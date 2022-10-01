ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

More than half of Collier, Sarasota counties back on the grid as FPL restores power for most across Florida

By Jesse Scheckner
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago
floridapolitics.com

FPL declares Northeast Florida electricity restored ahead of schedule

PSC data shows 5% of FPL’s 5.73 million customers statewide were still without power Tuesday. Florida Power & Light (FPL) is announcing its work reconnecting Northeast Florida customers is all but over, with electricity restored through nearly the entire region with the exception of Volusia County. “Thanks to our...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

More than 621,000 in Florida have no power six days after Hurricane Ian

But in Lee County, most customers remain in the dark. More than 621,000 Florida remain without power nearly six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. That still includes more than 60% of Lee County, where the storm reached shore. The Public Service Commission’s 6 a.m. report on Monday,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims

The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Bay Times, La Gaceta back All for Transportation

Both papers tout a balanced approach to transportation funding. The Tampa Bay Times and La Gaceta have endorsed the All for Transportation referendum appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot in Hillsborough County. Both papers note the growing need for transportation improvements in Hillsborough County and tout the All for Transportation...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
#Fpl#Power Outage#Southwest Florida#State Of Florida#Gulf Coast#Water Energy Supply#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Floridians#Florida Power Light
floridapolitics.com

U.S. Small Business Administration opens recovery center in Tampa

The recovery center will provide one-on-one assistance to businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Monday it will open a Business Recovery Center in Tampa, with operations starting at 9 a.m. at the Chloe Coney Urban Enterprise Center. The recovery center will provide one-on-one assistance...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida’s Hurricane Ian claims at $1.6B — and counting

More than 35,500 claims worth nearly $168M were filed in the last 24 hours. Less than a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, insurers have reported receiving 222,261 claims worth more than $1.6 billion in losses. That number will grow in the weeks and months ahead, bludgeoning an already fragile property insurance market.
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian

Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate postponed due to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

The debate will be rescheduled for later this month. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will have to wait a little longer to debate. The pair’s only planned debate has been postponed due to ongoing recovery efforts in Southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The debate, hosted by CBC West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV, was scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce. Debate planners are working with both campaigns to secure a new debate date, expected sometime this month.
FLORIDA STATE

