Toledo, OH

13abc.com

World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month. The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

“Trash or Treat” with Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we’re approaching Halloween and the holiday season, you might be seeing more trash around your neighborhood. Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful is encouraging you to pick up that trash, and they’re even offering the supplies. “It’s all in the name,” says Adam Cassi,...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

LC4 to host dog fostering event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is hosting a dog fostering event this weekend. The fostering event will take place on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LC4 located at 410 S. Erie St. According to LC4, the event aims to reduce the...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Museum of Art to host block party

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art is hosting a block party on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The party was created to celebrate art, culture and community in Toledo. There will be art demonstrations, hands-on activities, kids programming and music all for free.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fall family fun at Country Lane Tree Farm in Genoa

ProMedica Dr. Jessica Burns stops by the The Nine to talk about annual mammogram screenings. DIY on The 9: Make & Take rain barrels with Heather. The Lucas soil and water conservation district and rain garden initiative are offering community members one more opportunity this fall to make a rain barrel. Heather Pollauf shows us how efficient a rain barrel can be!
GENOA, OH
13abc.com

Salvation Army/Toys For Tots Christmas Assistance registration open October 17

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army and the Marines Toys for Tots programs begin accepting applications for Christmas assistance beginning Monday, October 17. All applicants will need to register virtually. Those wishing to apply may visit salvationarmyassistance.org. Applicants must have a valid email address and be a Lucas County resident. Only one application per household will be accepted.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Jeep Fest founders named grand marshals for Blade Holiday Parade

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jerry Huber and Bruce Baumhower have been named grand marshals of this year’s annual Blade Holiday Parade, sponsored by Yark Automotive Group and the Distinguished Clown Corps. Founders and organizers of the popular Jeep Fest in Toledo, Huber and Baumhower have agreed to shift from...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The One Village Council, residents, and other stakeholders want to be able to shop and utilize the Manhattan Plaza without fearing for their safety. The One Village Council invited the Manhattan Plaza owner, Mr. Masoud Yono, and the Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral to a community meeting on Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

A fan who became a friend shares fond memories of Loretta Lynn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The queen of country music died at the age of 90 in her Tennessee home, Tuesday. Loretta Lynn impacted people around the world and made quite the impression on Toledoan Rick Cornett. Cornett first saw Lynn in 1973 at the age of 10. He went on...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Building Better Schools: Perrysburg Schools unleashes new wellness advocate

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - School can be strenuous for students, and Perrysburg School District aims to prioritize attendance, academics, and mental health with its new team for social-emotional learning. The school district is unleashing three facility dogs to encourage mental and emotional wellness. “Every interaction is positive, it is igniting...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill

MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Two Cedar Point guests charged with public indecency at Halloweekends

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two 38-year-olds were arrested at Cedar Point after a 17-year-old recorded them engaged in a sex act while waiting in line for the Freak Show haunted house attraction Friday night. The witness showed the video to Sandusky Police officers, who arrested the two for public indecency....
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
ROSSFORD, OH

