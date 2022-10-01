Read full article on original website
ucf.edu
Temporary Relocation Support for UCF Students
UCF continues to work with partners in our community to provide solutions for students impacted by Hurricane Ian. The university is organizing short-term housing accommodations in several area hotels based on availability. Currently, the hotels we are partnering with will be within a 3-mile radius of campus. Short-term Housing Program...
ucf.edu
Permanent Housing Relocation Options for UCF Students
Housing communities in the surrounding area with immediate availability can be found online at UCF’s Off Campus Partners Page. As of this today, the university has confirmed the following apartments have immediate availability: The Quad,Vale East,Knightsbridge at Stoneybrook,The Julian. Lynx Bus Access. Parking and Transportation Services has partnered with...
ucf.edu
Oct. 3 Update for Students Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Below is the Monday, Oct. 3, update for students who have notified UCF Care Services that they have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. UCF staff are connecting 1:1 with students. Students should have received an email and phone call from a UCF staff member to discuss resources available to you.
ucf.edu
UCF Classes, Operations Normal for Wednesday, Oct. 5, Game Day
UCF classes and operations will continue as normal throughout the entire day Wednesday, Oct. 5, when the Knights will host SMU at 7 p.m. at FBC Mortgage Stadium in a game rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian. Game day parking will open on most of the campus at 5 p.m. Because...
ucf.edu
Hurricane Ian Disaster Leave Pool for Employees
UCF recognizes that some of our faculty and staff members are facing significant hardship and loss due to the impact of Hurricane Ian. In support of these employees, UCF is establishing the Hurricane Ian Disaster Leave Program. This program will allow us to provide impacted and eligible employees with additional leave to have time to address their recovery needs.
WESH
'They've lost everything': UCF to resume classes after some students' apartments flood
On Thursday, flooding forced the National Guard to rescue more than 200 people from the Arden Villas apartments. "They don't have a home. They don't have cars,” said Diamond Whitley, a UCF student who lives at the complex. Whitley’s building was not flooded, but many of her friends' apartments...
villages-news.com
The Villages head of hospitality named to lead newly created CDD 15 board
The Villages head of hospitality has been named to lead the newly created Community Development District 15 Board of Supervisors. Spencer Novak, who is executive director of hospitality for The Villages, will serve as chairman of the CDD 15 board. CDD 15 is located southwest of the Florida Turnpike and...
New Docuseries Features Mostly HBCU Alumni Telling Black History Stories Not Found in Textbooks
There are many hidden figures in American history, even in our current day. Al Hall Production and Urban Butterfly Media series, BIPOC In America (BIA Network) highlights modern figures across America making a difference. BIA Network returns with a three-season lineup that includes exclusive stories from Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) individuals. Seasons two, three, and four of BIPOC In America will premiere at the Orlando Marriott located in Lake Mary, Fla. The premier will officially take place on Nov. 5th, 2022. Before the series premiere, audiences will have an opportunity to join the live discussion of the project with featured guests. Live discussions will take place every Wednesday starting Sept. 14, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST via the BIA Network Facebook page.
Jollibee announces Orlando opening date
The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando. Jollibee will finally open its first location in the City Beautiful on October 29. The location has been hotly anticipated for over a year, with eagle-eyed fans jumping at every new development at the property near the University of Central Florida.
vieravoice.com
Active 93-year-old Melbourne resident adds skydiving to resume
When it comes to adventure, New York transplant Vinnie Germann sets no boundaries. At 93, his recent jump from 8,000 feet skydiving was definitely one of his most memorable. During a recent trip to visit his children on Long Island and New Jersey to celebrate his birthday, Germann had the opportunity to join his 22-year-old grandson Bailey and experience the skydiving adventure that took place above Long Island Sound.
kennythepirate.com
Warning now in place for the city of Orlando
After Hurricane Ian, all guests visiting Orlando will need to know about this important warning. Over a week ago, we began our coverage of Hurricane Ian. It officially hit Florida and the Orlando area on Wednesday night, and Disney World has been taking precautions. First, the parks and Disney Springs were closed Wednesday and Thursday.
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County Mayor Demings extends State of Emergency Executive Order
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings signed an extension of the Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency in Orange Countyat a news briefing Monday afternoon. This order allows Orange County the flexibility to provide services, resources and support to residents. Also updated at the briefing were:. FEDERAL ASSISTANCE. Federal...
‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage
OSTEEN, Fla. — Dozens of homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area. Others in the Kove Estates in Osteen still don’t even have a roof. The 55-plus community sits off of State Road 415, south...
10NEWS
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
Geneva residents voice frustration over Seminole County’s response to Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As recovery from Hurricane Ian continues, people living in one Geneva neighborhood said they feel abandoned by Seminole County officials as their houses go under. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents said they would have gotten out sooner if someone had warned...
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
Tohopekaliga quarterback Sabby Meassick making waves as a freshman on varsity
KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA- It’s not everyday that a freshman steps into the varsity scene of high school football and has the kind of success Tohopekaliga quarterback Sabby Meassick has had. Heck, there’s not many upperclassmen signal callers throughout the country that have the kind of start that ...
‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator
EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
aroundosceola.com
Toho Water issues usage advisory
Matching requests (or orders) from surrounding areas regarding a very taxed wastewater system, Toho Water Authority has issued a water usage advisory to customers. The authority is asking its customers to reduce water usage in order to maintain, or re-establish in flooded areas, normal operations. Among the requests, Toho Water...
