Utah Jazz dopplegangers Will Hardy and Walker Kessler

As soon as the Utah Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the comparisons started making their rounds on social media.

This new player the Jazz got in the trade — rookie Walker Kessler — he looks an awful lot like the Jazz’s newly minted head coach Will Hardy. The jokes ran wild, with photos of the two put side-by-side.

“Will Hardy is Walker Kessler’s older brother,” one Twitter user quipped.

“Has anyone seen them in the same room?,” another asked.

“Kessler is a Hardy clone, no one can convince me otherwise,” one person said, adding laughing emojis to the tweet.

But it’s not just on social media where the jokes have made the rounds. Kessler has heard them all.

“I’ve heard it all about me being his other brother or his clone,” Kessler said. “Let’s face it, we’ve both got the same hairstyle. We’ve all got the same jaw line.”

What do Kessler’s new teammates think? Does Walker look like Will?

“Yes he does,” Ochai Agbaji said with a laugh and matter-of-fact nod.

Kessler has embraced the jokes and even said that his coach should see it as a compliment to be compared to someone like Kessler.

As for Hardy, the head coach at the center of the clone conspiracy, the first time he’d heard the comparison was when I asked about it.

He boasted that he doesn’t have Twitter on his phone, has never sent a tweet in his life, and so it’s easy to miss some of the conversations from social media. But he enjoyed the comparison and even laughed as he thanked Kessler for the “compliment.”

There are not always going to be things to laugh about with this team. But it was nice to kick off training camp and Hardy’s tenure as head coach with some lighthearted guffaws.

