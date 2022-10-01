Read full article on original website
Moose on the loose: Moose in Natrona County evades Game and Fish Department during relocation attempt
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — In recent weeks, social media has been abuzz after a wild moose was spotted in the Evansville area. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department took swift action to relocate the animal to the wilderness, but after subduing it, the moose managed to escape and is once again at large in and around Natrona County.
Natrona County Coroner Investigates Death of Casper Man
The Natrona County Coroner, along with the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, is investigating the death of Calvin Aubin, 33, of Casper, according to a news release from Coroner James Whipps on Tuesday. Next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been conducted.
Two people dead after crash in Converse County
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Converse County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wyoming Highway Patrol Crash Investigation Team, is investigating a one vehicle roll over that resulted in two Fatalities. At about 11:50 AM on October 1, 2022, Converse County Deputies, Ambulance, and Fire responded to a one vehicle rollover near mile marker 26 on Cold Springs Road. While they were still enroute, Life Flight was requested.
Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
ATTENTION: Missing Juvenile Last Seen in Casper on October 1st
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagle. She is 15 years old, white female, 5'05", 105 lbs. Wagler was last seen in Casper, Wyoming on October 1st, 2022. She is believed to be headed towards Alaska. Wagler has changed her appearance to include...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (10/3/22–10/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
(UPDATED) Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Edgerton woman
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County sheriff’s investigators and the coroner’s office are jointly investigating the death of Edgerton resident Kim Blackman. Sheriff’s deputies responded around 11:16 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 to a call for a deceased person at a residence on the 300 block of North 2nd Street in Edgerton, according to call logs.
Slides, leisure pool close at Casper Family Aquatic Center due to broken pump
CASPER, Wyo. — The leisure pool and slides at the Casper Family Aquatic Center are closed due to a broken pump, and repairs are expected to take about a week, the City of Casper said in a press release Monday. The closure includes the lazy river and play features...
Casper–Mills agreement for animal shelter services extended through June 2024
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized a memorandum of understanding between the City of Casper and the City of Mills regarding animal shelter services. The City of Casper provided animal shelter services to both the Town of Evansville and the City of Mills under short-term...
No snow yet: Casper about month behind average first freeze date
CASPER, Wyo. — While the first freeze in areas of Wyoming east of the Continental Divide tends to occur in September, many locations in the region have yet to see their first freeze of the season, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper has yet to see...
(VIDEO) Casper City Council to consider new sports facility lease, armored police vehicle, Metro service for Mills, and more
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will consider approving a lease agreement that would allow for the nonprofit WYO Complex to construct and operate a new ~$31 million indoor sports complex on city-owned land near the Ford Wyoming Center. The City Council will also consider authorizing...
Sunny skies expected in Casper through the weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect sunny or mostly sunny skies every day through Columbus Day, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Tuesday’s high is expected to reach near 64 degrees, followed by a high near 69 degrees on Wednesday. On Thursday, Casper is expected to reach near 68 degrees, rounding out the work week with a high near 63 degrees on Friday, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/4/22–10/5/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
Federal fugitive charged with multi-vehicle smash-up, discharging firearm, fleeing Casper police
CASPER, Wyo. — A 33-year-old man pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor charges in circuit court Monday after Casper police say he crashed into two vehicles, discharged a firearm into the air, and fled from police on foot. The defendant, Kyle Barrus, also has a fugitive warrant for his...
Driver dies, passenger injured in rollover crash on Wyoming Highway 28 on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A driver died and a passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Wyoming Highway 28 near Lander, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 6:54 p.m. Wednesday. It...
Natrona County Sheriff Warns Of New Arrest-Threat Scam
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new scam making the rounds using the threat of arrest if a resident doesn't pay up, according to a news release. "Phone scammers can be very convincing, and typically use intimidation tactics to scare you into sharing personal and...
Storms possible through Monday afternoon, then mostly sunny week for Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in Casper and on Casper Mountain through Monday afternoon, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storms are more likely on Casper Mountain, which has a 30% chance of rain on Monday alongside a 20%...
Casper City Council votes 8–1 in favor of armored police vehicle purchase, with Gamroth dissenting
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted 8–1 in favor of authorizing the $168,872 purchase of a Lenco BearCat G2 armored vehicle for use by the Casper Police Department. Councilmember Kyle Gamroth was the dissenting vote and explained his reasoning during discussion ahead of the...
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
