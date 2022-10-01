Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Driver taken to the hospital after crash in front of CWLP in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out for a crash in front of City Water, Light and Power in Springfield Wednesday morning. WAND was at the scene shortly after the accident occurred on E. Lake Shore Dr. Crews removed a driver from the truck after it crashed. The driver...
WAND TV
Family displaced after residential fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy...
House fire sparks in Decatur
DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
WAND TV
New truck stop opening up in Riverton
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A new truck stop is opening up in Riverton. The Travel America Truck Plaza is located at 2855 Overpass Road and will open tomorrow. Village officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony today with the owners and managers of the truck stop. They are hoping to pull in traffic from the people who use the exit to get to Springfield.
Central Illinois Proud
Unit 5 principal acknowledged for lifesaving efforts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Unit 5 principal was acknowledged for his life-saving efforts Tuesday. According to a McLean County U5 Facebook post, Northpoint Elementary Principal Matt Harr performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student during lunch. The post states that Harr executed the Heimlich maneuver perfectly and...
WAND TV
No one hurt after pipeline fire near Waverly
WAVERLY, Ill. (WAND) — Officials are working to find out what caused a fire at a natural gas pipeline early Monday morning. The Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management said first responders were called to Panhandle Road, which is south of Waverly, at about 12:30 a.m. Officials quickly shut...
foxillinois.com
Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
recordpatriot.com
Pipeline explosion early Monday rocks rural Morgan County
A fire early Monday at a natural gas pipeline south of Waverly forced some rural residents to be evacuated while multiple fire departments, including Sangamon County's, battled the blaze. Around five homes were vacated just past midnight Monday, with residents beings displaced for about an hour, according to Phil McCarty,...
wlds.com
One Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes Into House
Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a house Tuesday morning. Jacksonville Police were called to the 1100 block of West State Street at approximately 8:30 Thursday morning after West Central Dispatch received a call from a resident who advised that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian and their house.
newschannel20.com
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
WAND TV
Man shot at Greenwood Manor Apartments
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot at the Greenwood Manor Apartments Monday evening, Decatur Police said. Police responded to the 300 block of S. Main for shots fired just after 4 p.m. They found a 20-year-old Decatur man in the parking lot with gun shot wounds. He was...
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
recordpatriot.com
Natural-gas pipeline fire prompts brief evacuations near Waverly, remains under investigation
A natural-gas pipeline incident near Waverly early Monday is being investigated after several residents were briefly evacuated. According to the Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management, firefighters were called to Panhandle Road south of Waverly about 12:30 a.m. An Energy Transfer gas pipeline was shut off and a fire was...
WAND TV
Elderly Atwood man killed in Coles County crash
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An elderly man was killed in a Coles County crash. Gary Phillips, 81, of Atwood died after a three-vehicle crash that included a tractor on Rt. 45 at approximately 1480 N. Deputies said around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Phillips was travelling North on Rt. 45 and...
wlds.com
Auburn Residents Under Water Use Restrictions Till Further Notice
Residents in the Greater Auburn area are being asked to conserve water due to what officials are calling a major water break in the Otter Lake system. According to an announcement this afternoon, City of Auburn employees are assisting the Otter Lake Water Commission to repair a 16” transmission line that feeds several towns.
Decatur police looking for robbery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a robbery case. The robbery happened on Sept. 25 on North Drive. Police said an elderly, disabled man was sitting on his front porch when another man walked up and began asking for money. The suspect then walked onto […]
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Following in his footsteps: Brother of fallen ISP officer sworn in as new trooper
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Nick McMillen is two weeks into the job. The new Illinois State Police trooper is fresh out of the academy, where he was his cadet class president. He asked his class to do one thing. “Always live up to the standards of the ISP. Integrity, service and pride are not just things […]
wmay.com
Springfield Police Still Testing Bola Wraps; County Jail Considers Using Them
Springfield police have acquired some new devices that could provide an alternative to tasers as a non-lethal way to restrain criminal suspects. But the department is still testing the devices and has not yet deployed them on the street. Bola wraps are described as a “non-pain compliance device” that shoots...
wmay.com
Landfill Fire Breaks Out; No Damage Or Injuries Reported
There was no significant damage and no injuries from a fire this week at the Republic Services landfill on Sandhill Road in Springfield. The fire broke out in a section of the landfill measuring roughly 100 feet by 100 feet. No structures were involved or exposed. Landfill crews used bulldozers to cover the burning trash with dirt in order to extinguish the flames.
