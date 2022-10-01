ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, IL

WAND TV

Family displaced after residential fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

House fire sparks in Decatur

DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

New truck stop opening up in Riverton

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
RIVERTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

No one hurt after pipeline fire near Waverly

WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) — Officials are working to find out what caused a fire at a natural gas pipeline early Monday morning. The Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management said first responders were called to Panhandle Road, which is south of Waverly, at about 12:30 a.m. Officials quickly shut...
WAVERLY, IL
foxillinois.com

Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
recordpatriot.com

Pipeline explosion early Monday rocks rural Morgan County

A fire early Monday at a natural gas pipeline south of Waverly forced some rural residents to be evacuated while multiple fire departments, including Sangamon County's, battled the blaze. Around five homes were vacated just past midnight Monday, with residents beings displaced for about an hour, according to Phil McCarty,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

One Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes Into House

Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a house Tuesday morning. Jacksonville Police were called to the 1100 block of West State Street at approximately 8:30 Thursday morning after West Central Dispatch received a call from a resident who advised that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian and their house.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur's Halloween hours

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Person extracted from car following I-72 incident

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Elderly Atwood man killed in Coles County crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An elderly man was killed in a Coles County crash. Gary Phillips, 81, of Atwood died after a three-vehicle crash that included a tractor on Rt. 45 at approximately 1480 N. Deputies said around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Phillips was travelling North on Rt. 45 and...
COLES COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Auburn Residents Under Water Use Restrictions Till Further Notice

Residents in the Greater Auburn area are being asked to conserve water due to what officials are calling a major water break in the Otter Lake system. According to an announcement this afternoon, City of Auburn employees are assisting the Otter Lake Water Commission to repair a 16” transmission line that feeds several towns.
AUBURN, IL
WCIA

Decatur police looking for robbery suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery case. The robbery happened on Sept. 25 on North Drive. Police said an elderly, disabled man was sitting on his front porch when another man walked up and began asking for money. The suspect then walked onto […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmay.com

Landfill Fire Breaks Out; No Damage Or Injuries Reported

There was no significant damage and no injuries from a fire this week at the Republic Services landfill on Sandhill Road in Springfield. The fire broke out in a section of the landfill measuring roughly 100 feet by 100 feet. No structures were involved or exposed. Landfill crews used bulldozers to cover the burning trash with dirt in order to extinguish the flames.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

