closures on I-95 to cause daytime delays in Fredericksburg area this week
Courtesy of Albertas Agejevas (CC 2.0) Drivers in the Fredericksburg area should be prepared for daytime delays on I-95 this week. Starting today, October 3, VDOT is scheduling single-lane closures to inspect the I-95 bridges over the Rappahannock River, connecting the City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
Virginia construction worker wins $2 million on Lottery ticket without ever leaving the store
James Mason went by the One Stop Market in Campbell County to redeem a couple of winning scratch-off tickets, but before he left, he decided to use his winnings to buy one more. That ticket turned out to be a $2 million winner.
Animal believed to be locally extinct found in West Virginia park for first time in 20 years
A native Appalachian animal that has experienced population declines so steep that it was believed to have been locally extinct in many parts of the mountain range has been found in a national park, the National Park Service (NPS) announced in a press release.
wfxrtv.com
Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
