Read full article on original website
Related
Tia Mowry Announces Sad Relationship News
In Hollywood, it seems that — unlike many romantic comedies or fairy tale movies — not all love stories have a happy ending. In fact, by June 2022, Cosmopolitan reported that there were over two dozen celebrity breakups in this year alone. Some of the more notable Hollywood breakups this year have been Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, as well as Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet — but now another long-term celebrity couple is joining the list of this year's relationship casualties.
The Documentary You Never Knew Morgan Freeman Narrated
There's only one Morgan Freeman. With over 100 acting credits to his name, alongside a handful of directing and producing roles, too, he has more than made his mark on the industry during his lengthy and celebrated career — although, shockingly, he only has one Oscar to date. It took a long time for Hollywood to recognize Freeman's greatness, with The Hollywood Reporter pointing out that his breakout film role, in "Street Smart," came about when the actor was almost 50.
How Much Is Neil Patrick Harris Really Worth?
You may know Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson or Doogie Howser or even Hedwig Robinson — and all of his hard work portraying some of our favorite characters has contributed to his net worth of $50 million, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth. While the majority of Harris' earnings have come from various acting endeavors on the small screen, the big screen, and the stage, Harris has also been involved in producing television shows, directing plays, and voice acting. Along with these various Hollywood endeavors, he has profited from writing best-selling books, participating in ad campaigns, and even creating a couple of board games.
The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt
There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
The Wedding Gift Queen Elizabeth Gave Camilla Parker Bowles And Her First Husband
We are all familiar with King Charles III's life before he tied the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort. He was married to Princess Diana — one of the most beloved figures in royal history — for over a decade, before a very public split took over the royal news cycle and the years to come (via Vogue).
Dolly Parton Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Friend Loretta Lynn
Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."
Loretta Lynn's Last Instagram Post Feels Especially Heartbreaking Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The heartbreaking death of country music icon Loretta Lynn was announced on the morning of October 4. She was 90 years old. As the singer's family wrote on her official social media accounts, "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning ... in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills." Accompanying the announcement was a recent photograph of Lynn smiling and playing her guitar. The beloved "Coal Miner's Daughter" was a "symbol of rural resilience," according to The New York Times, a country star remembered for her humble Kentucky origins and unrivaled determination.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Truth About Loretta Lynn's Friendship With Dolly Parton
As tributes pour in for the late Loretta Lynn, her contemporaries like Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Miranda Lambert have been paying their respects. Sissy Spacek, who portrayed Lynn in the 1980 film "Coal Miner's Daughter," also shared her memories of the singer, whom she considered a close friend. "The world lost a magnificent human being," she said in a statement to Deadline. "Loretta Lynn was a great artist, a strong and resilient country music pioneer and a precious friend."
Here's What Tamera Mowry-Housley Had To Say About Tia Filing For Divorce From Cory Hardrict
Tia announced yesterday that she's divorcing Cory after 14 years of marriage and two children together.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Simran Sethi On Future Of ABC Drama Amid Ellen Pompeo Pullback & New Cast Additions
Greys Anatomy is heading into a transformational season. Star Ellen Pompeo is scaling back her on-screen presence to eight episodes, signaling a potential departure of her character Meredith which has been the heart of the medical drama since the start. Meanwhile, five new actors are joining as interns in one of the show’s biggest cast infusions ever, reminiscent of the Grey’s pilot that introduced Meredith and her fellow wide-eyed interns. So is Season 19 setting the stage for a revamped Grey’s Anatomy: The Next Generation or could it be its last chapter? “No decisions have been made at this time, but we...
The Reason King Charles Was Allegedly Jealous Of Kate Middleton
When William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, got engaged in 2010, they had been dating for about eight years. Their engagement was met with a great deal of support from family and friends, including William's father, King Charles. At the time, Charles said that he was "delighted" to hear that his son was getting married, according to The Guardian. "They have been practicing long enough ... it makes me feel very old," he joked. Meanwhile, Camilla, the queen consort, was also elated with the news. "It's brilliant, isn't it? It's absolutely wonderful," she said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ethan Plath Is Getting Mixed Reactions For Blatantly Shading Kim
There's no recipe better for must-see reality television than family conflict, and TLC's "Welcome to Plathville" definitely delivers. The first season in 2019 focused on the marriage of Kim and Barry Plath, who raised their nine children in rural Georgia. Their kids were not only homeschooled, but were so sheltered that they had never watched TV or tried soda. As the kids continued to grow up on-screen, they began to rebel against their parents. By Season 4 of "Welcome to Plathville," Kim and Barry announced their intention to divorce, and the strained relationship between Kim and Olivia — the wife of Kim and Barry's oldest son Ethan — continued to be a large part of the plot as it has since the beginning.
Of All Hilary Duff's Looks - This Stands Above The Rest
Hilary Duff is probably one of the most famous Disney stars and easily one of the most recognizable. The singer and actress made a name for herself when she landed the role of a lifetime as Lizzie McGuire — a relatable, clumsy teenager facing the awkward hardships of growing up. The show was a big enough hit that it even spawned its own award-winning movie, aptly titled "The Lizzie McGuire Movie." The blockbuster film was filled with all the fashion staples of the early 2000s including gelled hair, tube tops, mini-skirts, and knee-high socks.
Amanda Schull On What It Was Like Working With Brennan Elliott On Hallmark's Marry Go Round
Hallmark's new film "Marry Go Round" brings us "Suits" alum Amanda Schull as Abby Foster, a successful executive and soon-to-be wife of the man of her dreams. Things go south when she finds out that there was an issue in her divorce process and she is still legally married to her high school sweetheart, Luke, played by "Strong Medicine"'s Brennan Elliott (via Hallmark Channel). A recipe for disaster, perhaps?
How Celebrities Ensured Loretta Lynn's Final Birthday Was One For The Books
The music world is mourning the heartbreaking death of country music legend Loretta Lynn, who passed away at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," her family wrote in a statement to the Associated Press.
ABC Reshapes Year-Round Development With 2 Defined Cycles As Net’s Simran Sethi Talks ‘Abbott Elementary’ Effect, Hopes For ‘Alaska Daily’
Year-round development for the broadcast networks became something of a buzz phrase during Covid as the likes of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC battled the pandemic to get new shows on the air. But plans were afoot at a number of these linear networks before the world changed in March 2020 to try and become less reliant on the traditional pilot parade. ABC is now refreshing its plans to introduce clear first and second cycle development routes for shows to air in the fall and midseason as the industry comes out of the pandemic. Essentially, its first cycle development is looking for...
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
Here's Where Marilyn Monroe's Iconic White Dress Ended Up
Marilyn Monroe is a cultural icon. Although she tragically passed away 60 years ago — her final words were heartbreaking — she has remained one of the most recognizable and popular figures in pop culture (via Euro News). The legendary actress still has an active fan club, called...
Are Harry And Meghan Upgrading To An Even Bigger And Pricier Estate?
After stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have settled into a new life in California. "They have a big support network there ... It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based. Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria," a source told Vanity Fair of the couple's U.S. life.
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0