Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Keith Jarman
No services are planned for Keith Jarman, age 80 of Knoxville. He has been cremated, and Bybee and Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
kniakrls.com
John & Phyllis Vander Wert
Graveside services for John & Phyllis Vander Wert will be held at 1:30pm, October 8th, at Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Judi C. (In’t Veld) Dingeman
Graveside Services for Judi C. (In’t Veld) Dingeman, 84, of Pella will be held on Saturday, October 8th at 1:30pm at The t’ Lam Cemetery in Pella. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-7:00pm at the Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home. Memorials can be given to the charity of your choice. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Danny Piper
Services for Danny Piper age 42, of Britt, Iowa will be held on Saturday, October 8th at 2:00pm at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-2:00pm. Memorials may be made to Danny’s adult sons, Cody or Ty, to help the family.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Thomas “Tom” Patrick Webster
Visitation for Thomas “Tom” Patrick Webster will be held at 6-8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 6th, at the Fielding Funeral Home Inc in Chariton. Services will be held at 11:00a.m., Friday, October 7th, at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held following the services at Chariton Cemetery.
kniakrls.com
Beggar’s Night set at Knoxville, Bussey and Pleasantville
Beggars Night has been set at many of the communities around the county. Knoxville has set Trick or Treat Night for the children Monday, October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. Beggars Night in Pleasantville will also be October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. Bussey has set aside Saturday,...
kniakrls.com
Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle Beggars Nights October 30th
Beggars Night in Indianola, Norwalk, and Carlisle are scheduled for Sunday, October 30th from 6-8pm. The City of Indianola asks that all those who wish to participate in the trick or treat follow basic safety guidelines, and homeowners who wish to participate are asked to turn their outside lights on.
kniakrls.com
Larry Roger Perkins
Larry Roger Perkins, formerly of Knoxville, passed away on September 11th, near his home in Cape Carteret, North Carolina. Following a memorial at the beach in North Carolina, burial will be at a later date.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Cross Country Runs at Centerville Tonight
The Pella Christian cross country teams will wrap up what has been a fantastic regular season tonight at the Big Red/Redette Invite hosted by Centerville in Moravia. The Eagles top runners are coming off a strong meet against some strong Class 2A state meet contenders last Thursday at Williamsburg. The Pella Christian girls placed 6th in that meet and the boys came in 8th. The P.C. girls averaged a time faster than their state qualifying meet effort in 2021, while the boys were just five seconds off from their state meet pace in Class 1A last October. The Eagles are hopeful to shave even more time off of those marks ahead of the Little Hawkeye Conference meet next Monday.
kniakrls.com
Jimmy Fortune to Perform Friday in Knoxville
Jimmy Fortune, a former member of the legendary Statler Brothers will be bringing his show to Knoxville Friday at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years, and has continued to perform on the road after other members of the band retired. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
kniakrls.com
Race to End AHC Held at Pella Christian
Friends, family, and other supporters gathered at Pella Christian High School Sunday afternoon for the returning Race to End AHC (Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood). Over the past several weeks, the family of Estella Henderson worked to raise more than $30,000 to go directly to research and support the search for a sustainable cure for the extremely rare disease.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superitendent and Business Manager Craig Mobley as we talk about the most recent school board meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Pella to Host Trunk-or-Treat, Beggar’s Night
First responders in Pella are welcoming kids in their costumes for a returning event to the Tulip City on Beggar’s Night. Pella Ambulance, Pella Fire, and Pella Police are co-hosting Trunk or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. at 604 Main Street, at the same time the rest of the community will have trick-or-treating. Children who come can meet local first responders and see their vehicles up close while also receiving treats as part of Halloween celebrations.
kniakrls.com
Girls Night Out Will be Thursday in Knoxville
Girls Night Out is an event to honor women and bring awareness to cancer as well as other women’s health issues. The event is being put on by the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Girls Night Out will be held tomorrow from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. The...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/3/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 19 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR ACCIDENTS, FOUR SUSPICIOUS PERSONS, THREE DOMESTICS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, ONE RESCUE, ONE THEFT, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE DISPUTE, AND TWO OTHER CALLS. IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS THE...
kniakrls.com
Pella Cross Country Teams Back to Top; Postseason Starts Monday
It was a week away from the top spot, but the Pella boys are back as #1 in Class 3A heading into the cross country postseason. The girls maintained their top spot, reinforced by a strong performance last week at Williamsburg where they defeated now #3 Solon and #4 Mount Vernon-Lisbon head-to-head.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Raceway Names Jason Reed as General Manager
Officials from Knoxville Raceway announced Monday that former Marion County Fair Board President Jason Reed has been named general manager of the Knoxville Raceway. Reed, a lifelong Marion County resident, comes to Knoxville Raceway following an 18-year stint with 3M. He has served on both the Marion County Fair Board and the board’s executive committee. Reed begins his new role immediately.
kniakrls.com
New Pella Police Officer Sworn In
The City of Pella has hired a new police officer. Mya Irlmeier has accepted a position full-time with the Pella Police Department, and was sworn in by Pella Mayor Don DeWaard at Tuesday’s Pella City Council meeting. According to a memo to the city council submitted by Chief Shane McSheehy, Irlmeier excelled in the competitive police officer testing process. She grew up on a family farm near Manning, Iowa, graduating from IKM-Manning High School. She earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Des Moines Area Community College and has completed an internship with the Des Moines Police Department.
kniakrls.com
Habitat for Humanity to Build Handicapped Accessible Home
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County, Inc. announces that a Knoxville family has been selected for the new home construction project on Rock Island. Habitat for Humanity of Marion County has selected the next new homeowners Nikki and Kenndal. In December of 2018, Kenndal was born with a rare brain...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Seeing Centerville In Both Cross Country And Volleyball
Both Cross Country and Volleyball will be in action for Knoxville and both will be dealing with Centerville in one way or another. The Cross Country Squads will head to Centerville for a meet. The Panthers have had the last week off since participating in its own invitational last Tuesday where the boys finished in 6th place. Freshman Runner Isaac Rankin has been impressive all season and claimed 2nd overall last week. He tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he knows to run at a smart pace to be in contention by the end.
Comments / 0