Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Natrona County Coroner Investigates Death of Casper Man

The Natrona County Coroner, along with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the death of Calvin Aubin, 33, of Casper, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipps on Tuesday. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Two people dead after crash in Converse County

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming Highway Patrol Crash Investigation Team, is investigating a one vehicle roll over that resulted in two Fatalities. At about 11:50 AM on October 1, 2022, Converse County Deputies, Ambulance, and Fire responded to a one vehicle rollover near mile marker 26 on Cold Springs Road. While they were still enroute, Life Flight was requested.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
ETNA, WY
K2 Radio

ATTENTION: Missing Juvenile Last Seen in Casper on October 1st

The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagle. She is 15 years old, white female, 5'05", 105 lbs. Wagler was last seen in Casper, Wyoming on October 1st, 2022. She is believed to be headed towards Alaska. Wagler has changed her appearance to include...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

No snow yet: Casper about month behind average first freeze date

CASPER, Wyo. — While the first freeze in areas of Wyoming east of the Continental Divide tends to occur in September, many locations in the region have yet to see their first freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has yet to see...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Sunny skies expected in Casper through the weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect sunny or mostly sunny skies every day through Columbus Day, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach near 64 degrees, followed by a high near 69 degrees on Wednesday. On Thursday, Casper is expected to reach near 68 degrees, rounding out the work week with a high near 63 degrees on Friday, according to the NWS in Riverton.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/4/22–10/5/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Sheriff Warns Of New Arrest-Threat Scam

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new scam making the rounds using the threat of arrest if a resident doesn't pay up, according to a news release. "Phone scammers can be very convincing, and typically use intimidation tactics to scare you into sharing personal and...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Storms possible through Monday afternoon, then mostly sunny week for Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in Casper and on Casper Mountain through Monday afternoon, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storms are more likely on Casper Mountain, which has a 30% chance of rain on Monday alongside a 20%...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
LANDER, WY

