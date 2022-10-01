ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup

This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
Engadget

Tesla debuts an actual, mechanical prototype of its Optimus robot

It seems like just yesterday that Elon Musk ushered a person in a spandex suit onto the Tesla AI Day 2021 stage and told us it was a robot — or at least would probably be one eventually. In the intervening 13 months, the company has apparently been hard at work, replacing the squishy bits from what crowd saw on stage with proper electronics and mechanizations. At this year's AI Day on Friday, Tesla unveiled the next iteration of its Optimus robotics platform and, well, at least there isn't still a person on the inside?
Autoweek.com

Optimus, Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Prototype, Uses Software from Its Cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a humanoid robot prototype during his company's AI day, demonstrating the company's advances in the field of robotics. The robot uses some software derived from Tesla's Autopilot to steer itself, and is powered by a 2.3-kWh battery. Tesla intends for the robot to be a...
CNBC

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda talks about why he isn't all-in on EVs — and what made him do a 'happy dance'

LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
Motley Fool

Better EV Stock: Rivian vs. Polestar

Rivian and Polestar are both backed by major automakers. Both EV makers will deliver tens of thousands of vehicles this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Hits New Amazon Low With $420 Discount

Though it was only announced a couple of months ago, we've already seen plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, most of which tend to involve trading in your existing phone and signing up for a lengthy plan with a major carrier. If you prefer to buy outright, Amazon is giving you the chance to score a direct discount on the unlocked phone itself, with prices slashed by as much as $420 right now. With prices from $1,500, this is the lowest we've seen the Galaxy Z Fold 4 go since its launch and, better yet, the deal actually knocks the 512GB variant down to the same price as the 256GB model so you can snag yourself a storage upgrade at no extra cost.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Tesla phasing out ultrasonic sensors as it moves toward a camera-only system

Tesla has announced that it's phasing out ultrasonic sensors (USS) used in its EVs to detect short-range obstacles, Electrek has reported. While other automakers use LiDAR, radar and other sensors on top of cameras, Elon Musk's company is determined to use only cameras in its Tesla Vision driver assistance system.
CARS
Autoblog

Tesla to stop using ultrasonic sensors later this year

Love or hate Elon Musk, there’s no denying that Tesla’s vehicles are impressive from a technical standpoint. Their electric drivetrains offer more range and power than almost anything else on sale today, but there are some real and reasonable concerns around its semi-autonomous driving functions. The automaker seems unfazed by the investigations and litigation, announcing Tuesday that it would remove a group of sensors from its cars going forward, leaving them only with cameras to navigate the world around them.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Optimus Robot Will Cost Less Than $20,000

Tesla isn't your average vehicle manufacturer. Piloted by the eccentric Elon Musk, the company has always done things differently. From the rear falcon doors found on the Model X to the latest Cybertruck claims, there's nothing conventional about the brand. This is evidenced by Tesla's latest reveal, the "Optimus" robot.
ELECTRONICS
Autoblog

Charge '67 is an electric AWD Mustang to fulfill your cyberpunk fantasies

If you like the idea of an electric car with modern features, but hate the way they all look like river pebbles, the Charge '67 may be the car for you. At first glance it looks like a 1967 Mustang fastback, but beneath the retro body is an electric AWD powertrain and one of those newfangled interiors with a big screen in the middle of it.
CARS
The Independent

Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine

An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
ENGINEERING

