Electronics

TheStreet

Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers

It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says a Tesla Catgirl Robot Is Coming

It is the meeting between science fiction and reality. For moviegoers, it's almost the fusion between the real world and the imaginary world. Tesla (TSLA) and its whimsical CEO Elon Musk just presented the progress they've made on Optimus, the prototype of their humanoid robot first shown in 2021. "As...
BUSINESS
TMZ.com

Jay-Z Invests $16.5 Million in Robotic Pizza Company

Jay-Z is eyeing a new blueprint these days -- the evolution of pizza making and delivery ... all carried out by robots!!!. The hip-hop entrepreneur's venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partners recently invested $16.5 million into California-based Stellar Pizza ... a mobile-truck company with a unique twist on flipping pies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elon Musk
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
#Robotics#Bd#Boston Dynamics
Upworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
SCIENCE
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
MARKETS
The Independent

Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Westinghouse Develops Next-Generation Nuclear Plant with Ansaldo Nucleare

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Ansaldo Nucleare signed a new cooperation agreement to develop the next-generation nuclear power plant based on Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (LFR) technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005846/en/ Westinghouse develops next-generation nuclear plant with Ansaldo Nucleare. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

NASA Hubble Spots Protective Shield Defending 2 Small Galaxies

Just a space train stop from the Milky Way, two little galaxies have a fortified barricade protecting them from falling to pieces, astronomers said Wednesday in the journal Nature. These starry realms are staunchly locked in orbit around each other, yet during their journey across the universe, they seem to...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Tesla just shocked everyone with its Optimus robot prototype

The Tesla AI Day 2022 event shocked everyone with a good look at the first Optimus robot prototype. While a preview had been shown of robotic hands forming a heart shape in the announcement of the event, the Tesla bot has been kept completely under wraps for over a year.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla replaces ultrasonic sensors with Tesla Vision on Model 3 & Y vehicles

Tesla is replacing ultrasonic sensors (USS) with Tesla Vision by removing them from its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Over the past year, Tesla removed radar from its vehicles as it shifted to Tesla Vision, its camera-based Autopilot system. Tesla explained that the change coincided with the launch of its vision-based occupancy network that’s currently used in Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta allowing it to replace inputs generated by the software.
CARS
The Independent

Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine

An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
ENGINEERING

