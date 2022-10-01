Read full article on original website
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month. The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many...
“Trash or Treat” with Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we’re approaching Halloween and the holiday season, you might be seeing more trash around your neighborhood. Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful is encouraging you to pick up that trash, and they’re even offering the supplies. “It’s all in the name,” says Adam Cassi,...
LC4 to host dog fostering event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is hosting a dog fostering event this weekend. The fostering event will take place on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LC4 located at 410 S. Erie St. According to LC4, the event aims to reduce the...
Toledo Museum of Art to host block party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Museum of Art is hosting a block party on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The party was created to celebrate art, culture and community in Toledo. There will be art demonstrations, hands-on activities, kids programming and music all for free.
National spotlight on Adrian shelter in an effort to raise money and awareness about homeless pets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are a lot of pets waiting for their forever home in shelters and rescues in our area. Many organizations are seeing an increase in numbers right now. The Lenawee Humane Society was in the national spotlight Tuesday for a special fundraiser that will help bring...
Fall family fun at Country Lane Tree Farm in Genoa
ProMedica Dr. Jessica Burns stops by the The Nine to talk about annual mammogram screenings. DIY on The 9: Make & Take rain barrels with Heather. The Lucas soil and water conservation district and rain garden initiative are offering community members one more opportunity this fall to make a rain barrel. Heather Pollauf shows us how efficient a rain barrel can be!
Salvation Army/Toys For Tots Christmas Assistance registration open October 17
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army and the Marines Toys for Tots programs begin accepting applications for Christmas assistance beginning Monday, October 17. All applicants will need to register virtually. Those wishing to apply may visit salvationarmyassistance.org. Applicants must have a valid email address and be a Lucas County resident. Only one application per household will be accepted.
Jeep Fest founders named grand marshals for Blade Holiday Parade
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jerry Huber and Bruce Baumhower have been named grand marshals of this year’s annual Blade Holiday Parade, sponsored by Yark Automotive Group and the Distinguished Clown Corps. Founders and organizers of the popular Jeep Fest in Toledo, Huber and Baumhower have agreed to shift from...
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
Pup stuck no more: Dog trapped in Defiance County pipe saved
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple first responders in Defiance County worked together to save a dog stuck in a pipe Tuesday afternoon. The dog, Ozzy, was shown with just its head and neck sticking out of a pipe on the side of a road in a picture posted to the Defiance County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
One Village Council concerned about shopper safety at Manhattan Plaza
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The One Village Council, residents, and other stakeholders want to be able to shop and utilize the Manhattan Plaza without fearing for their safety. The One Village Council invited the Manhattan Plaza owner, Mr. Masoud Yono, and the Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral to a community meeting on Tuesday.
A fan who became a friend shares fond memories of Loretta Lynn
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The queen of country music died at the age of 90 in her Tennessee home, Tuesday. Loretta Lynn impacted people around the world and made quite the impression on Toledoan Rick Cornett. Cornett first saw Lynn in 1973 at the age of 10. He went on...
Former head of Toledo Humane Society now director of shelter hit by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Florida (WTVG) - Twenty dogs are the only animals left at the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, Florida. Others were safely evacuated by rescue organizations and volunteers after the dogs and cats rode out Hurricane Ian in the shelter. “We had a 175 dogs and cats...
Building Better Schools: Perrysburg Schools unleashes new wellness advocate
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - School can be strenuous for students, and Perrysburg School District aims to prioritize attendance, academics, and mental health with its new team for social-emotional learning. The school district is unleashing three facility dogs to encourage mental and emotional wellness. “Every interaction is positive, it is igniting...
Bringing back the giant Lake Erie sturgeon; stocking Maumee River and maybe the Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The painstaking effort to replenish the decimated lake sturgeon population in Lake Erie has shown early signs of success, but it will be decades before biologists know if they have accomplished their mission. The once abundant giant of Lake Erie used to spawn in many of...
Toledo Police to be featured in documentary series “On Patrol: Live”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department announced Tuesday it will be appearing in the television documentary series “On Patrol: Live.”. “On Patrol: Live” airs on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on REELZ. TPD says starting on Oct. 7, film crews will...
Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill
MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
Two Cedar Point guests charged with public indecency at Halloweekends
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two 38-year-olds were arrested at Cedar Point after a 17-year-old recorded them engaged in a sex act while waiting in line for the Freak Show haunted house attraction Friday night. The witness showed the video to Sandusky Police officers, who arrested the two for public indecency....
Alleged cheating fishermen won Rossford’s Walleye Roundup in April
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - During the Rossford Walleye Roundup in April 2022, the team with the heaviest combined weight of fish won $10,000. Those winners were Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky, the same two allegedly exposed as cheaters over the weekend in a separate tournament near Cleveland. “We did think...
Two local companies are successfully preventing catalytic converter thefts with their inventions
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo continues to see scores of catalytic converters ripped off. Thieves can easily access them on most cars. All crooks have to do is shimmy underneath your car, cut a few wires and be gone. Most people don’t think there is anything we can do to...
