1. The HEAT ostensibly have two open spots in their starting group, so it’s official Lineup Watch Season until we get to the games that count. It’s always a little difficult to tell in the annual Red, White and Pink game because the two “teams” essentially make trades on the fly – scores are reset at the end of every quarter – but perhaps the most notable thing that happened all night is that the openers for the red side was Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo. There’s plenty of logic behind that group – you all know what Herro can do, though perhaps not that he was one of the best catch-and-shoot players in the league last year, and Martin has an improved shot with the flexibility to defend most of the premier offensive creators in the league – so if we start seeing it regularly in the early portions of preseason it might be time to call it the favorite for opening night.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO