ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian troops flee key eastern Ukraine town in latest setback

By Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

Ukrainian forces on Saturday recaptured a strategic town in the country’s east after forcing Russian troops there to pull out, the second major victory in weeks and one that challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim to have annexed the area the day before.

Kyiv’s troops moved into the town after capturing five settlements near Lyman, blockading Russian units stationed there, military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatiy said on television.

The Russian defense ministry said later its forces had “pulled out, amid a threat of encirclement, to more favorable positions” in a regular battlefield report posted on Telegram.

A video posted on Twitter by Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, showed soldiers raising a Ukrainian yellow and blue flag on the outskirts of Lyman.

Pro-Kremlin military bloggers criticized the Russian armed forces’ command for failing to learn from its mistakes in Kharkiv. “The loss of Lyman is first and foremost a blow to the reputation of the Russian Federation because from yesterday it is effectively part of Russia’s territory,” said the Rybar Telegram channel.

Recapturing Lyman, which Russian troops occupied in May, restores Kyiv’s control over a key road and rail junction that Kremlin forces have used for logistical support in the eastern Donetsk region.

It could pave the way for Ukraine’s military to push deeper toward cities such as Sievierdonetsk and Lysychansk in the neighboring Luhansk region, which fell during a Russian offensive in the summer. And it all comes against the backdrop of Russian “annexation” of the region after referendums widely called illegal.

The town of Kreminna to Lyman’s east may be the next target, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said on Facebook.

“It is important to capture the area that opens up the way to liberate Donbas settlements — Svatove, Kreminna, Sievierodonetsk and others,” Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesman for Ukraine’s armed forces, said on TV.

Ukraine’s advance comes after its lightning counteroffensive swept Russian forces out of most of the northeastern Kharkiv region in September. That stunning reversal was thought to be behind Putin’s mobilization of 300,000 additional troops to try to regain the initiative on the ground — a move that’s seen many draft-age men flee the country.

Ukraine is striving to press its advantage and reclaim as much territory as possible before Russia reinforces its defenses with conscripts, and the arrival of winter makes rapid progress more difficult.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin ally, expressed dismay at the fall of Lyman on the heels of the capture last month of a string of towns including the railroad junction of Izyum, a staging post for Russia’s campaign in the eastern Donbas.

“Yesterday a parade in Izyum, today a flag in Lyman, what will be tomorrow?” Kadyrov said on Telegram. “In my personal view we need more radical measures, including up to martial law in border regions and the use of a low-yield nuclear weapon.”

Illegal annexation

Putin signed documents at a Kremlin ceremony on Friday to formalize Russia’s annexation of the Donbas regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and two other occupied regions in southern Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

The United Nations and many countries declared the annexation illegal and the U.S. imposed new sanctions in response.

Russia’s leader said the territories — representing about 15% of Ukraine, including some of its most productive agricultural and industrial areas — would be part of Russia “forever.” Putin threatened to use “all available” military means to defend Europe’s biggest land grab since World War II in his latest implicit nuclear threat.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

Related
Leader Telegram

More Russians flee than join Putin’s army after call-up for war

Far more Russians have fled abroad than have enlisted in the military since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization to bolster his faltering invasion of Ukraine. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said more than 200,000 people have been conscripted into the army since Putin’s Sept. 21 order for a partial call-up, Russian news services reported Tuesday. That matches an exodus of more than 200,000 Russians to neighboring Kazakhstan alone over the...
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

The city council of Kyiv says it is providing evacuation centers with potassium iodine pills in preparation for a possible nuclear strike on the capital, Ukraine’s largest city. Potassium iodine pills can help block the absorption of harmful radiation by the thyroid gland if taken just before or immediately after exposure to nuclear radiation. The pills will be distributed to residents in areas contaminated by nuclear radiation if there is...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Serhiy Haidai
Person
Ramzan Kadyrov
Person
Andriy Yermak
Leader Telegram

Finnish city removes last publicly displayed statue of Lenin

HELSINKI (AP) — A city in southeastern Finland on Tuesday removed the country's last publicly displayed statue of Russian revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin following pressure from residents in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine. A group of construction workers in Kotka, a port city of 52,000 not far from the border with Russia, hoisted the statue into a truck and drove it away to a warehouse of a local museum. ...
EUROPE
Leader Telegram

NATO struggles with how to protect vital undersea links after Nord Stream blasts

NATO allies are struggling to work out how to better safeguard undersea critical infrastructure after the Nord Stream pipelines blasts laid bare the difficulty of monitoring facilities and identifying any attackers. The sheer scale and underwater depth of assets such as pipelines — or data cables that allow the internet to function — heighten the challenge for governments. With most systems owned by private companies, proving which government may have sponsored an attack is even more complex. ...
MILITARY
Leader Telegram

Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalizes the annexation carried out in defiance of international law. Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia. The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Ukraine#Russian World#Referendums#Ukraine War Military#Ukrainian#The Russian Federation#Kremlin
TheDailyBeast

Putin Crony Says He Drafted Russian ‘Kill List’ of Western Officials

Russia’s ill-fated invasion of Ukraine is coming apart at the seams and top Kremlin propagandists are unraveling right along with it. In the absence of good news from the front, Putin’s regime is promoting other ideas on how to deal with the self-inflicted disaster.Prominent experts routinely featured on Kremlin-controlled state television roundly reject the mere idea of negotiations, and none of them dare suggest Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine in order to end the war. Instead, they’re doubling down—and proposing to kill leading Westerners in charge of helping Ukraine defend itself from the Russian invasion.Appearing on the state TV show The...
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war,” Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko said Wednesday after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal. The leaders of the three soccer federations joined together at UEFA headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports. “This is the...
UEFA
Leader Telegram

S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. The sound of the blast and subsequent fire on Tuesday night led many in Gangneung to believe it could be a North Korean attack, concern that only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours. ...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Leader Telegram

Uganda's president fires military son after offensive tweets

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni fired his son as commander of the nation's infantry forces Tuesday after the son tweeted an unprovoked threat to capture the capital of neighboring Kenya, drawing widespread concern in East Africa. Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, dubbed 'the tweeting general' of Uganda, in recent months had sparked anger among some Ugandans who see his frequent posts on Twitter as provocative and sometimes even dangerous. ...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
Leader Telegram

Solomons wanted China references removed before signing US deal

CANBERRA, Australia — The Solomon Islands refused to sign the U.S. government’s Pacific partnership deal until “indirect” references to the Chinese government were removed, with Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele saying his country did not want to “choose sides.” The U.S. government announced the signing of a landmark agreement between Washington and the leaders of 14 Pacific nations on September 30, which included increased cooperation on maritime security, climate change and economic development. ...
WORLD
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:01 a.m. EDT

Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground during a drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike Guam. The explosion panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as...
WORLD
Leader Telegram

Oscar winners chop off their hair for protesters in Iran

PARIS (AP) — Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French stars of screen and music, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran. “For freedom,” Binoche said as she hacked a large handful of hair off the top of her head with a pair of scissors, before brandishing it in front of the camera. ...
PROTESTS
Leader Telegram

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Oct. 4 The Washington Post on the NFL hiring (or not hiring) Black coaches “Black Coaches in the National Football League: Superior Performance, Inferior Opportunities.” That was the title of a 2002 report by famed attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. and civil rights lawyer Cyrus Mehri...
NFL
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
468
Followers
6K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy