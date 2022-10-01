ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuarts Draft, VA

WHSV

EndZone Game of the Week Announcement - Week 7: Luray vs. Central

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A pair of unbeaten Bull Run District teams will meet in week seven of the high school football season. Luray and Central are scheduled to square off Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Bulldogs are 5-0 overall and coming off a...
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Central’s Falcons drop to 2A and may return to Bull Run District in 2021-22

WOODSTOCK — The Virginia High School League recently approved a request by Central High School to drop down from Class 3 to Class 2 next year, and they will decide on Sept. 23 if the Falcons will also return to the Bull Run District where they competed in 2018-19. The VHSL’s alignment committee voted unanimously, 22-0, on July 29 to approve the Shenandoah County school’s appeal for reclassification filed in early July. Central moved up from 2A to 3A just last year.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football rankings entering week seven. Top eight teams in each region qualify for the playoffs. 16. Harrisonburg (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Valley District) Region 3C. 4. Staunton (5-0 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District) 5. Spotswood (4-1 Overall, 0-0 Valley District) 6. Wilson Memorial (4-1 Overall, 1-0...
HARRISONBURG, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Elliott fed up with dumb penalties, threatens to bench culprits as UVA is most penalized team in ACC

Tony Elliott is fed up with his team’s lack of discipline, and is considering benching some of his players to get his message across. In Saturday night’s loss to Duke, key penalties — some of them needless personal fouls — cost the Cavaliers dramatically. The most egregious of those came on the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ohstalon.com

New Stadium Field Creates Climate of Pride and Unity

Last year in May, Osbourn high school made a huge announcement that by August we would have a brand new stadium field. For athletes and spectators alike, this was a longtime dream. Dreams came true on August 25th, when OHS hosted a ribbon cutting for the new and improved field....
MANASSAS, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Harold Leon Kibler

Harold Leon Kibler, 81, of Luray, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Envoy of Staunton. He was born on February 27, 1941, in Rileyville and was a son of the late Willis Dearing Kibler and Sudie A. Smith Kibler. Harold was a member of the Forward For Christ...
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Marjorie Ellen Judd Seal

Marjorie Ellen Judd Seal, 79, of Luray, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. She was born on July 21, 1943, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Desper D. Judd and Hazel Virginia Mauck Judd. Marjorie was employed at Wrangler for...
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Robert Lee ‘Bobby’ Breeden

Robert “Bobby” Lee Breeden, 78, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Breeden was born March 29, 1944, in Page County and was the son of the late Vernon and Gertie Meadows Breeden. He grew up in Jollett Hollow and enjoyed hunting, gardening and working on cars.
ELKTON, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Steve Alan Clatterbuck

Steve Alan Clatterbuck, 60, of Sperryville, Va. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. He was born on May 2, 1962. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at the Sperryville Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray,...
SPERRYVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Bonnie Sue Strickler Comer

Bonnie Sue Strickler Comer, 71, of Timberville, Va. passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1951. The family will hold visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at The Bradley Funeral Home, 187 E. Main St. in Luray. A funeral service...
TIMBERVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Heritage Festival celebrates 20 years

October 5, 1989 — The 20th anniversary of the Page County Heritage Festival will this Saturday and Sunday offer another glimpse of the county’s pioneer past. The event at the Page Valley Fairgrounds in Luray features arts and crafts demonstrations, displays and sales, traditional music and dancing, a historic home tour, an antique steam and gasoline engine show, a chili cook-off and an abundance of home- cooked foods.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

