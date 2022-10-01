ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IL

Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital

By Will Price
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPWFh_0iIFLqhB00

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

State Route 1 was closed during an investigation, but reopened around 12:15 local time.

