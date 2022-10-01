More than half of Collier, Sarasota counties back on the grid as FPL restores power for most across Florida

Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
FPL declares Northeast Florida electricity restored ahead of schedule
PSC data shows 5% of FPL’s 5.73 million customers statewide were still without power Tuesday. Florida Power & Light (FPL) is announcing its work reconnecting Northeast Florida customers is all but over, with electricity restored through nearly the entire region with the exception of Volusia County. “Thanks to our...
floridapolitics.com
More than 621,000 in Florida have no power six days after Hurricane Ian
But in Lee County, most customers remain in the dark. More than 621,000 Florida remain without power nearly six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. That still includes more than 60% of Lee County, where the storm reached shore. The Public Service Commission’s 6 a.m. report on Monday,...
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
Bay News 9
Experts say hurricane damage will make Florida's dire property insurance situation even worse
WASHINGTON — Florida's property insurance market was in crisis even before Hurricane Ian. But now, with some reports estimating tens-of-billions-of dollars in losses from the storm, experts say the situation could become more dire. What You Need To Know. Data show that Floridians are already paying the highest average...
floridapolitics.com
Florida trial lawyers deliver $50K in supplies to Hurricane Ian victims
The group delivered generators, chainsaws, food and water to hardest hit areas. Members of the Florida Justice Association (FJA) rallied support last week following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian to Southwest Florida to provide needed supplies to those hardest hit and most in need. The group utilized its 501(c)(3),...
Lack of Flood Insurance and a Growing Population May Make Rebuilding in Florida More Challenging After Hurricane Ian
There is a saying in Florida and other places affected by hurricanes: Hide from the wind. Run from the water. This phrase is arguably used because storm surge is among the most dangerous and costly aspects of a hurricane.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Bay Times, La Gaceta back All for Transportation
Both papers tout a balanced approach to transportation funding. The Tampa Bay Times and La Gaceta have endorsed the All for Transportation referendum appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot in Hillsborough County. Both papers note the growing need for transportation improvements in Hillsborough County and tout the All for Transportation...
floridapolitics.com
Linda Chaney hosts Ian relief drive across Pinellas beaches through Wednesday
Supplies will be delivered to Southwest Florida on Thursday. Rep. Linda Chaney is hosting a supply drive for survivors of Hurricane Ian after the storm ravaged parts of Southwest Florida late last week. Chaney and her campaign team worked with local municipalities and businesses to put the drive together and...
Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water
In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.
WPTV
FDOT works to implement temporary bridge over Pine Island following Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis outlined Monday evening the latest recovery efforts in southwest Florida related to Hurricane Ian. The governor spoke at Historic Cape Coral Pier in Cape Coral. DeSantis was joined by Florida Department of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic...
Southwest Florida counties could be without power for another week, FPL says
The CEO of Florida Power & Light gave estimated dates for power restoration at a press conference today.
floridapolitics.com
U.S. Small Business Administration opens recovery center in Tampa
The recovery center will provide one-on-one assistance to businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Monday it will open a Business Recovery Center in Tampa, with operations starting at 9 a.m. at the Chloe Coney Urban Enterprise Center. The recovery center will provide one-on-one assistance...
suncoastnews.com
West Pasco residents relieved, reflect on realities of coastal Florida living in wake of Ian
“We escaped.” “We dodged the bullet.” “We were lucky.”. Those were the thoughts of a few West Pasco residents as they cleaned up, took down boards and dragged sandbags away from their doorsteps as Hurricane Ian entered the Atlantic, leaving a battered Florida behind it last week.
floridapolitics.com
Florida’s Hurricane Ian claims at $1.6B — and counting
More than 35,500 claims worth nearly $168M were filed in the last 24 hours. Less than a week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, insurers have reported receiving 222,261 claims worth more than $1.6 billion in losses. That number will grow in the weeks and months ahead, bludgeoning an already fragile property insurance market.
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
Shocking Aerial Photos Show Before & After Damage Along the Florida Coast Following Hurricane Ian
Neighborhoods were demolished in the late September storm, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands with damage and without power. On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a category 4 storm after ravaging Cuba. The storm — which resulted in what Gov. Ron DeSantis called "a 500-year flooding event" — crossed the whole state, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power along with complete destruction of some coastal towns. More than 100 people have died as a result of the storm, and recovery efforts continue throughout the southeast. Here, a photo of Florida's Sanibel Island before the storm hit.
WCTV
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces nearly $35 million in donations for Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Tuesday that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate postponed due to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
The debate will be rescheduled for later this month. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will have to wait a little longer to debate. The pair’s only planned debate has been postponed due to ongoing recovery efforts in Southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The debate, hosted by CBC West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV, was scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce. Debate planners are working with both campaigns to secure a new debate date, expected sometime this month.
WESH
Florida Disaster Fund raises millions for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
Above: Gov. DeSantis speaks on resources for residents with hurricane damage. Gov. Ron DeSantis has been providing updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts and resources for Florida residents. As of Sunday, the governor's office said about 42,000 linemen have been responding to power outages across Florida and over 1.8 million...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis directs FDOT to expedite restoration for access roads to Pine Island
FDOT will begin mobilizing equipment, materials and crews starting Sunday, and expect access to Pine Island to be restored by next Saturday. Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Transportation to assist Lee County to expedite emergency repairs to the roadways that access Pine Island. FDOT will begin...
