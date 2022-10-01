Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard says Shaedon Sharpe would have beat him at 1-on-1 when he was 19, but ‘We probably would have gotten into a fight’
Damian Lillard has been the Portland Trail Blazers’ best player since 2015, when LaMarcus Aldridge left for San Antonio. But Lillard admitted Monday that 19-year-old rookie Shaedon Sharpe is better. Well, better than the 19-year-old version of Lillard, anyway. “Me at 19 versus Shaedon? Shaedon,” Lillard said Monday, following...
NBA
Griffin 'Couldn't Pass Up' Opportunity to Sign with Celtics
BOSTON – Blake Griffin’s free-agency decision went down to the wire, but he discovered that it was ultimately an easy choice to make. The six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA big man found himself leaning toward a basketball city which has always intrigued him, and an organization with which he envisions winning a championship.
NBA
Grant Shows Right Away Why He Was Brought To Portland
It didn’t take long into his first game as a Trail Blazer for Jerami Grant to show why the team was so motivated to acquire the 6-9 forward during the 2022 offseason. Clippers guard Norman Powell managed to get by Keon Johnson for what looked like an easy layup with Portland trailing 22-14 with a little more than three minutes to play in the first quarter. But almost as soon as Powell released the ball, Grant, streaking through the middle of the lane, elevated and erased the attempt before it could make the short journey to the backboard.
NBA
Warriors Waive Mac McClung and Trevion Williams
The 2022 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors have waived guard Mac McClung and forward Trevion Williams, it was announced today. McClung recorded nine points, two rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes during the Warriors’ 104-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday Night in Tokyo, Japan. He originally signed with the club as a free agent on July 20.
NBA
Will the Magic Rank High in the NBA This Season in 3-Pointers Attempted?
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic’s record for most 3-pointers attempted in a single game is 58, set on the last day of the 2021-22 regular season against the Miami Heat. They took more than 50 3-pointers three times last season, in fact – something they had never done in franchise history before.
NBA
2022-23 Season Preview: Atlanta Hawks
Sometimes the drive to prosperity and respect hits a pothole and a realignment is necessary. Such was the case for the Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 with a young squad only to flounder last season and barely squeeze back into the playoffs. At least Trae Young...
Dan Wieden dead at 77 – Wieden+Kennedy co-founder & advertising legend who coined Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ line passes away
DAN Wieden, the ad executive who famously coined Nike’s tagline, “Just do it,” died on Friday at age 77. Wieden died in his sleep at his Portland, Oregon home beside his wife. He and his late business partner, David Kennedy, formed the firm Wieden + Kennedy, best...
NBA
Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Brandon Ingram looking forward to seeing NOLA lineup versatility
Brandon Ingram has already envisioned some of the possibilities and permutations in terms of what New Orleans can do lineup-wise, based on its talent and personnel. The 2020 All-Star forward, who is coming off a superb, breakthrough performance in his NBA playoff debut, is excited to see them on the court.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 4, 2022
It’s time to get back on the hardwood and face another NBA opponent, as New Orleans plays at Chicago in its preseason opener. There will be national TV coverage (TNT) and local radio coverage on the Pelicans Radio Network. Tip-off is just after 8:30 p.m. Central from the United Center.
NBA
"A Tale Of Two Halves" | Utah Falls In Preseason Opener
The Will Hardy era is off and running. Despite a very solid showing in the first half, Utah's inexperience with one another played a factor against the cohesive Raptors as the Jazz fell 114-82 on Sunday evening in Edmonton, Alberta. "I think there was some good to take away," Hardy...
NBA
Coup's Takeaways: Spoelstra Takes Look At Lineup Possibilities As HEAT Top The HEAT In Red, White and Pink Scrimmage
1. The HEAT ostensibly have two open spots in their starting group, so it’s official Lineup Watch Season until we get to the games that count. It’s always a little difficult to tell in the annual Red, White and Pink game because the two “teams” essentially make trades on the fly – scores are reset at the end of every quarter – but perhaps the most notable thing that happened all night is that the openers for the red side was Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo. There’s plenty of logic behind that group – you all know what Herro can do, though perhaps not that he was one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the league last year, and Martin has an improved shot with the flexibility to defend most of the premier offensive creators in the league – so if we start seeing it regularly in the early portions of preseason it might be time to call it the favorite for opening night.
