CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect sunny or mostly sunny skies every day through Columbus Day, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach near 64 degrees, followed by a high near 69 degrees on Wednesday. On Thursday, Casper is expected to reach near 68 degrees, rounding out the work week with a high near 63 degrees on Friday, according to the NWS in Riverton.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO