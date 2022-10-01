Read full article on original website
I drove a Tesla Model Y and discovered 6 reasons not to buy Elon Musk's $66,000 electric SUV
Driving the Tesla Model Y showed me why people are so in love with Elon Musk's cars. Impressive as it may be, the Model Y SUV isn't the perfect electric SUV for everyone. If you need a comfy, plush ride and uncomplicated physical controls, it may be best to consider other models.
hypebeast.com
Elon Musk Revealed a Humanoid Robot and Interpol Issued a “Red Notice” for Terra Founder Do Kwon in This Week’s Tech Roundup
This week, the tech industry has rolled out a myriad of new hardware. On the consumer product side, C SEED showcased the world’s first foldable outdoor TV, and Elon Musk debuted a prototype for Tesla’s Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to complete household tasks. Intel, meanwhile, delivered its 13th-gen CPU family after a decade of development. And in the crypto-sphere, Interpol issued a Red Notice for the arrest of Terra founder Do Kwon.
Engadget
Tesla debuts an actual, mechanical prototype of its Optimus robot
It seems like just yesterday that Elon Musk ushered a person in a spandex suit onto the Tesla AI Day 2021 stage and told us it was a robot — or at least would probably be one eventually. In the intervening 13 months, the company has apparently been hard at work, replacing the squishy bits from what crowd saw on stage with proper electronics and mechanizations. At this year's AI Day on Friday, Tesla unveiled the next iteration of its Optimus robotics platform and, well, at least there isn't still a person on the inside?
Autoweek.com
Optimus, Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Prototype, Uses Software from Its Cars
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a humanoid robot prototype during his company's AI day, demonstrating the company's advances in the field of robotics. The robot uses some software derived from Tesla's Autopilot to steer itself, and is powered by a 2.3-kWh battery. Tesla intends for the robot to be a...
Elon Musk unveils humanoid ‘Optimus’ robot at Tesla’s AI Day
Tesla CEO Elon Musk showcased his much-touted humanoid robot “Optimus” at the electric vehicle maker’s “AI Day” event on Friday. The billionaire has said a robot business will be worth more than its cars, hoping to expand beyond self-driving vehicles that have not yet become a reality despite his repeated promises.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
CNBC
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda talks about why he isn't all-in on EVs — and what made him do a 'happy dance'
LAS VEGAS — Toyota Motor CEO Akio Toyoda last week simply stated what he would like his legacy to be: "I love cars." Just how the 66-year-old racer, car enthusiast and company scion will be remembered regarding his approach to all-electric vehicles compared to gas-powered performance cars, like the Supra, or hybrids, like the once-groundbreaking Prius, will play out in the years to come.
Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's Optimus Robot, Says It 'Can Actually Do a Lot More' as It Walks and Waves on Stage
Tesla has debuted a new humanoid robot with the help of CEO Elon Musk, who said he believes the technology could change millions of lives worldwide. Musk, 51, took the stage at AI Day 2022 Friday to help unveil a prototype of the robot, also known as Optimus, which uses Tesla's self-driving technology to function, according to CNN and CNBC.
Motley Fool
Better EV Stock: Rivian vs. Polestar
Rivian and Polestar are both backed by major automakers. Both EV makers will deliver tens of thousands of vehicles this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
ambcrypto.com
CNET
Tesla is ditching a key type of sensor. Here’s what that means for its vehicles.
Tesla said it would restore parking functionality for the sensor-less cars via a software update, but didn't provide a timeline for those updates. Deposit PhotosModel 3s and Ys produced after October won’t include ultrasonic sensors and will have reduced parking features for the short-term future.
Engadget
Tesla phasing out ultrasonic sensors as it moves toward a camera-only system
Tesla has announced that it's phasing out ultrasonic sensors (USS) used in its EVs to detect short-range obstacles, Electrek has reported. While other automakers use LiDAR, radar and other sensors on top of cameras, Elon Musk's company is determined to use only cameras in its Tesla Vision driver assistance system.
Autoblog
Tesla to stop using ultrasonic sensors later this year
Love or hate Elon Musk, there’s no denying that Tesla’s vehicles are impressive from a technical standpoint. Their electric drivetrains offer more range and power than almost anything else on sale today, but there are some real and reasonable concerns around its semi-autonomous driving functions. The automaker seems unfazed by the investigations and litigation, announcing Tuesday that it would remove a group of sensors from its cars going forward, leaving them only with cameras to navigate the world around them.
Tesla's Optimus Robot Will Cost Less Than $20,000
Tesla isn't your average vehicle manufacturer. Piloted by the eccentric Elon Musk, the company has always done things differently. From the rear falcon doors found on the Model X to the latest Cybertruck claims, there's nothing conventional about the brand. This is evidenced by Tesla's latest reveal, the "Optimus" robot.
Autoblog
Charge '67 is an electric AWD Mustang to fulfill your cyberpunk fantasies
If you like the idea of an electric car with modern features, but hate the way they all look like river pebbles, the Charge '67 may be the car for you. At first glance it looks like a 1967 Mustang fastback, but beneath the retro body is an electric AWD powertrain and one of those newfangled interiors with a big screen in the middle of it.
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
