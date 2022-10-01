Read full article on original website
Woman dies after shooting near Richlawn Avenue Wednesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman has died following a shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue. Police said the woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
Buffalo man sentenced for burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man is going to prison for burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue in February 2021. Edward W. Jackson Jr. was sentenced to an indeterminate three to six years in prison. He was sentenced as a second felony offender. On February 15, 2021, Jackson unlawfully entered an apartment on […]
2 hospitalized in crash involving school bus, SUV on Bailey Avenue
The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m.
Police identify man killed in crash on Seneca Street near Elk Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 77-year-old Buffalo man, identified as Arthur Rush, died Monday afternoon after a crash. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Seneca Street near Elk Street. Buffalo Police accident investigators said a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling westbound on Seneca when...
Man killed in Seneca Street crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Seneca Street and Elk Street.
Girl, 17, in stable condition after shooting on Schuele Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenage girl is recovering and is listed in stable condition after she was shot Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, between Northland Avenue and East Ferry Street. That's where a 17-year-old girl was shot, according to detectives with the Buffalo Police Department.
Teen accused of stabbing girl at Buffalo school indicted
The teen accused of stabbing her, who was charged with second-degree assault, is scheduled to be back in court on November 1.
8 people being assisted by the Red Cross following fire in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eight people are being assisted by the Red Cross following a fire early Tuesday morning. Buffalo Fire Department responded to a call just after 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Plymouth Avenue. A fire started in the attic of a house, according to investigators. Firefighters...
Lewiston Police arrest Niagara Falls man in connection to deadly hit-and-run
Lewiston police say they've arrested and charged a Niagara Falls man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.
North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Electric scooters have hit the streets of North Tonawanda. The city is partnering with the company “Bird” to bring the scooters to the Western New York community. North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec (D) joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about the partnership and the rollout. You can watch […]
Buffalo police investigating shooting of 17-year-old
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police say they responded to a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, where they say a 17-year-old Buffalo girl was shot. She was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
16-year-old arrested after fights outside McKinley High School
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 16-year-old male student was arrested after fights broke out outside McKinley High School Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the school right after classes were dismissed for the day. BPD said the student is facing charges of obstruction and resisting...
One airlifted after I-90 crash near Blasdell
BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was airlifted to ECMC after a tractor trailer rear-ended a flatbed tow truck on I-90 on Tuesday afternoon, police said. According to New York State Police, the accident happened near the Blasdell interchange on the eastbound side of the highway around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. There was still congestion on […]
Rescue made at Erie Basin Marina Tuesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat rescue was made at the Erie Basin Marina on Tuesday night, according to the US Coast Guard. A distress call was made from the waters just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, as a boat had gone into shallow waters and landed in a rocky area. Lake Erie Towing and law […]
Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
Shooting sends teenage girl to hospital in Buffalo
A teenage girl is hospitalized following a weekend shooting here in Buffalo. Police say that a 17 year old girl was attacked on Schuele Avenue around 10:30 Sunday morning.
Wanted: Police In WNY Need Your Help Finding These 9 Suspects
Police in Buffalo and Western New York need your help finding these suspects. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering rewards that lead to the capture and arrest of these 9 people. Please do not try to apprehend any suspect yourself. Each of these 9 suspects is considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Judge finds Buffalo man guilty of assault
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo man was found guilty of one count of assault in the second degree.
Teen indicted in school stabbing
A 16 year old student has been indicted in connection with a stabbing incident at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management last month. The teen has been charged with felony assault.
