Henry County Daily Herald

Connecticut escapee caught in Henry County

McDONOUGH — An escaped inmate from Connecticut was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit Saturday. Forenza Rakemm Murphy, 31, walked away from a Halfway House in Bridgeport, Conn., on Aug. 8 where he was serving time for robbery.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

