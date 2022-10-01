ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars

CNET

You Really Should Check Out Netflix's Hidden Menu. Here's Where to Find It

If you find yourself spending more time scrolling through Netflix than watching movies and TV, there's a better way. You don't have to be stuck at the mercy of the algorithm or the newish two-thumbs-up like option. If you're sick of seeing the same list of TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before, you know it's not the best way to find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Hits New Amazon Low With $420 Discount

Though it was only announced a couple of months ago, we've already seen plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals, most of which tend to involve trading in your existing phone and signing up for a lengthy plan with a major carrier. If you prefer to buy outright, Amazon is giving you the chance to score a direct discount on the unlocked phone itself, with prices slashed by as much as $420 right now. With prices from $1,500, this is the lowest we've seen the Galaxy Z Fold 4 go since its launch and, better yet, the deal actually knocks the 512GB variant down to the same price as the 256GB model so you can snag yourself a storage upgrade at no extra cost.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Netflix Makes an Apple and Amazon Mistake it Can't Afford to Copy

People subscribe to streaming video services because they want to watch shows that are exclusive to that platform. It's a simple formula that Netflix (NFLX) used to understand really well. In the early days of Netflix evolving from sending people DVDs to providing streaming programming, the company did that by...
BUSINESS
CNET

Disney Plus Relaunches on PS5, With Support for 4K HDR Playback

If you've been lamenting the quality of the 1,080p stream of your favorite Disney Plus Star Wars and Marvel shows on your PS5, your time to celebrate has come. You can now download the Disney Plus app on Sony's next-gen PlayStation and stream content in 4K HDR, the streaming service said Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Hottest Holiday Toys of 2022

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Only the North Pole knows the true toy stats, but we have a pretty great list of the hottest toys this holiday shopping season. There are some exciting new additions this year, from a DIY...
SHOPPING
CNET

Elon Musk's Tesla Bot Isn't as Stupid as You Might Think

When watching Tesla debut its humanoid Optimus robot at AI Day 2022, it's entirely fair to be skeptical about the company's grand plans. The robot's shuffling gait was plodding compared with the exciting parkour and flips of Boston Dynamics' Atlas, and Tesla has missed many deadlines bringing its full self-driving technology to its cars.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Gotham Knights: Hands-On With the Latest Open-World DC Action Game

Gotham Knights follows four of the caped crusader's allies as they deal with a post-Batman Gotham City. The Dark Knight is dead, and Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin all vie to continue his mission, patrolling Gotham City and taking down criminals. The game launches on Oct. 21 and will...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Lenovo's Simple Smart Clock Essential Is Down to a New $30 Low at Amazon

If you're still slapping a dusty alarm clock with a brass bell on top, you should know that alarm clocks have gotten much smarter, just like everything else. Lenovo makes a series of smart clocks like the Smart Clock 2 and the original Lenovo Smart Clock. The brand also has a simpler version of the smart clock with just the essential features. Right now the second-generation version of the Smart Clock Essential is on sale for just $30 at Amazon. That's close to 60% off its usual price and a new all-time low for it. The deal is matched at Best Buy, too.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS News

M&Ms introduces first new character in more than a decade: Purple

Mars has introduced its first new M&M character in more than a decade. The new purple "spokescandy" is a peanut M&M designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity, the brand's parent company Mars said in a press release. Purple joins the company's other characters, Red, Yellow, Green, Brown, Orange and Blue,...
BUSINESS
CNET

Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Event: Cosmoem, Bonuses and More

Pokemon Go is ushering in October with a cosmic-themed event called Evolving Stars. The event is underway until Oct. 11 and introduces a new Pokemon to add to your collection: Cosmoem. On top of that, the next leg of the Season of Light's Special Research story is now available, and there are new Collection Challenges and Field Research tasks to complete.
VIDEO GAMES
Gizmodo

Thanks, Cartoon Network, for 30 Years of Being You

We here at io9 have talked at length about cartoons, whether it’s cartoons from our childhoods that we’ve loved, or more recent ones that deserve a wider spotlight. And when it comes to western animation, you can’t talk about it without talking about one channel in particular.
TV SERIES
CNET

Every James Bond Movie Hits Amazon Prime for Series' 60th Anniversary

We'll call it From Seattle With Love. The 25 James Bond films landed in Amazon Prime Video Wednesday to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the movie franchise built around author Ian Fleming's iconic superspy. Pacific Northwest-based Amazon said last week. Series opener Dr. No opened in UK theaters on Oct....
MOVIES
CNET

'House of the Dragon:' Laenor Velaryon's Surprising Twist, Explained

Circumstances were looking pretty grim for Laenor Velaryon about 99% through episode 7 of House of the Dragon. But in a surprise twist, the husband of Rhaenyra Targaryen took a more fortunate path. The exact steps to this point weren't totally clear, although in hindsight they were foreshadowed in several choice conversations beforehand.
TV SERIES
Engadget

ABC, ESPN and other Disney networks go dark on Dish and Sling TV

Disney-owned channels including local ABC stations, ESPN, FX and 17 others are no longer available on and . Dish says wanted almost $1 billion more to extend their carriage contract, which expired at 3AM ET on October 1st. As a result, Dish had to remove Disney's channels from both platforms for the time being. As is usually the case in these situations, both sides are blaming each other for the blackout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

2022 Ford GT LM Edition Pays Homage to Past Le Mans Victories

Production on the current-generation Ford GT ends later this year, but before Ford sends its supercar off into the sunset, it has one last exclusive special edition lined up for fans of racing. Ford on Wednesday introduced the 2022 GT LM Edition. As you may have guessed, LM stands for...
CARS

