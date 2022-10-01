ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Woman dies after shooting near Richlawn Avenue Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman has died following a shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. near Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue. Police said the woman was shot while sitting inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 61-year-old Buffalo man is going to prison for burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue in February 2021. Edward W. Jackson Jr. was sentenced to an indeterminate three to six years in prison. He was sentenced as a second felony offender. On February 15, 2021, Jackson unlawfully entered an apartment on […]
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Girl, 17, in stable condition after shooting on Schuele Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenage girl is recovering and is listed in stable condition after she was shot Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, between Northland Avenue and East Ferry Street. That's where a 17-year-old girl was shot, according to detectives with the Buffalo Police Department.
BUFFALO, NY
#Shooting#Michigan Avenue#Police#Violent Crime#Minnie Gillette Drive
News 4 Buffalo

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Electric scooters have hit the streets of North Tonawanda. The city is partnering with the company “Bird” to bring the scooters to the Western New York community. North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec (D) joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to talk about the partnership and the rollout. You can watch […]
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating shooting of 17-year-old

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday morning. Police say they responded to a call at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, where they say a 17-year-old Buffalo girl was shot. She was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One airlifted after I-90 crash near Blasdell

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was airlifted to ECMC after a tractor trailer rear-ended a flatbed tow truck on I-90 on Tuesday afternoon, police said. According to New York State Police, the accident happened near the Blasdell interchange on the eastbound side of the highway around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. There was still congestion on […]
BLASDELL, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Rescue made at Erie Basin Marina Tuesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boat rescue was made at the Erie Basin Marina on Tuesday night, according to the US Coast Guard. A distress call was made from the waters just before 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, as a boat had gone into shallow waters and landed in a rocky area. Lake Erie Towing and law […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

Teen indicted in school stabbing

A 16 year old student has been indicted in connection with a stabbing incident at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management last month. The teen has been charged with felony assault.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
