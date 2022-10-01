Read full article on original website
Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd Home Run Reveals Identity
The well-positioned fan came up with the prized souvenir on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.
Experts Estimate Value of Judge’s No. 62 Home Run Ball
The historic keepsake is estimated to fetch well over seven figures on the open market.
Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected
Things turned from bad to worse for the fan who jumped off the rails in an attempt to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with the New York Yankees. As Judge hit his 62nd dinger at the top of the first inning against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, several fans tried to get their hands […] The post Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown
The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: The Latest Update on Chris Taylor is Concerning
Taylor's neck issue might be a little more serious than we all thought but it still remains "minor" for now.
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
thecomeback.com
San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game
The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
Fan who caught Judge's 62nd HR unsure what he'll do with it
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
Yankees Suffer Unfortunate Injury Blow Ahead Of Playoffs
The New York Yankees' bullpen suffered another blow today prior to the start of the American League playoffs. Relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio, who performed solidly in his rookie season in the Bronx, is going on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. Marinaccio was removed from Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to the issue.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor gets brutally honest about performance in series sweep at the hands of Braves
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets no longer have sole control of their chances to win the National League East division crown after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series that conclude Sunday with a 5-3 New York loss. The Mets are now trailing the Braves two games in the division. A combination of a Mets loss and a Braves win during each team’s final regular season series would mean that Atlanta will once again be given the division title for the fifth year in a row.
Aaron Judge has company as Gerrit Cole topples wild Yankees record
Aaron Judge is not the only one who set a new single-season record during the second game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers Tuesday. Gerrit Cole also smashed a Yankees franchise record, as he is now New York’s all-time single-season strikeout record-holder. Gerrit...
Roberts: Mets’ weak trade deadline cost them NL East crown
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” dug into the New York Mets’ issues, placing blame on the front office for a lackluster trade deadline costing them the NL East and potentially a playoff run.
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
numberfire.com
Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup
The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
Yankees announcer Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez to call postseason games for ESPN
Just when you thought the KayRod Cast was done for the season. Sports Business Journal reports YES Network announcer Michael Kay and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez will be returning for the playoffs. Kay and Rodriguez are both under contract to return next year for another slate of...
MLB Odds: Mets vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Check out our MLB odds series for our Mets Braves prediction and pick. Chris Bassitt goes to the mound for the Mets, while Charlie Morton starts for the Braves in this huge game. We’ll tackle the pitching matchup in a moment,...
Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?
By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reveals Which WR Could Be ‘Big Factor’ by Midseason
There are many unique gems in the Seattle Seahawks receiving room, and second-year receiver Dee Eskridge is no exception. However, on a Seattle offense under quarterback Geno Smith that is just now finding its footing four games in, Eskridge's numbers have left more to be desired after he showed flashes as a rookie last season.
