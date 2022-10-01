ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Jazz dopplegangers Will Hardy and Walker Kessler

By Sarah Todd
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
Composite photo of Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy and center Walker Kessler

As soon as the Utah Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the comparisons started making their rounds on social media.

This new player the Jazz got in the trade — rookie Walker Kessler — he looks an awful lot like the Jazz’s newly minted head coach Will Hardy. The jokes ran wild, with photos of the two put side-by-side.

“Will Hardy is Walker Kessler’s older brother,” one Twitter user quipped.

“Has anyone seen them in the same room?,” another asked.

“Kessler is a Hardy clone, no one can convince me otherwise,” one person said, adding laughing emojis to the tweet.

But it’s not just on social media where the jokes have made the rounds. Kessler has heard them all.

“I’ve heard it all about me being his other brother or his clone,” Kessler said. “Let’s face it, we’ve both got the same hairstyle. We’ve all got the same jaw line.”

What do Kessler’s new teammates think? Does Walker look like Will?

“Yes he does,” Ochai Agbaji said with a laugh and matter-of-fact nod.

Kessler has embraced the jokes and even said that his coach should see it as a compliment to be compared to someone like Kessler.

As for Hardy, the head coach at the center of the clone conspiracy, the first time he’d heard the comparison was when I asked about it.

He boasted that he doesn’t have Twitter on his phone, has never sent a tweet in his life, and so it’s easy to miss some of the conversations from social media. But he enjoyed the comparison and even laughed as he thanked Kessler for the “compliment.”

There are not always going to be things to laugh about with this team. But it was nice to kick off training camp and Hardy’s tenure as head coach with some lighthearted guffaws.

New with the Jazz

This week on ‘Unsalvageable’

Check out “ Unsalvageable” hosted by Deseret News Utah Jazz beat reporter Sarah Todd and lifelong Jazz fan Greg Foster (no, not that Greg Foster).

This week the crew bids farewell to Bojan Bogdanovic and recaps media day and the first day of training camp while looking ahead at what could happen with the roster before the 2022-23 season begins.

The podcast has moved to a new feed so remember to follow or subscribe by searching for “Unsalvageable” through your podcast provider.

New episodes come out every week. You can listen on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and anywhere else you stream podcasts.

This week in Jazz history

On Sept. 29, 2018 , the Utah Jazz faced the Perth Wildcats of Australia’s NBL in a preseason exhibition game at Vivint Arena. It was the first time Perth had played against an NBA team since 1995. The Jazz would win that game, 130-72 .

Extra points

  • Will the new-look Jazz get the franchise where it wants to be — eventually? ( Deseret News )
  • Quin Snyder consulting for Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff ( KSLsports.com )
  • Here’s who fans think should be starting games for the Jazz this season ( Salt Lake Tribune )
  • Defining expectations is not as easy as it once was for the Utah Jazz ( Deseret News )

Around the league

Blake Griffin agrees to one-year deal with Boston Celtics .

Derrick Favors headed to Houston Rockets in 8-player trade with Oklahoma City Thunder .

Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant hoping to move past the offseason drama.

Up next: Preseason

Oct. 2 | 4 p.m. | Utah Jazz @ Toronto Raptors | AT&T SportsNet

Oct. 4 | 8 p.m. | Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers | AT&T SportsNet

Oct. 11 | 7 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs | AT&T SportsNet

Oct. 14 | 7 p.m. | Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks | AT&T SportsNet

The Oregonian

Utah Jazz 118, Portland Trail Blazers 101: Live updates recap

The Portland Trail Blazers lost their second preseason game in as many nights Tuesday at the Moda Center, falling 118-101 to the Utah Jazz. Damian Lillard finished with 21 points, six assists and five rebounds, while making six of 10 shots, and Jerami Grant added 13 points and four rebounds for the Blazers (0-2), who played their first exhibition game at home.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Portland Trail Blazers 2022-23 NBA preview: Damian Lillard and wingman Anfernee Simons have help on defense

The Portland Trail Blazers took the latter half of last season to begin their roster remake around Damian Lillard with the added benefit of losing enough games to fall into the No. 7 overall pick, with which they selected one-and-done Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe. This summer they continued the process of building a more versatile, defensive oriented supporting cast.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

B/R Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

The Phoenix Suns have been searching for a trade partner for Jae Crowder for quite some time, as the power forward was involved in plenty of trade discussions over the summer. Now, with the team mutually agreeing to excuse Crowder from practice, it appears Crowder's time in Phoenix is coming to an end.
PHOENIX, AZ
Deseret News

Deseret News