NBA
2022-23 Season Preview: Orlando Magic
The gradual climb to respectability continues for the Magic as they stockpile young assets to groom through their player development with hopes that, someday soon, a contending nucleus will form. But the question remains: when will this franchise take that generous leap forward, this season or next?. And another question:...
NBA
2022-23 Season Preview: Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are a weird team in more ways than one. Nine of their 14 players on guaranteed contracts are 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8 or 6-foot-9. They had some success last season with lineups that didn’t include anybody shorter than that, but when they were healthy, they started 6-foot-8 Pascal Siakam at the five. Kia Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes is part of that mid-sized group and it’s not clear what position he plays.
NBA
Preseason Back-To-Back Ends With Loss To Jazz
The Trail Blazers are still very much a work in progress after one week of training camp. After dropping their preseason opener to the Clippers in Seattle, the Trail Blazers returned to Portland to host the Utah Jazz in a contest they would go on to lose 118-101 in front of a crowd of 15,197 Tuesday night at Moda Center.
NBA
Get to Know: Sam Merrill
Sam Merrill, a man that doesn't fold under pressure, is precisely the kind of shooter the Sacramento Kings could use. . Sacramento ranked 24th in 3-point percentage (34.4), and 25th in made threes (11.4) during the 2021-22 season. Merrill, however, shot at a 44% clip over 30 games during the 2020-21 season before injuries limited him to just six games in 2021, making him a welcome addition to the Kings roster.
NBA
2022-23 Season Preview: New Orleans Pelicans
A disastrous 3-16 start blossomed into the No. 8 seed in the West, after New Orleans downed San Antonio and the LA Clippers in the Play-In Tournament to advance to the postseason for the first time since 2018 under a first-year head coach in Willie Green. Once the Pelicans hit the playoff stage, they pushed the top-seeded Phoenix Suns to the limit over six games. Amazingly, New Orleans mapped its current course of optimism without the services of 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, who missed the entire season due to a right foot injury.
NBA
Top prospect Victor Wembanyama shows off repertoire in high-profile exhibition
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama didn’t wait long to make an impression. The 7-foot-4 French phenomenon from the club Metropolitans 92 blocked shots at the rim and on the perimeter, got rebounds, ran the floor, set screens, scored on a nifty spin move, showed off his ability to dribble, dove for a loose ball and even played point guard on one possession.
NBA・
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Power forward draft tiers
The 2022-23 NBA season is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start getting ready for your fantasy basketball drafts. But don’t worry, you’re not alone. Fantasy analyst Dan Titus is putting in the work on his draft rankings as well as his position-by-position tiers — he hits the power forwards below — to help you be prepared when you’re on the clock.
NBA・
NBA
HEAT RE-SIGN TYLER HERRO￼
Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed guard Tyler Herro to a contract extension. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. “Tyler is an impact multi-faceted player and we are excited to have him signed for the next five years,” said HEAT President Pat Riley. “His improvement every year since we drafted him has led to this day. We believe he will continue to get better.”
NBA
2022-23 Season Preview: San Antonio Spurs
Interestingly, San Antonio’s 50th anniversary season arrives at a time when there won’t be much to celebrate in terms of the present. The organization spent the offseason finally diving deep into the waters of a complete rebuild. After finishing with a 34-48 record in 2021-22, which officially ended with a loss to New Orleans in the opening game of the Play-In Tournament, the Spurs blew open their offseason in late June by sending All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta. In exchange for Murray, San Antonio landed Danilo Gallinari (who was later waived), three first-round picks (2023, 2025, and 2027) and a 2026 pick swap. And earlier in 2022, San Antonio sent Derrick White to Boston in a February trade deadline deal for guards Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford, a protected 2022 first-round pick, and a conditional right to swap first-round picks in 2028 with the Celtics.
