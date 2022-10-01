Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor
Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
Tiffany Jackson dead at 37: Basketball world mourns WNBA star and Texas Longhorns legend
BASKETBALL is mourning the loss of former University of Texas star Tiffany Jackson, who has died at the age of just 37. The Longhorns legend was a three-time All-American and the number five overall pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft. Jackson's journey to the top began at high school in...
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy
After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
Texas Basketball Great Tiffany Jackson Dies at 37
The three-time All-American left an indelible impact on the Longhorns program.
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach
Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released
College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
Nick Saban Criticized for Postgame Interview With Reporter
The Alabama coach appeared to criticize Jenny Dell of CBS for not asking about the team, although she did exactly that.
Former Texas Longhorns standout, 9-year WNBA veteran Tiffany Jackson dies at age 37
The University of Texas Women’s Basketball program announced through a press release that Tiffany Jackson, a three-time All-American and nine-year WNBA veteran, died after battling breast cancer since 2015. She was 37 years old. Jackson’s decorated career at Texas remains one of the program’s brightest in its history. She’s...
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
Tyler Parker, 2025 viral sensation nicknamed 'Teen Hulk,' blown away by 'really special' USC Trojans visit
Santa Margarita Catholic (California) defensive lineman Tyler Parker has already had quite a journey during the recruiting process. A shirtless photo of the high school sophomore went viral, which led to dozens of nationally-distributed articles, the nickname "Teen Hulk" and an appearance on ...
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL
Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week. The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Nick Saban snaps on Alabama reporter after Jalen Milroe question before Texas A&M game
Alabama coach Nick Saban snapped on a reporter this week following a question centered around Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide's plan at quarterback ahead of Saturday night's game against Texas A&M. Milroe played 2.5 quarters against Arkansas after Bryce Young went to the medical tent with a shoulder injury.
Greg McElroy tabs Bryan Harsin as perfect fit for Colorado
Greg McElroy has the perfect head coaching candidate for the suddenly open Colorado head coaching position. With Karl Dorrell fired by the Buffaloes, the Pac-12 program will be on the search for a new leader. Evidently, McElroy believes Colorado should turn their attention to the SEC, looking to pry Bryan Harsin away from Auburn.
Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’
Here's what Deion Sanders thinks about being mentioned for Power Five head coaching jobs. The post Deion Sanders says being mentioned for Power Five jobs is ‘game changer’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Biggest 'Loser' Right Now
Paul Finebaum had the Oklahoma Sooners in his crosshairs on this week's ESPN college football podcast. Hopping on with Matt Barrie, Finebaum ripped coach Brett Venables and OU's winless start in Big-12 play. Calling them the biggest losers of the weekend:. There was really only one true loser in college...
Latest AP Poll released
The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 30-20 win over NC State on Saturday (...)
