Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Boardman community raises funds for child’s cancer journey
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School rallied together Tuesday night for a child who has been battling cancer. Eight-year-old “Warrior Princess” Nora Sabella has been battling neuroblastoma. She underwent scans last week in New York City, where doctors found a concerning lesion in her abdomen near her previous cancer site.
WYTV.com
Local volunteers return from Hurricane Ian relief efforts
CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A team of all volunteer firefighters from the area is back home in the Valley after spending the last week assisting first responders in Florida with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Lt. Randy Schneider, with the Calcutta Fire Department, sent us photos of the local...
WYTV.com
How additional mental health funding will help Boardman school
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Biden Administration announced more than $300 million in new mental health funding Monday. The new funds are intended to help create healthier and safer learning environments for children through competitive grants and awards for schools to aid mental health staffing. Bart Smith, Boardman Glenwood...
WYTV.com
Levy, teamwork hope to fill local ambulance void
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Struthers is the latest community in the area to add ambulance services, filling the void for private companies that are cutting back. The city recently purchased a used ambulance and had it equipped. A number of firefighters are already EMT certified and the department has about a dozen of its volunteers who are trained as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Valley broadcasting icon Warren ‘Bud’ Williamson dies
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN 27 First News family is mourning the loss of a leader in the local news broadcast community. Warren “Bud” Williamson died Tuesday at the age of 92, according to his family. He leaves his wife, Lael Kilpatrick Williamson of Marco Island,...
WYTV.com
‘We’re done’: City of Youngstown wants Chill-Can land back
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been six years since ground was broken for Youngstown’s Chill-Can plant and though there are three buildings, nothing has ever been made. Now that a magistrate has ruled that the Joseph Company — owner of the Chill-Can plant — has breached its contract and owes the city $1.5 million, will the next step be to get companies into the buildings to use them?
WYTV.com
Berlin Center locals raise nearly $4k for veteran suicide awareness
(WKBN) — Saturday night, the Berlin Center community honored veterans lost to suicide. According to the VA, nearly 27 veterans commit suicide every day. At a private event, community members helped raise money for those lives lost. Berlin Center locals Debbie and Mike young hosted the event and donated...
WYTV.com
School’s regatta is more than just a fun time
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range High School is all about tradition. Monday, it held its 24th Annual Raider Regatta. The regatta is when sophomores, in teams of two to six, race boats they made solely out of cardboard and tape. “It’s combining English, math and science. It’s cross-curricular...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
How inflation is impacting local pumpkin prices
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of year when people will begin heading out to pick pumpkins. Across the country, pumpkins are in season during the fall and are often used for Halloween decorations. Craig Mercer, the owner of Catalpa Grove Farm, said they are pleasantly surprised...
WYTV.com
Local wastewater plant to celebrate grand opening
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of West Farmington Wastewater System celebrated its grand opening Monday. The ribbon cutting was cut Monday at the treatment plant on Water Street.
WYTV.com
This could save your life in a fire
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire Prevention week happens each year during the week of October 9. It commemorates the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Fire Departments across the nation take this time to educate kids and adults about the importance of fire safety, how to prevent fires and what to do if you are in a life-threatening situation.
WYTV.com
Protesters show up in Newton Falls for abuse case
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters showed up for the court appearance of a Newton Township woman accused of abusing a small boy. Cuffed at her ankles with a belly chain around her waist, Amber McElravy entered a courtroom in Newton Falls facing child endangering charges. Her case will now be heard by a Trumbull County grand jury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Artman Elementary – Mrs. Schuster – 2nd Grade
Watch local students and groups recite the Pledge of Allegiance during 33 WYTV Daybreak between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. with Len Rome and Jim Loboy. Thank you to Mrs. Schuster, a 2nd grade teacher at Artman Elementary School, for having her class recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. Are you...
WYTV.com
Final victim identified in Mercer County farmhouse fire
DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The final victim of a farmhouse fire in Mercer County has been identified. Brian Morris, 43, has been named as the final victim of the fire in Delaware Township on September 16. The other victims are Elizabeth Seltzer, 33, mother, Jordan Seltzer, 1, Ainsley...
WYTV.com
Local city reaps benefit of energy conservation
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana is expected to save roughly $170,000 dollars on transmission costs next year. The city began encouraging its residents to participate in the Energy Savings Days Program back in 2018. Energy Savings Days are aimed at lowering electricity usage during peak times on high-temperature days.
WYTV.com
Youngstown Diocese: Priest accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ kills himself
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A priest accused of inappropriate contact with a person who was a minor at the time has killed himself, the Diocese of Youngstown announced Tuesday morning. Rev. Marian Babjak died Monday in the Houston, Texas area of an apparent suicide, according to the Diocese. At...
WYTV.com
Trial begins for man accused of killing pregnant woman
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Trial is now underway in Trumbull County for a man charged in the murder of a pregnant woman. Kemari James is accused in the death of La`Nesha Workman. She was found dead in 2020 of an apparent gunshot wound inside her home on Ogden Avenue in Warren.
WYTV.com
Local football standout, Hubbard teacher killed in Indiana crash
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard teacher and a former Mooney High School football standout, who was also on the Mooney coaching staff, are dead following a crash in Indiana. Indiana State Police issued a press release Monday afternoon giving details on the accident, which killed 31-year-old Mark Pelini, of Canfield, and 31-year-old Jillian Marian, of Youngstown.
WYTV.com
4 more EV charging stations coming to Valley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning and Trumbull counties are getting over $1 million from the Ohio EPA to build four electric vehicle charging stations. Three stations will be built in Mahoning County with the money and one in Trumbull County. The locations are:. Eastern Gateway Community College, Thomas Humphries...
WYTV.com
Columbiana County man pleads to charge in child’s death
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County man entered a plea agreement on Tuesday in his case that he caused the death of a child in 2017. Aaron Delo, 30, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of endangering children. An involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped. Delo was arrested in...
Comments / 0