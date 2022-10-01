There are many hidden figures in American history, even in our current day. Al Hall Production and Urban Butterfly Media series, BIPOC In America (BIA Network) highlights modern figures across America making a difference. BIA Network returns with a three-season lineup that includes exclusive stories from Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) individuals. Seasons two, three, and four of BIPOC In America will premiere at the Orlando Marriott located in Lake Mary, Fla. The premier will officially take place on Nov. 5th, 2022. Before the series premiere, audiences will have an opportunity to join the live discussion of the project with featured guests. Live discussions will take place every Wednesday starting Sept. 14, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST via the BIA Network Facebook page.

LAKE MARY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO